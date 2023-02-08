Read full article on original website
Here’s how reporting tips would change under new IRS proposal
(NEXSTAR) – A program proposed by the Internal Revenue Service earlier this week would change how service industry employees and employers report taxable tips. The Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (SITCA) is designed to leverage income and other information gleaned from employer devices and to replace three current tip reporting programs in the process.
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
How the wealthy save billions in taxes by skirting a century-old law
This story was originally published by ProPublica. At first glance, July 24, 2015, seems to have been a brutal trading day for Steve Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO. He dumped hundreds of stocks, losing at least $28 million. But this was no panicked sell-off. Among the stocks Ballmer sold were...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Biden has big plans for junk fees, a billionaire’s tax and paid leave. But can he actually enact them?
(The Hill) – President Joe Biden is pursuing an aggressive economic agenda aimed at boosting worker power, taxing the rich, reducing fees and taking on dominant corporations. But with Republicans in control of the House — and eager to block the president’s wishlist — Biden doesn’t have a pathway...
Southwest Airlines executives grilled by lawmakers on massive December disruptions
Southwest Airlines executives were on the hot seat Thursday, facing criticism from senators at a hearing on Capitol Hill.
Why some lawmakers want to restrict foreign entities from buying up land
(NewsNation) — As residents in North Dakota cheered a decision to block a Chinese company from a construction project, other states are also seeking to block land sales to foreign investors. The decision in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to block Chinese company Fufeng Group from building a mill on...
Are Social Security and Medicare at risk of being cut?
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden says Social Security and Medicare are being threatened by Republicans, but they say that’s not true. On Thursday, Biden attacked Sen. Rick Scott for his proposal, which suggests sunsetting federal legislation every five years and having Congress reauthorize the programs they want to keep.
Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged, lawyer says
U.S. Rep. George Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped the Republican with the case. The case was ultimately dismissed after Santos said the nine checks,...
Scam victims getting checks from $125M settlement
(WXIN) — If you were a victim of a scam and paid money through MoneyGram, you may be getting your money back. On Friday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that refund checks worth over $115 million are on their way to almost 39,000 people whose claims were approved.
Missouri Senate OKs limits on race education in schools
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri K-12 public school teachers would face limits on how they talk about race and history under a bill approved Wednesday in the state Senate. The GOP-led Senate gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote. Another vote is needed to send the...
