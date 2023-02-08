Read full article on original website
Trans teen, advocates react to HB 1080 advancing to Gov. desk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The transgender community of South Dakota and their advocates are waiting as House Bill 1080 is sent to Governor Kristi Noem’s desk for her signature — Republican lawmakers have said she supports the bill. HB 1080, which prohibits gender-affirming health care for...
Bill to prohibit care for transgender minors advances to Senate
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A bill to prohibit gender-affirming care for transgender children in South Dakota is one step closer to Governor Kristi Noem’s desk. House Bill 1080 seeks to prohibit the prescription of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-affirming surgery for minors. Republican Representative Bethany Soye told the Senate Health and Human Services committee that, “we need to stand up for the vulnerable children in our state.”
Free school lunch proposal to be heard in SD House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Freshman Democrat Rep. Kadyn Wittman wants to stop charging children for school lunches. That’s the purpose of her bill, HB 1221, titled “An Act to provide free school lunches for students.”. At heart, the bill is simple. It takes a current state...
DOE: 940 comments of 1,094 oppose proposed social studies standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Proponents and opponents discussed the proposed social studies standards for a third time in the South Dakota Board of Education Standard’s first meeting of 2023 at the Rushmore Hotel in Rapid City. The public hearing on the proposed social studies standards, which were...
Transformation Project files lawsuit against Noem, Secretary of Health
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Transformation Project has filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Kristi Noem and the Secretary of Health in their official capacities. In December, the state’s Department of Health terminated a contract it had with the advocacy group. That contract allowed the organization to...
Opponents to bill that would ban gender-affirming care rally at Nebraska capitol
LINCOLN, Neb (KELO) — All parents want to do what’s best for their kids. For Mike Hornasek that meant reaching out to doctors to get his daughter the best care possible. “It’s really best practice. American Medical Association, American Psychiatric Association and many other medical associations have said, this is the best practice. This has been settled,” said Hornasek.
Bill to prohibit care for transgender kids heads to Gov. Noem’s desk
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Access to gender-affirming care for transgender minors in South Dakota could soon be restricted. Thursday the South Dakota Senate advanced House Bill 1080, which prohibits gender-affirming hormones, surgery and puberty blockers, to Governor Noem’s desk for signature. Republican Representative Bethany Soye has stated that the governor supports the bill.
People gather to attend the Board of Education’s third hearing on proposed Social Studies Standards
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People continue to have strong opinions on South Dakota’s proposed Social Studies Standards. There have been more than 1,000 public comments since the new standards were released. 117 of those in support of and 940 against with 37 neutral comments. Today even more people gathered in Rapid City to share their thoughts with the Board of Education.
Noem plans DC speech trip
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A spokesman has confirmed that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will make three speeches over the course of three days next week to audiences in Washington, D.C. Word of the Republican governor’s plans initially circulated Wednesday on the national website for Fox News and the...
Minnesota legislature advances free lunch bill
ST. PAUL, MINN. (KELO) — A bill in the Minnesota legislature to guarantee free meals at schools is moving forward. The Minnesota House approved the proposal — it now heads to the Senate. Right now, the federal government pays for free or reduced meals, but that is limited based on income.
Sanford-Fairview merger delayed 2 more months
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The proposed merger between Sanford and Fairview is being delayed two extra months, a statement from the Minnesota Attorney General said. The two health care providers had listed March 31 as a self-imposed deadline. “The parties, however, have not yet fully complied with our...
Democrats: Noem not reaching across the aisle, answering questions
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Democrats in the state Legislature have not been impressed with Gov. Kristi Noem’s approach during the 2023 session. While the balance of power in Pierre tilts heavily towards Republican members (94-11), lawmakers in the minority party said they were promised communication with the governor’s office during the 38-day session.
‘We have to keep up’: Lawmakers discuss teacher pay
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Public K-12 education is slated to receive a 5% increase in state aid in Governor Kristi Noem’s proposed 2024 budget, but education lobbyists highlighted problems schools are dealing with during Wednesday’s Joint Committee on Appropriations meeting. Wade Pogany, executive director for Associated School...
South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, February 11
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, February 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The Sanford-Fairview merger has been delayed. A fund has opened for a Rapid City family who lost their house in an...
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
BFM, BHR aiming for $38 million in targeted pay raises for state employees
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More than $38 million in targeted job payment adjustments could be coming for state employees in South Dakota. That’s what the Bureau of Finance Management and the Bureau of Human Resources advocated for Wednesday to lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Appropriations. Republican Sen....
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
Deadly stabbing at Minnesota high school
ST. PAUL, MN (Associated Press) — Police say a 15-year-old male student was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul. The stabbing was reported Friday morning at Harding High School. Police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster said a suspect, a 16-year-old boy at the school, was arrested. He...
Clark County man wanted for kidnapping arrested
CLARK COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeffrey Yexley was arrested in Minnesota. He was booked into the Codington County jail Thursday night. An arrest warrant was...
