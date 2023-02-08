Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Relationship With Young Bucks Deteriorating
Dax Harwood of FTR has opened up about his relationship with the Young Bucks deteriorating after Full Gear 2020. At the November 2020 pay-per-view, Matt & Nick Jackson defeated Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Championship. Speaking with Matt Koon on his FTR podcast, Harwood admitted...
New WWE Hire Revealed, Set For Debut February 10
A new WWE hire has been revealed, and fans won’t have to wait long to see him make his debut for the company. Fightful Select (subscription required) has confirmed that WWE has hired independent commentator Blake Chadwick, who officially started with the company this week. Chadwick will be announcing...
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
Every 2023 Women’s Elimination Chamber Participant’s Chance Of Winning Ranked
It’s almost time for the women’s Elimination Chamber: the match that performs exactly the same function as the women’s Royal Rumble (determining the contender for one of the company’s top women’s titles at WrestleMania) but generates a third of the interest because there’s no chance of Mickie James suddenly turning up halfway through.
WWE NXT Star Sidelined With Injury
A WWE NXT star has announced that he has suffered an injury that will keep him sidelined for up to two weeks. On the February 7 edition of WWE NXT, Carmelo Hayes defeated JD McDonagh in a top contenders bout. During the match, Ilja Dragunov made his return to cause a distraction. After the bell, Dragunov attacked McDonagh, who escaped through the crowd.
Second Generation WWE Star Opens Up About Famous Father
A second generation WWE star has commented on what their famous father has to say about their time so far in professional wrestling. With numerous second generation stars floating about on WWE NXT (Ava Raine, daughter of The Rock and Charlie Dempsey, son of William Regal to name a few) the champion of the brand also wears the moniker proudly.
Former WWE Star Explains How Upcoming Boxing Debut Came Together
A former WWE star explains how his upcoming boxing debut came together. John Hennigan, formerly known as John Morrison in WWE, has spent his 20 year career wrestling around the world for multiple promotions, such as AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, AAA and more. After two decades in the business, Hennigan is expanding his resume outside of wrestling and heading into the boxing ring.
AEW Star Names ‘Such Good Foil’ He Enjoys Wrestling
An AEW star has named another member of the AEW roster that he has fun wrestling, noting that the pair are ‘such good foils’ for one another. Wheeler Yuta appeared on the podcast The Sessions with Renee Paquette, where he spoke at length about his time with the Blackpool Combat Club and feuding with one very particular person.
AEW Star Thought He Might Die During Bloody Match
A member of AEW’s Jericho Appreciation Society has revealed that they thought they might “pass away” during a particularly bloody match. Speaking about the Blood & Guts match that took place on AEW Dynamite in June 2022, Angelo Parker told SwerveCity Podcast:. “I bled so much. Yeah,...
SmackDown Spoilers: Find Out Who Will Kick Off The Show
SmackDown spoiler ahead! Find out who is set to kick off tonight’s show (February 10) as well as what match was just added!. Announced by WWE on social media, after pressure on Adam Pearce a new match was added to tonight’s SmackDown. Hit Row will be in action...
Former WWE Champion Says Rising Star Has ‘All The Tools’
The final stop on the Road to WrestleMania is set to take place next weekend, as WWE brings the Elimination Chamber to Montreal. The titular match on the show will be for the United States Championship, with Austin Theory defending his title against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Montez Ford.
WWE Star Recalls Wrestling In A Prison
A WWE star has recalled wrestling in a prison. Before signing with WWE, Johnny Gargano earned a reputation by wrestling all over the world in various locations and arenas. One of the most unique locations that “Johnny Wrestling” has performed in was an actual prison. Speaking on Beat...
AEW Star Injured During Dynamite Match?
An AEW star appeared to potentially sustain an injury during a big match on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, dubbed Championship Fight Night. During an AEW Women’s World Championship eliminator match between the Bunny and Jamie Hayter, the match’s abrupt finish left some fans wondering if perhaps the Bunny hadn’t been injured.
Returning WWE Star Discusses First Large Period Of Time Away From The Ring
A returning WWE star has discussed the first large period of time away from the ring. To end 2022, Piper Niven, formerly known as Doudrop, missed three months of WWE programming due to injury. At WWE Royal Rumble, Niven returned to the ring and lasted 28 minutes in the Women’s...
AEW Star Expecting In-Ring Return Next Month
An AEW star is expecting to make their in-ring return next month. In February 2021, Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show in WWE, signed with All Elite Wrestling and joined Tony Schiavone for the commentary team for AEW Dark Elevation. Wight would later make his in-ring debut for the...
WWE Star Has ‘Nothing Left To Lose’ After Title Loss
WWE SmackDown star Liv Morgan feels she has nothing left to lose after her loss to Ronda Rousey in October 2022. Morgan defeated Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title at the July 2022 Money in the Bank premium live event after cashing in her briefcase. After a controversial finish...
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Moment He Realized How Influential He Was
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled the moment he realized how influential his career was. Shawn Michaels is considered by many to be one of the greatest in-ring performers in the history of professional wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer now heads up the NXT developmental brand, so he...
Legendary Sports Announcer Praises WWE Name
A legendary ring announcer has praised the voice of a current WWE announcer and congratulated her on her engagement. Michael Buffer is known by many as the voice of boxing, WCW until 2001 and has announced for MLB World Series, NBA and NFL playoff games, among other sports. He recently...
Former NXT Star Offered AEW Contract?
A new report has revealed if a former NXT star might have been offered an AEW contract. EJ Nduka recently became a free agent after his contract with Major League Wrestling roughly a month ago. However, it seems like the former NXT star could be off the market already. According...
Japanese Star Announces Impending Retirement
A Japanese star has announced her impending retirement. Most wrestling fans are used to seeing stars of the business retire later in their lives. However, it isn’t uncommon for wrestlers, particularly joshi wrestlers in Japan to retire young. When it comes to joshi wrestling, World Wonder Ring Stardom is...
