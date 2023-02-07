It was a dairy farm, but now the owners grow grains. Owings, Mills, Md (KM) The television program “Maryland Farm and Harvest” is spotlighting a Frederick County Farm. Series Producer Bob Ferrier says his crew paid a visit to Burrier’s Linganore Farm in Union Bridge. He says the farm was depicted during the first season of “Maryland Farm and Harvest.” “I realize that they had shot at Burriers in season one. And I thought what a great way to tie in season one as part of the tenth anniversary celebration of the series is to revisit some of these farms,” he said.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO