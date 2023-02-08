Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Senate passes bill that would make vehicle inspections every 2 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Annual vehicle inspections could change to ever two years under a bill the Senate sent to the House on Friday. SB 254 changes the annual inspection to biannual and raises the sticker price from $3 to $6 to reflect that. The total price, including the sticker,...
Romney, Lee join Republican-backed Senate bill aims to permanently restrict federal abortion funding and services
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
Iowa Republicans file legislation making it a felony to manufacture, prescribe abortion drug
Republicans in the Iowa state legislature introduced a bill on Monday that would make it a felony to manufacture or prescribe mifepristone, one of two drugs used in medication abortions. The bill would make it illegal to “manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell or transfer” generic or brand-name mifepristone in the state, punishable by up to…
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions
BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
kmvt
Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
Virginia Senate passed two gun control bills
Virginia senators passed two gun control bills that impose new restrictions on guns. However, the bill will have to make it through the Republican-led House of Delegates. Virginia Senate voted 22-17 along party lines to ban the sale of so-called ghost guns, homemade firearms without serial numbers typically assembled using 3D printers.
Woman who left Florida to get abortion to be guest at State of the Union address
Anabely Lopes wanted a child more than anything, so the 44-year-old was ecstatic when she became pregnant last year — and then devastated when doctors said her unborn child had a fatal abnormality. After a painful discussion with her husband and her doctors, Lopes decided to get an abortion....
Abortion Bill Removing Exemptions For Rape, Incest Passes Wyoming Vote
A bill that would remove exemptions for rape and incest cases under Wyoming abortion law passed a committee vote in the Wyoming Legislature on Wednesday and now moves on to the Wyoming House. You can read House Bill 152, the ''Life is a Human Right Act," here. The law is...
Vox
A federal judge mocks the Supreme Court on abortion
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Last June, the Supreme Court...
US Senator from West Virginia Joe Manchin introduces bill to stop ban on gas stoves
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced a bill on Thursday that would stop the Biden Administration from banning gas stoves. A press release from Sen. Manchin’s office says the Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act would stop the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) from banning gas […]
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
'Barbaric' Minnesota abortion bill lambasted by state senator: 'Future generations will look back in horror'
Republican State Sen. Julia Coleman called the new abortion legislation "dangerous" and criticized Democrats for denying Republicans' efforts to make the bill more moderate.
Sen. Tuberville, Rep. Cloud introduce resolution to stop Veteran's Affairs from providing abortions
Congressmen introduce resolution to stop the Department of Veterans Affairs from implementing a rule that allows the department to provide taxpayer-funded abortion services.
Senators Take Bipartisan Action To Legalize Medical Marijuana In North Carolina
A new bill to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina was filed on Wednesday as the first piece of legislation in the state Senate to kick off the bill-filing process in 2023. S.B. 3, from GOP Sen. Bill Rabon and his colleagues from the chamber, Sens. Michael Lee, R-New Hanover...
Judges Denied a 14-Year-Old’s Request for an Abortion. Twice.
Just a few days before her 15th birthday, the 14-year-old appeared in front of a Florida court and asked for permission to get an abortion. This girl said that her mother lived in Guatemala and that she had lost touch with her father after he moved away—making it likely impossible for her to get their permission to get an abortion, which minors are required to do under Florida law.
SC Senate passes new abortion ban after ruling
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate passed an abortion ban on Thursday in the Republican-led chamber’s latest quest to craft a law that passes constitutional muster, but differences with a stricter proposal from the House could derail the effort once again. Republicans have faced several setbacks in their efforts to further restrict abortion […]
Republicans pass exceptions to abortion ban through Senate committee
Oklahoma Republican lawmakers want to add exceptions to the strictest abortion bans in the country.
SC Supreme Court turns down request for rehearing state’s 6-week abortion ban
“This issue is now in the legislature’s hands,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
West Virginia House OKs bill to fund anti-abortion centers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The GOP-dominated West Virginia House overwhelmingly passed a bill Thursday that would allow for taxpayer money to be funneled into anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers, months after lawmakers passed a near-total ban on the procedure in one of the nation’s poorest states. West Virginia’s is just the latest of a growing number of proposals from states across the U.S. to provide taxpayer support for the centers, which are typically religiously affiliated, free and counsel clients against having an abortion. They are generally are not licensed as medical facilities. An Associated Press tally based on state budget figures last year revealed that nearly $89 million had been allocated to such centers across about a dozen states. A decade ago, the annual funding for the programs hovered around $17 million in about eight states. And that support is expected to continue to increase as many Republicans in states like West Virginia have expressed interest in expanding and creating government programs aimed at women and families after banning abortion.
Comments / 0