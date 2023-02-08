Former Sandy Fire Captain pleads guilty to child exploitation

SANDY, Utah ( ABC4 ) — The former Sandy Fire Captain previously charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of voyeurism has pled guilty to 10 of the charges, according to court documents.

Clinton McKee, 45, was arrested in March 2022 for allegedly recording teen girls and distributing child sexual abuse materials. McKee formerly served as the Sandy Fire Department Captain but was immediately placed on leave at the start of the investigation.

Authorities were given a cyber tip in January 2022 of an account distributing and viewing child sexual abuse material. The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force investigated the lead and it led them to an account linked to Mckee.

In an interview with authorities, McKee reportedly admitted to viewing and distributing child pornography. McKee also allegedly told authorities that he placed cameras in his wife’s salon when underage teenage girls would come to get a spray tan or when children would come for costume fittings. He said he would remove the cameras following their appointment.

McKee reportedly said he kept those videos for his own viewing pleasure, according to the arrest documents.

The sentencing is scheduled on March 30 in West Jordan. He is currently booked in the Salt Lake County Jail.

