ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

‘They are in shock’: Virginia man worries for family in Turkey after earthquake

By Brendan King
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36s2Ea_0kfsa1FA00

RICHMOND, Va. — Ali Haynes Ansari lives in Richmond, but his heart is 5,600 miles away with his friends and family in Turkey.

His family overseas is currently seeking shelter in a mosque that serves as their temporary home.

“Physically they are okay, but mentally they are in shock,” Ansari explained.

Authorities said the death toll from Monday’s devastating earthquakes and aftershocks in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria topped 5,000 victims on Tuesday.

The aftershocks made searching the rubble of thousands of collapsed buildings dangerous as rescuers pulled children and adults from the debris.

“I asked my sister if they could go outside, and she said no because it’s snowing there and raining. In 24 hours, they just ate soup one time, and they couldn’t find bread there because all shops were closed. They don’t have electricity,” Ansari stated.

Ansari and his family left Afghanistan to escape the Taliban about 25 years ago. They first sought refuge in Iran, but later left for Turkey for better opportunities.

Ansari and his wife now live in Richmond, where he is a photographer and documentarian. But his family in Turkey fears what their future will look like now.

“Honestly I wish I was there to do something to help,” he said.

Hakan Atasever serves as executive director of the American Turkish Friendship Association (ATFA) based in Northern Virginia. He estimates about 1,000 Turkish families have made the Commonwealth their permanent home since the 1990s.

“These massive earthquakes destroyed almost most of the places, most of the houses in 10 cities,” he explained.

Turkey is currently experiencing a hard winter, which is only complicating the relief efforts.

Some of their AFTA members have lost relatives in the earthquake. Other family members still can’t be reached due to power outages.

“The American Turkish community is an active community and active part of the Virginia community,” Atasever said. “We specifically work to meet the socially, cultural, and spiritual needs of the people living here.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05YfQq_0kfsa1FA00 WTVR
Hakan Atasever

He thanked the faith leaders and communities who have reached out to express their sympathy.

Atasaver said there’s not much they can do so far away other than prayer and sending monetary donations.

AFTA is working with Embrace Relief to help the earthquake victims and rebuild efforts.

“Our people are very active in volunteering and humanitarian projects, donating and being part of the community,” Atasaver said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

How would Californians handle a Turkey-level earthquake?

Last [sic] week’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey has worried Californians who acknowledge that things like In-n-Out, Hollywood celebrities, and yearlong beach weather come at the cost of living on one of the most active sets of fault lines in the world. As of today, over 20,000 people have...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theriver953.com

Brush fires have been reported with VA. Burn laws starting 2/15

Dry conditions and high winds have created concern throughout the region as many fire units. reported and responded to numerous brush fire in many counties. Fire services are reminding citizens that Virginia’s burn law goes into effect on February 15 lasting through April 30. Where the law doesn’t go...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

‘Shroom Boom! Montvale farm is raising crop on the rise in Virginia

MONTVALE, Va. (WFXR) — Traditionally, Virginia has not been known as a major producer of mushrooms. Ten years ago there were almost no mushroom farms in the commonwealth, but that is changing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there are now dozens of mushroom farming operations in Virginia. One of them is Wingstem Farms […]
MONTVALE, VA
OnlyInYourState

7 Hills Every Virginian Is Willing To Die On

Life in Virginia is pretty wonderful, isn’t it? We have gorgeous landscapes (including the beach and mountains), endless historic landmarks, charming small towns, and vibrant cities as well. Truly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. And that’s why we’ve developed some pretty strong opinions about life here in the Old Dominion. Without further ado, here are 7 things Virginians will defend ’til the bitter end.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene

Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

You’d Never Know One Of The Most Incredible Natural Wonders In Virginia Is Hiding In This Park

Virginia is known for many things: gorgeous mountains, world-class hiking trails, stunning rivers, and caverns. But sand caves? Those aren’t typically associated with Virginia’s terrain. That’s why it’s so exciting to discover one of the most beautiful sand caves in the U.S. right here in Virginia. Located in Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, this sand cave in Virginia is nothing short of incredible. And relatively few people have seen it in person!
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Superb Owls across DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON - WHO doesn't love owls? Over the years, FOX5 has encountered a few local favorite – some might say superb – owls in and around the D.C. area. Last winter, a rare snowy owl was spotted on the roof of Union Station. Wildlife photographer Konstantine "Gus" Mamalis captured images of the snowy owl around downtown D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy