The Unfortunate Split: How Washington and Hamilton's Fight Was PointlessThe Chronicles of YesterdayNew Windsor, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Connecticut Country Store is Worth the Drive from Any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWarren, CT
PLAY Airlines Offering Deeply Low Cost Flights From Northeast to IcelandJordan ArthurNew Windsor, NY
Major Retailer Closing Its Last 2 Locations in the Hudson Valley
One of the largest retail chains in the country is about to go extinct in the Hudson Valley. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond began closures of 87 locations, including stores in Kingston, NY and Middletown, NY. A recent announcement on February 7th shared that the last two remaining locations in the Hudson Valley will close their doors for good as well.
Kingston New York Cemetery to Hold New Photography Contest
Love to take photographs? Here's a way to do that and potentially win a great prize too! What are the prizes and who can enter? Keep reading. There is a photo contest for a local Hudson Valley, NY cemetery. The cemetery that is holding the contest is Wyltwyck Cemetery which is located at 205 West O'Reilly Street.
Wanted: The 5 Best Eggplant Parmigianas Near Saugerties, NY
Seeing the word parmigiana after nearly any food item is enough to get fans of Italian food excited. Meatball, chicken, and even veal parmigiana fill countless menus across the Hudson Valley. But we're here today to celebrate the original star of parm: eggplant. Eggplant parm, while popular, isn't always a...
State of The Art ‘Smart Apartments’ Available For Rent in Wappingers Falls, NY
What was once an aging corner of Wappingers Falls has now flourished into a new 'smart' apartment complex. Over the last few years, you may have noticed construction at 2701 West Main St. heading into the Village of Wappingers Falls. That construction has now become what is known as The West Main Lofts.
5 Interesting Things Rhinebeck, NY Is Known For
The Hudson Valley is known for many things. Those who love this area are fascinated by the beautiful views, large option of trails to choose from, the four seasons and more. However, sometimes the mind blowing historical stories are left behind. History buffs are truly in their element when they learn little facts about every hamlet, town and village in the Hudson Valley. Sometimes, these fascinating stories are discovered for the first time while others carry on the legacy through generations who then pass on the historical facts to others.
Health dept.: Aggressive coyote spotted in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- The Dutchess County Health Department has a warning about an aggressive coyote that might have rabies.Officials say the coyote was spotted on the Marist College campus in Poughkeepsie on Tuesday.The state hired a wildlife removal company to try to trap the animal.Aggressive coyotes have been seen around Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park since September. People are urged to avoid contact with them.
Have You Seen the Giant Angel in Poughkeepsie?
There's a giant angel on the side of the road in Poughkeepsie, New York. Has anyone seen this thing?. If you take the same road every single day there's a good chance that you will notice something odd during your commute. It might be there for one day or maybe it has been there for weeks and you never really recognized it before. The other day I noticed someone driving with an inflatable doll in the front seat of their car. If that wasn't weird enough, the doll was wearing a hockey mask like Jason from the Friday the 13th movies.
2 Shot Inside Popular Hudson Valley Eatery, New York Man Arrested
Following a long investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been accused of shooting two men inside a popular eatery. Following a long investigation, a Rockland County man was charged with shooting two people inside a popular eatery. 2 Shot Inside Rockland County, New York Restaurant. Google. On October 22, 2022,...
wpdh.com
Kiss to Release Live in Poughkeepsie, NY Album
The hottest band in the world will release a concert recorded live in Poughkeepsie during the 1984 Animalize Tour. Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons formed Kiss out of New York City in 1973. The group rose to fame in the mid to late 1970s with their elaborate stage shows. They have gone through many lineup changes throughout the years with Stanley and Simmons as the only original members.
‘Director’ of Huge Hudson Valley Heroin Organization Sentenced
A Hudson Valley "drug kingpin" is heading to prison for dealing "deadly" drugs across the region. On Thursday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler an Orange County man was sentenced for dealing drugs in the region. Orange County, New York Drug Dealer Sentenced. Richard McInturff, 32, of Port Jervis...
Let The Shenanigan’s Begin With a Stewart’s Shop Shake
We're still trying to get through the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day, but Stewart's Shop already has us excited for the next holiday on the calendar. St. Patrick's Day is just a few weeks away, but Stewart's Shop is celebrating early with the release of their infamous Shenanigan Shake. In a press release Stewart's writes:
The Cheapest Places In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley For Dates
One Hudson Valley hometown is actually the "cheapest" place in New York State for dating. The Hudson Valley is full of great places to take a date. Westchester County, New York Town Is Cheapest Place for a date in New York State. You probably shouldn't tell your date you are...
PD: Shopper Assaulted At Walmart In Hudson Valley, New York
One person was allegedly assaulted at a Walmart in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced one person was assaulted at Walmart. On Tuesday, February 7, around 4:40 p.m., members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of the Middletown Walmart located at 470 Route 211 E in the Town of Wallkill.
Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away. Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies. Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer...
‘LEGO Masters’ Winners to Judge Brick Building Contest in Goshen
Two reality show winners will be coming to the Hudson Valley to judge a LEGO contest with a prize that will last for "a gazillion years." We told you earlier this week that Nick and Stacey, the winners of LEGO Masters Season three, announced that they would be making a special appearance at LEGOLAND New York at the end of March.
Irresponsible Behavior Causes Anger at Hudson Valley Park
Why is it so hard for some people to follow the rules? I always like to see what's going on in different Facebook groups, so the other night I was looking and noticed a post that made me shake my head a few times. There are so many beautiful outdoor...
Is an Abandoned Hudson Valley Building Getting Destroyed?
Sadly, it looks like it was recently vandalized and the condition of it is just getting worse. Whenever you see an abandoned building you always hope that someone will purchase it and open up a cool business where it is. Sometimes it happens, but other times the building just falls...
peekskillherald.com
Second suicide at Peekskill train crossing in a week
Wilmer Vicente Cango, a 19-year-old Peekskill High School Class of 2021 graduate, died on the train tracks on Monday morning, struck by the 7:08 a.m. southbound train at the Hudson Avenue crossing. The third suicide on Metro North tracks – and the second at Peekskill – in a week prompted MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan to call it “a human tragedy. If you notice any concerning changes in loved ones, don’t ignore them. Start a conversation and assist in finding help,” he said. The Hudson Avenue grade level crossing was the scene of another fatality exactly a week ago, and on February 1st a 34-year-old man was struck and killed on the tracks at Dover on the Harlem Line.
More Information Released About Drowning Death In North East, NY
Earlier today (February 11, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Department released information regarding an emergency situation that occurred on Friday (February 10, 2023) at around 2:50 PM. Their office is currently working on an investigation into the drowning of a teenager who fell through the ice on a body of water in the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East.
US Marshals Find Upstate New York Man Accused Of Raping Kids
A Hudson Valley man accused of raping four young children was found hiding in Upstate New York. On Wednesday, the Hudson City Police Department announced US Marshalls helped track down a wanted man. Wanted Hudson, New York Man Found. Jamel Brandow from Hudson, New York was arrested on an active...
