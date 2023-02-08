ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here’s how reporting tips would change under new IRS proposal

(NEXSTAR) – A program proposed by the Internal Revenue Service earlier this week would change how service industry employees and employers report taxable tips. The Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (SITCA) is designed to leverage income and other information gleaned from employer devices and to replace three current tip reporting programs in the process.
How the wealthy save billions in taxes by skirting a century-old law

This story was originally published by ProPublica. At first glance, July 24, 2015, seems to have been a brutal trading day for Steve Ballmer, the former Microsoft CEO. He dumped hundreds of stocks, losing at least $28 million. But this was no panicked sell-off. Among the stocks Ballmer sold were...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Are Social Security and Medicare at risk of being cut?

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden says Social Security and Medicare are being threatened by Republicans, but they say that’s not true. On Thursday, Biden attacked Sen. Rick Scott for his proposal, which suggests sunsetting federal legislation every five years and having Congress reauthorize the programs they want to keep.
Scam victims getting checks from $125M settlement

(WXIN) — If you were a victim of a scam and paid money through MoneyGram, you may be getting your money back. On Friday, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that refund checks worth over $115 million are on their way to almost 39,000 people whose claims were approved.
Missouri Senate OKs limits on race education in schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri K-12 public school teachers would face limits on how they talk about race and history under a bill approved Wednesday in the state Senate. The GOP-led Senate gave the measure initial approval in a voice vote. Another vote is needed to send the...
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports.

