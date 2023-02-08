ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Interesting Things Rhinebeck, NY Is Known For

The Hudson Valley is known for many things. Those who love this area are fascinated by the beautiful views, large option of trails to choose from, the four seasons and more. However, sometimes the mind blowing historical stories are left behind. History buffs are truly in their element when they learn little facts about every hamlet, town and village in the Hudson Valley. Sometimes, these fascinating stories are discovered for the first time while others carry on the legacy through generations who then pass on the historical facts to others.
RHINEBECK, NY
Health dept.: Aggressive coyote spotted in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- The Dutchess County Health Department has a warning about an aggressive coyote that might have rabies.Officials say the coyote was spotted on the Marist College campus in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday.The state hired a wildlife removal company to try to trap the animal.Aggressive coyotes have been seen around Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park since September. People are urged to avoid contact with them.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?

There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Kiss to Release Live in Poughkeepsie, NY Album

The hottest band in the world will release a concert recorded live in Poughkeepsie during the 1984 Animalize Tour. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons formed Kiss out of New York City in 1973. The group rose to fame in the mid to late 1970s with their elaborate stage shows. They have gone through many lineup changes throughout the years with Stanley and Simmons as the only original members.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York

One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
WALLKILL, NY
Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week

Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
PEEKSKILL, NY
More Information Released About Drowning Death In North East, NY

Earlier today (February 11, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department released information regarding an emergency situation that occurred on Friday (February 10, 2023) at around 2:50 PM. Their office is currently working on an investigation into the drowning of a teenager who fell through the ice on a body of water in the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
