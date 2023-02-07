ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MD

DC News Now

Frederick County, Md. protective of farmland, an important sector for economy of region and State of Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Developers in western Maryland are grabbing up land for new homes and commercial buildings, causing concern over the loss of farmland. To protect that farmland Frederick County has identified 70,000 acres to be restricted for agricultural use only. The county will purchase easements to restrict development, part of the […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Hagerstown appoints first Black mayor in unanimous vote

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Hagerstown has appointed its first Black mayor after a unanimous vote on Tuesday night. First-term Councilmember Tekesha Martinez has been selected as the new Mayor of Hagerstown in a 4-0 vote by the City Council. Martinez was elected in November 2020 to the City...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Hagerstown’s new mayor ready for challenges

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Tekesha Martinez has been on the city council for two years. After Mayor Emily Keller was tapped for a position with the Wes Moore administration, the council chose her to fill out the remainder of Keller’s term. “I spent the last two years listening,” said Martinez. “I didn’t do […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WBAL Radio

GOP Dan Cox joins Pennsylvania senator as chief of staff

Former Frederick County Delegate Dan Cox, who was last year's Republican candidate for governor, has a new job in Pennsylvania. Cox was hired as the chief of staff for Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano. Mastrianao ran for governor in Pennsylvania in 2022. He lost to Democrat Josh Shapiro. Like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DC News Now

Hagerstown council picks city’s first Black mayor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Hagerstown is making history tonight. Takesha Martinez, a member of the city council, is the city’s first Black mayor. Martinez has been program manager at the Robert W. Johnson Community Center in Hagerstown, has been involved in public schools here and was elected to council two years ago. “I […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Route 11 Potato Chip Factory – Mt Jackson, VA

Sponsored Post – Visit Shenandoah County hosted our visit to Route 11 Potato Chips. All opinions are my own. Route 11 Potato Chips were founded in 1992 in Middletown, Virginia. The chip company features old-fashioned kettle cooked chips that come in many flavors. In 2008, the company built a...
MOUNT JACKSON, VA
visitshenandoah.org

Jefferson County – Where Almost Heaven Begins

Welcome to Jefferson County, West Virginia. We invite you to discover our quaint towns, steeped with history and our stunning outdoors rich with recreational opportunities. Famous for John Brown’s historic raid and our deep ties to the Washington family, Harpers Ferry, Shepherdstown and Charles Town celebrate our past while still being contemporary and sophisticated communities. Each town offers fabulous local dining, boutique shopping and comfortable lodging.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
wfmd.com

Maryland Farm & Harvest To Feature Frederick County Farm Next Tuesday

It was a dairy farm, but now the owners grow grains. Owings, Mills, Md (KM) The television program “Maryland Farm and Harvest” is spotlighting a Frederick County Farm. Series Producer Bob Ferrier says his crew paid a visit to Burrier’s Linganore Farm in Union Bridge. He says the farm was depicted during the first season of “Maryland Farm and Harvest.” “I realize that they had shot at Burriers in season one. And I thought what a great way to tie in season one as part of the tenth anniversary celebration of the series is to revisit some of these farms,” he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
skisoutheast.com

THE LITTLE PARK THAT COULD

Hello everyone – Story & Photos by Joe Stevens. There is a saying in the ski industry that goes something like this, “If you want to make a little bit of money in the ski industry, start with a lot” or something like that as I remember. If you have noticed, there hasn’t been a new ski area started in this neck of the woods since Whitetail Ski Resort in southern Pennsylvania in the early 90’s.
HARPERS FERRY, WV
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Crane manufacturer gives lift to women recovering from drug abuse

The women living in a restored bungalow in Hagerstown share more than a home. Each has graduated from substance abuse treatment through the local Brooke’s House program and is now taking the first steps to independence with full-time careers at Manitowoc Cranes in Shady Grove. On Thursday, Feb. 9,...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WGAL

Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County

Crews were called to a barn fire in Adams County Saturday morning. The two-alarm fire was on the 1300 block of Bull Frog Road in Freedom Township. Chief Daniel Ohler of Greenmount Fire Company says the barn and a tractor-trailer parked nearby were fully involved by fire when crews arrived just before noon.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon

Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
TANEYTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens

POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
POOLESVILLE, MD
ocnjdaily.com

Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD on The Best Maryland Foods

Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD, is a proud Maryland resident. As someone who appreciates great food, Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD, believes that his state is underrepresented on the national scale amongst the best places in the country for food. Today, Taylor Metzger will touch on some of the iconic dishes that make Maryland an excellent food state. While many will point to the crabcakes, and for a good reason, there’s so much more to Maryland cuisine than crab.
SABILLASVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt

COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

