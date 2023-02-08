Klay Thompson Gives Incredible Answer About Not Making All-Star Team

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson believes he will be an All-Star again

Despite having some of the NBA's best individual performances this year, Golden State Warriors sniper Klay Thompson was left off the All-Star team. Not considered one of the league's biggest snubs, averaging 21.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, and 2.4 APG, Thompson has put up solid numbers; however, he doesn't believe he is worthy of an All-Star selection this season.

When asked after his 42-point performance on Monday if he feels he should be an All-Star, Thompson said, "To be honest, no. If our record was better, yes. But being two games above .500, I don’t think I should be in Salt Lake City."

The five-time All-Star continued, saying, "I will be an All-Star [again] before it’s all said and done. It’s a goal of mine. I'm going to show up when it matters most, I’ll tell you that."

Vowing to make the All-Star team again before his career ends, Thompson also promised show up when it matters most. The four-time champion has some iconic moments in big games, and anticipates coming up big for the Warriors again when it matters most. Having returned to form after two major injuries, Thompson's comeback is a true inspiration. While it has not always been easy, Thompson has shown true resilience to get back to performances like the one he had on Monday.

While he may not feel worthy of an All-Star selection this season, Thompson believes he will be back at some point.

