Frederick County, Md. protective of farmland, an important sector for economy of region and State of Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Developers in western Maryland are grabbing up land for new homes and commercial buildings, causing concern over the loss of farmland. To protect that farmland Frederick County has identified 70,000 acres to be restricted for agricultural use only. The county will purchase easements to restrict development, part of the […]
Hagerstown appoints first Black mayor in unanimous vote
HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - Hagerstown has appointed its first Black mayor after a unanimous vote on Tuesday night. First-term Councilmember Tekesha Martinez has been selected as the new Mayor of Hagerstown in a 4-0 vote by the City Council. Martinez was elected in November 2020 to the City...
Hagerstown’s new mayor ready for challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Tekesha Martinez has been on the city council for two years. After Mayor Emily Keller was tapped for a position with the Wes Moore administration, the council chose her to fill out the remainder of Keller’s term. “I spent the last two years listening,” said Martinez. “I didn’t do […]
GOP Dan Cox joins Pennsylvania senator as chief of staff
Former Frederick County Delegate Dan Cox, who was last year's Republican candidate for governor, has a new job in Pennsylvania. Cox was hired as the chief of staff for Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano. Mastrianao ran for governor in Pennsylvania in 2022. He lost to Democrat Josh Shapiro. Like...
Trial Continues Of Va. Man Charged With Murdering His Ex-Wife In Frederick County, Md
A representative from the State Medical Examiner’s Office took the stand. Frederick, Md (KM) More state witnesses took the stand on Friday in the trial of Lemuel Roberts,34, of Winchester, Virginia. He’s charged with first-degree murder for killing his ex-wife, Kaitlin Roberts, on January 10th, 2020. . On...
Hagerstown council picks city’s first Black mayor
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Hagerstown is making history tonight. Takesha Martinez, a member of the city council, is the city’s first Black mayor. Martinez has been program manager at the Robert W. Johnson Community Center in Hagerstown, has been involved in public schools here and was elected to council two years ago. “I […]
Route 11 Potato Chip Factory – Mt Jackson, VA
Sponsored Post – Visit Shenandoah County hosted our visit to Route 11 Potato Chips. All opinions are my own. Route 11 Potato Chips were founded in 1992 in Middletown, Virginia. The chip company features old-fashioned kettle cooked chips that come in many flavors. In 2008, the company built a...
Manitowoc Cranes gives a boost to women in recovery
After graduating from treatment at Brooke's House in Hagerstown, women are becoming welders and assemblers at Manitowoc in Shady Grove.
Jefferson County – Where Almost Heaven Begins
Welcome to Jefferson County, West Virginia. We invite you to discover our quaint towns, steeped with history and our stunning outdoors rich with recreational opportunities. Famous for John Brown’s historic raid and our deep ties to the Washington family, Harpers Ferry, Shepherdstown and Charles Town celebrate our past while still being contemporary and sophisticated communities. Each town offers fabulous local dining, boutique shopping and comfortable lodging.
Maryland Farm & Harvest To Feature Frederick County Farm Next Tuesday
It was a dairy farm, but now the owners grow grains. Owings, Mills, Md (KM) The television program “Maryland Farm and Harvest” is spotlighting a Frederick County Farm. Series Producer Bob Ferrier says his crew paid a visit to Burrier’s Linganore Farm in Union Bridge. He says the farm was depicted during the first season of “Maryland Farm and Harvest.” “I realize that they had shot at Burriers in season one. And I thought what a great way to tie in season one as part of the tenth anniversary celebration of the series is to revisit some of these farms,” he said.
THE LITTLE PARK THAT COULD
Hello everyone – Story & Photos by Joe Stevens. There is a saying in the ski industry that goes something like this, “If you want to make a little bit of money in the ski industry, start with a lot” or something like that as I remember. If you have noticed, there hasn’t been a new ski area started in this neck of the woods since Whitetail Ski Resort in southern Pennsylvania in the early 90’s.
Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
Crane manufacturer gives lift to women recovering from drug abuse
The women living in a restored bungalow in Hagerstown share more than a home. Each has graduated from substance abuse treatment through the local Brooke’s House program and is now taking the first steps to independence with full-time careers at Manitowoc Cranes in Shady Grove. On Thursday, Feb. 9,...
Two Airlifted To Maryland Hospital In Shooting Under Investigation: State Police
Two men were airlifted to a Maryland hospital following a Carroll County shooting overnight. Michael Joyner, 36, and Ted Rill, 38, both of Taneytown, were transported by a medevac to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center on Friday, Feb. 10 following a shooting that remains under investigation by Maryland State Police the following day.
Barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
Crews were called to a barn fire in Adams County Saturday morning. The two-alarm fire was on the 1300 block of Bull Frog Road in Freedom Township. Chief Daniel Ohler of Greenmount Fire Company says the barn and a tractor-trailer parked nearby were fully involved by fire when crews arrived just before noon.
Deed transfers from February 1st to 7th
Deed Transfers for February 1-7, 2023, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon
Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
Montgomery County town ends prohibition on backyard chickens
POOLESVILLE, Md. - A town in Montgomery County will be allowing residents to keep chickens on their property. Poolesville in Montgomery County passed an ordinance this week that reverses the prohibition on being able to keep chickens in your backyard. While the county as a whole allows chickens to be...
Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD on The Best Maryland Foods
Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD, is a proud Maryland resident. As someone who appreciates great food, Taylor Metzger of Sabillasville, MD, believes that his state is underrepresented on the national scale amongst the best places in the country for food. Today, Taylor Metzger will touch on some of the iconic dishes that make Maryland an excellent food state. While many will point to the crabcakes, and for a good reason, there’s so much more to Maryland cuisine than crab.
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
