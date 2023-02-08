ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Gun found in Chesterfield student's backpack Tuesday, police say

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 3 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A 17-year-old L.C. Bird High School student was taken into custody Tuesday for bringing a gun to the Chesterfield County High School, according to Chesterfield Police. The gun was discovered in the student's backpack, police said. Police have not said whether the gun was loaded.

"Today we learned a student had a gun on school property," L.C. Bird High School principal Adrienne Blanton wrote in a message to parents. "Please talk with your child about the importance of speaking up when they see or hear something concerning. Additionally, please help us reinforce this message: Even if a student were to bring something to school by mistake, they could face serious consequences that could include suspension, expulsion or time in the juvenile detention center."

L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield County, Virginia

The student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

There have been no reports of injuries at the high school.

Tuesday's incident comes several months after a student was found outside the Chesterfield school with a gun.

