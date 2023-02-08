Read full article on original website
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?
Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
Stimulus update: California direct payment worth up to $1,050 to be sent in five days
Valentine's Day is only a few days away, and with it will mark the completion of California's Middle Class Tax Refund payment, giving recipients up to $1,050.
Why the IRS is telling Californians to wait before filing taxes
It’s the time of year that people are gathering information as they prepare to file their taxes. But, the IRS is telling Californians to wait before sending them in.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each
The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
Confusion over relief payments puts millions of Californians in tax limbo
If you received an inflation relief payment from the state, you may want to hold off on filing your tax return and wait until the IRS issues updated guidance.
Low-income and don't own a car? Check if you can get $1,000 via new program
Unless you are living with family in a big city like Chicago or New York City, you will need your own car to go anywhere in the country. Most Americans own their personal vehicles that they use to travel miles. However, there are some people who cannot drive and prefer hiring a driver who can bring them anywhere.
Are more inflation relief checks coming in California?
In just a few days, the inflation relief direct payment program "will have largely run its course," California's Franchise Tax Board said.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Why Are My Electric & Gas Bills So High?
That’s a question I’ve been asking myself and a frequent question my office has received. I’m asking the same questions, and it appears the answers aren’t simple, but there needs to be a solution. As trending Federal Government and State energy policies are focused on switching...
proclaimerscv.com
CalFresh Application: Guide for SSI Recipients
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a federally funded program that provides a monthly benefit to low-income people 65 years old, disabled, or blind. The benefits are increased in California through State Supplementary Payment (SSP). SSI or SSP recipients have been eligible to receive CalFresh benefits since 2019. SSI recipients are...
newsantaana.com
O.C. CalFresh recipients are losing their monthly emergency allotment
Orange County, Calif. (February 6, 2023) – Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments,...
harkeraquila.com
Governor Newsom signs executive order for storm relief
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Jan. 16 to support the emergency response to the series of winter storms that have afflicted the state since the end of December, providing aid to impacted communities. The order suspends limitations on work hours and the period of employment for...
America’s Scariest Earthquake Zone ISN’T in California
Turkey and Syria continue to recover from a devastating earthquake that struck on Feb. 6, 2023, that has killed more than 17,000 people as of Feb. 9, 2023. When one thinks of a similarly massive earthquake hitting the United States, a huge tremblor in California is the scenario that most people gravitate to.
Franchise Tax Board Tells Californians To Wait On Submitting 2022 Return
The IRS hasn’t provided an official ruling on whether California residents will have to pay taxes on the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund.
KCRA.com
California Mortgage Relief Program expands number of eligible homeowners
The California Mortgage Relief Program announced in a release on Tuesday that it will be expanding the number of homeowners that are eligible to receive their financial assistance. One of the reasons the program is expanding is that many have struggled to make housing payments since the COVID-19 pandemic. There...
News 8 KFMB
California policies mirrored in the State of the Union
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden recognized California hero Brandon Tsay for stopping the Monterey Park mass shooter from continuing his spree. “He wrestled the semi automatic pistol away from the gunman who had already killed 11 people in...
IRS tax rate changes means more cash for California residents
In California, inflation is right around 8.2%, which is much higher than the average amount in other states. (source) Well, here some news that will likely encourage how you view 2023, which is when the new tax changes go into effect.
ksro.com
Over $800-Million Going Towards Affordable Housing in California
Millions of dollars are going toward building affordable housing across the state. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that roughly 58 communities have been awarded more than 825-million to build 95-hundred homes. This is part of a new funding approval process that eliminates the need for a developer to submit multiple applications. Newsom says the new streamlined process aims to accelerate the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
