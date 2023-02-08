ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search Continues for South Carolina Boater, 22, Missing for 2 Weeks: 'Let's Get Him Back'

Tyler Doyle, 22, went missing while duck hunting near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Jan. 26 South Carolina authorities are still looking for a 22-year-old who went missing while taking his boat out on a local river two weeks ago. Tyler Doyle was last seen in the Little River jetties near Myrtle Beach on Jan. 26, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted earlier this week. The agency said its dive team and other emergency responders immediately began searching for him in the water. They...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
anash.org

Downing of Chinese Spy Balloon Made for an Interesting Shabbos

A week-long saga involving a Chinese spy balloon traveling over the USA ended on Shabbos when it was shot down by the US Military near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For the local shluchim, it added an unexpected experience to their Shabbos. A week-long saga involving a Chinese spy balloon traveling...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Horry County leads South Carolina in drug overdose deaths, data shows

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the most recent data regarding drug overdoses in the state reveals an alarming trend. In terms of total drug overdoses among counties, Horry County topped the list with 272. Greenville and Charleston had the second...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach fire chief to retire in April after 8 years in position, officials say

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected because a previous version contained incorrect biographical information about North Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain will retire in April, public information officer Donald Graham told News13 Friday morning. Spain has been at the […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Search for missing boater off SC coast hits two-week mark

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. Tyler Doyle, 22, disappeared on Jan. 26 near the north jetties of the Myrtle Beach area where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue crews...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown police investigating robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible bank robbery in Georgetown. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Anderson Brothers Bank on Friday afternoon in reference to a robbery. There were no injuries at the time of the incident, police said. “Last known description was a Black male wearing a mask. No […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WMBF

3 hurt in Forestbrook-area crash, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash early Saturday in the Forestbrook area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop at around 8:10 a.m. The three people hurt were taken...
FORESTBROOK, SC
wpde.com

Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected

2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

