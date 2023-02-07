Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Traffic Control Coming To Local Intersection
New stop signs will be installed. Frederick, Md (KM) Some changes are coming to the intersection of Christophers Crossing, Walter Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way. The Frederick County Division of Public Works, Traffic and Permit Section, says starting on February 15th, all vehicles approaching that intersection must stop. Currently, motorists coming from Water Martz Road and Jordan Valley Way are required to stop, but not those from Christophers Crossing.
mymcmedia.org
Lanes Temporarily Blocked After Collision on I-270
Some lanes were temporarily blocked after a collision on I-270 Thursday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. A collision involving a car and tractor trailer occurred on the southbound I-270 spur before Democracy Boulevard, Piringer shared at 7:40 a.m. It was in...
mocoshow.com
Driver Crashes Into House, Vehicle Catches Fire Early Thursday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded a collision involving a vehicle that crashed into a house and caught on fire on Thursday, February 9, around 1am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the incident occurred on Woodwell Road in Layhill. Arriving firefighters pulled the driver out while simultaneously extinguishing the fire and there was little or no fire extension to house. One adult was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire After Passerby Reports Smoke Coming From Home in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire after a passerby reported smoke coming from a home on the 15300 block of Delphinium Lane, off of Norbeck Rd (Flower Valley), in Rockville a little before noon on Saturday. Upon arrival, the crews noticed that the fire was...
abc27.com
2 alarm fire destroys Adams County barn
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire destroyed a barn in Adams County on Saturday, Feb. 11. According to Greenmount Fire company, the call came in at 11:42 a.m. to the 1300 block of Bull Frog Road and became a 2-alarm fire. Fire crews were on the scene until approximately 2 p.m.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Deck Fire Friday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a deck fire Friday morning around 1:30am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire occurred at a home in the 6000 blk of Stonehenge Pl, off Josiah Henson Pkwy, in North Bethesda. All occupants made it out of the home safely and there were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is believed to be improperly discarded smoking materials.
wfmd.com
Roddy Rd. Near The Covered Bridge Is Closed
A vehicle damaged a warning portal. Thurmont, Md (KM) Roddy Road south of the covered bridge near Thurmont is closed. The Frederick County Office of Highway Operations says the over-height warning portal was damaged by a vehicle Wednesday evening. The road will remain closed until repairs can be made to the warning portal.
Police ask public to be on the lookout for missing 16-year-old
FREDERICK, MD – Police in Frederick are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 16 year-old girl, Tashawn Whitfield. Whitfield was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 5th around 11:20 a.m., in the area of the 100 block of Willowdale Dr. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, Nike white/turquoise/cheetah print sneakers and carrying a pink tote and a furry cross body purse. Anyone with information on Tashawn Whitfield’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact FPD at 301-600-2102. The post Police ask public to be on the lookout for missing 16-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
wfmd.com
2 Men Shot In Taneytown Friday Afternoon
Taneytown, Md. (DG) – A shooting Friday afternoon in Taneytown injuries two men. Maryland State Police from the Westminster Barrack responded to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Carroll County around 3 PM after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. Police found Michael Joyner, 36, and...
echo-pilot.com
Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County
A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
Worker falls from 13 stories up, rescued in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — First responders rescued a worker who fell high above the ground while working on a building Monday morning. Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted that it happened in the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Rd. The worker who fell was 13 stories up. Emergency workers rescued the worker onto a […]
mocoshow.com
Twinbrook Quarter, the Future Site of Wegmans in Rockville, Has Topped Out
Clark Construction has topped out Twinbrook Quarter, a 12-story mixed-use tower in Rockville, Maryland (rendering of completed project seen in our featured photo). The upcoming development located on the southwest corner of the property at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Since February 2022, the Clark team has placed 70,000 cubic yards of concrete to bring this project to full height (topped out). Once complete, the transit-oriented project will feature 452 residential units, approximately 30,000 square feet of retail space, and an 80,000-square-foot Wegmans Grocery Store. More on what to expect when the project is completed in 2024-2025, per Twinbrook Quarter:
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
Life Under Lockdown: Maryland residents describe the uncertainty of a 38-hour manhunt
COCKEYSVILLE – Baltimore County residents who sheltered inside of houses and businesses during a 38-hour manhunt are relieved an armed gunman has been apprehended."Luckily, it's over and it's a beautiful day," Mike Unger said. "People couldn't get in their houses. People had to stay in their houses. We had to stay in the house for a day and a half."Unger lives just up the road from where a Baltimore County Police Department detective was shot on Thursday night. Baltimore County police said that 24-year-old David Linthicum, the man wanted in connection to shooting an officer on Powers Avenue about a mile...
Taneytown Police investigating shooting that sent 2 people to Shock Trauma
Taneytown Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent two people to Shock Trauma in Carroll County.
Road Rager Confesses To Dump Truck Ambush On GW Memorial Parkway: Authorities
Officials say that a Maryland man who pulled out multiple weapons during a road rage incident on the George Washington Memorial Parkway could spend years behind bars.Frederick resident Juan Marcus Smith, 58, was driving on the parkway when he was involved in a minor crash with a dump truck that was…
Police order residents to shelter-in-place as officers continue pursuit of armed man in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are telling residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to shelter in place as officers continue manhunt for man who allegedly shot at officers.The search for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum has reached more than 24 hours.Police said Linthicum is considered to be "armed and dangerous."Police responded to the home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a "crisis" situation.Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the officers went into the home, and were escorted by a family member downstairs when an officer was shot multiple times.Stewart said she believes there was a time where Linthicum...
tourcounsel.com
Frederick Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland
Frederick Towne Mall was a mall located in Frederick, Maryland, United States. The mall opened in 1972 on U.S. Route 40 along the "Golden Mile". It was closed in April 2013, except for two anchor stores, Boscov's and Home Depot. In November 2019 it was announced that the mall would be renamed District 40 and would become an entertainment center with a movie theater, and possibly a trampoline park, video arcade, go-karts and bowling alley.
WJLA
Roads reopen after train and pickup truck collide in Haymarket, police say
HAYMARKET, Va. (7News) — There is no word on any injuries after a cargo train and a pickup truck collided Monday night in Haymarket, police said. Just before 6:30 p.m., the Prince William County Police Department said they received a call about a crash involving a cargo train and a pickup truck at a railroad crossing near James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
Truck Thief Goes On Wild Joyride In Frederick County Before Being Busted, Sheriff Says
A woman who went on a joyride in a vehicle stolen from a Frederick County gas station didn’t get far and was quickly apprehended after causing mayhem on and off the road, officials said. Gabriella Christina Smoot, age 23, of Essex, is accused by Frederick County Sheriff’s investigators of...
