Mardi Gras fundraiser benefits Willow Rising
AXTELL, Neb. — You can celebrate Mardi Gras and help a local non-profit aimed at fighting domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Mia Wyatt and Karla Schweiger-Arnold from Willow Rising in Grand Island joined us on NTV News at noon. Watch the interview for more details on the event.
NebraskaTV
Red Cross Chili Cook-Off returns to Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Red Cross responds to needs across Nebraska and the annual Chili Cook-Off is a way to support those services. This highly anticipated event takes place on Saturday, February 11th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park. Folks are invited to sample chili from over 20 area chefs to benefit the Central and Western Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross. Attendees at the event are given the opportunity to vote for their favorite chili with the People’s Choice Award.
New lead discovered in search for missing elderly Nebraska couple
The search for the Proctors has been continuing since they were reported missing on Jan. 14, the Aurora police chief told 3 News Now Friday afternoon.
KETV.com
Proctor family shares image from missing Aurora elderly couple's last known location
AURORA, Neb. — Bob and Loveda Proctor have been missing for nearly a month now. The family shared an image from a security camera taken at 1:02 a.m. on Jan. 12. They were last seen on Jan. 11 leaving a hospital in Grand Island. This image is from the...
NebraskaTV
Assault case dismissed against Minden man
KEARNEY COUNTY, Neb. — A case against a Minden man charged with assaulting a patient while he was employed at Mosaic in Axtell has been dismissed. According to Kearney County Court records, a charge of abuse of a vulnerable adult against Jack Rodriguez, 23, was dismissed on the motion of the prosecutor.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Man crashes into Grand Island home, threatens family with machete, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man used a machete to threaten a Grand Island family after crashing into their home Tuesday night, police say. Around 7 p.m., Reynier Faez crashed his vehicle into the home near Lincoln Highway and South Plum Street. He then threatened to kill a family...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man threatens ex-girlfriend, kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Police say a man was arrested after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, and threatening her and her children. According to the Grand Island Police Department, they were called around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of E 13th St. The GIPD said Erick Vicente-Vicente...
NebraskaTV
Lopers shoot lights out to beat Central Missouri
KEARNEY. Neb. — UNK men's basketball team has struggled to win the close games. But on Thursday they put those demons to rest handing Central Missouri a 78-72 loss at the Health & Sports Center. The six-point victory avenges their 14-point loss to the Mules earlier this season. Sean...
NebraskaTV
GIPS board approves to hire more teachers for Newcomers Program
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Public Schools (GIPS) is looking to hire two additional teachers for its Newcomers Program. The program helps students who recently arrived in the country gain English language skills to transition into a traditional classroom. The district said they have 72 newcomers students as...
NebraskaTV
UNK unveils new on-campus Fraternity house
KEARNEY, NEB. — The first phase of a $32 million renovation project is now complete at UNK. The university held a ribbon cutting at Martin Hall, a new on-campus fraternity house for students. “It’s just exciting to see," said Kelly Bartling, UNK's vice chancellor for enrollment management and marketing....
KSNB Local4
Alda man arrested after police recover stolen weapon
ALDA, Neb. (KSNB) - An Alda man is facing two felony weapons charges following an arrest by Grand Island Police Tuesday. Randy Thornton, 28, is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession/receiving a stolen firearm. Grand Island Police served a search warrant around 1:15 p.m....
KSNB Local4
Persons of interest sought in Grand Island skimming crime
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is warning people to be mindful of their bank accounts after finding skimming machines in town. Captain Dean Elliot said they were notified about two weeks ago of skimming machines on bank ATMs and gas pumps in town. Elliot said...
NebraskaTV
UNK extends winning streak to 10
KEARNEY. Neb. — Trailing by seven in the second half things didn't look good for the top seeded Lopers. But a monster fourth quarter that saw them erase that deficit and turn it into a 60-57 win over Central Missouri. Sophomore Meg Burns led four Lopers in double digits...
KSNB Local4
Second person charged in Grand Island Travelodge robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A second person has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Grand Island motel. Grand Island Police arrested Donald Evans, 38, of Grand Island on Feb. 2 following their investigation into the case. Evans has since been charged with felony aiding and abetting a...
NebraskaTV
Group opposing power district merger gains more support
HOLDREGE, Neb. — A group opposing the merger of two power districts said their cause has gained momentum. The Tri-Basin Natural Resources District Board voted 7-5 in support of 'Citizens Opposed to the Merger' (COTM). The group is working against the joining of Central Nebraska Public Power & Irrigation...
KSNB Local4
Staying warm, Wednesday but changes coming ...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be more mild weather to enjoy on Wednesday but lest we get complacent, Thursday’s weather will be a reminder that we are indeed still in the throws of winter. Sunshine will greet you as you head out the door on Wednesday, with light southwest winds bringing the promise of another day with above normal temperatures for this time of year. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s along and south of I-80.
Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska
A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
