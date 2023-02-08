Read full article on original website
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
Source: Bad weather will impact recovery efforts of Chinese spy balloon
Bad weather will affect the recovery efforts of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon located in waters off South Carolina, according to a U.S. official.
PHOTOS: Officials release more photos of Chinese balloon recovery off Carolina coast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials have released more photos of the suspected Chinese spy balloon recovery off of the Myrtle Beach coast. The photos show a Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) vehicle, which “is a high-speed, over-the-beach, fully amphibious landing craft capable of carrying a 60-75 ton payload,” according to the U.S. Navy. The text on […]
WMBF
FBI on Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off S.C. coast: ‘Much of the evidence remains underwater’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The process to recover all the evidence from the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the Myrtle Beach coast may take a long time, according to the FBI. Senior FBI officials familiar with the operation gave an overview on Thursday of the...
abcnews4.com
US Navy vessel beached near NMB involved in Chinese balloon debris removal, official says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A U.S. Navy vessel beached near North Myrtle Beach Thursday morning for crews to make a routine supply run, according to Lt. Cmdr. Liza Dougherty, U.S. Northern Command spokesperson. Dougherty said the crews are involved in the debris removal efforts for the Chinese spy...
WMBF
Keeping Myrtle Beach history alive 30 years after Air Force base closed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - March will mark 30 years since the Myrtle Beach Air Force base officially closed, but the history has not been forgotten. “Most people who moved here after 1993 don’t know much about it,” said retired Air Force Colonel Joe Barton. The Myrtle Beach...
WYFF4.com
Vessel lands on North Myrtle Beach as Chinese spy balloon recovery efforts continue in SC, Navy says
The U.S. Navy said Thursday that recovery efforts are still underway off the coast of South Carolina five days after the military shot down a Chinese spy balloon. Officials released new information after photos and video showed a Navy vessel landing on the sand in the Cherry Grove Beach area of North Myrtle Beach Thursday morning.
Search Continues for South Carolina Boater, 22, Missing for 2 Weeks: 'Let's Get Him Back'
Tyler Doyle, 22, went missing while duck hunting near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Jan. 26 South Carolina authorities are still looking for a 22-year-old who went missing while taking his boat out on a local river two weeks ago. Tyler Doyle was last seen in the Little River jetties near Myrtle Beach on Jan. 26, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted earlier this week. The agency said its dive team and other emergency responders immediately began searching for him in the water. They...
wpde.com
Chinese balloon clean up equipment stolen, search underway for vehicle: Police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police in North Myrtle Beach are looking for a vehicle and driver who they believe may have stolen equipment that was meant for the U.S. Navy in their effort to clean up debris from the Chinese balloon. Police said on Thursday while supplies...
foxwilmington.com
LOOK: U.S. Navy hovercraft comes ashore in Cherry Grove area
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Navy vessel came ashore on Thursday in part of the North Strand. Multiple videos sent in from WMBF News viewers showed the Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) on the beach at Ocean Boulevard and Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove area.
abcnews4.com
Retired military expert shares thoughts on Chinese balloon operation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The F-22 that shot down the Chinese balloon was the first time in U.S. history the Airforce took down an enemy intelligence platform in our own country. But there are still many questions that remain about our national security and intelligence. Retired Airforce pilot...
anash.org
Downing of Chinese Spy Balloon Made for an Interesting Shabbos
A week-long saga involving a Chinese spy balloon traveling over the USA ended on Shabbos when it was shot down by the US Military near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For the local shluchim, it added an unexpected experience to their Shabbos. A week-long saga involving a Chinese spy balloon traveling...
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
WMBF
Horry County leads South Carolina in drug overdose deaths, data shows
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the most recent data regarding drug overdoses in the state reveals an alarming trend. In terms of total drug overdoses among counties, Horry County topped the list with 272. Greenville and Charleston had the second...
North Myrtle Beach fire chief to retire in April after 8 years in position, officials say
Editor’s note: This story has been corrected because a previous version contained incorrect biographical information about North Myrtle Beach Deputy Fire Chief Billy Floyd. NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain will retire in April, public information officer Donald Graham told News13 Friday morning. Spain has been at the […]
Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
live5news.com
Search for missing boater off SC coast hits two-week mark
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. Tyler Doyle, 22, disappeared on Jan. 26 near the north jetties of the Myrtle Beach area where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean. Rescue crews...
What’s happening and where at NC/SC coast after Chinese spy balloon shot down?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a U.S. fighter jet using a heat-seeking missile shot down a Chinese spy balloon on Saturday, what is happening off the coast near the North Carolina/South Carolina border? Before the downing of the balloon, we have since learned that a radar image about 13 miles off the coast of Myrtle […]
Georgetown police investigating robbery at Anderson Brothers Bank
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible bank robbery in Georgetown. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department responded to Anderson Brothers Bank on Friday afternoon in reference to a robbery. There were no injuries at the time of the incident, police said. “Last known description was a Black male wearing a mask. No […]
WMBF
3 hurt in Forestbrook-area crash, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash early Saturday in the Forestbrook area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop at around 8:10 a.m. The three people hurt were taken...
wpde.com
Key riverfront property in Georgetown Co. now permanently protected
2-8-2023 — The Open Space Institute announced on Wednesday that a key riverfront property adjacent to the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge is now permanently protected. Known as the Hendrix Property, officials say the conservation of the land will expand recreational access, and safeguard regional and drinking water resources. It...
