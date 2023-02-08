ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CalMatters

Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?

Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each

The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Why Are My Electric & Gas Bills So High?

That’s a question I’ve been asking myself and a frequent question my office has received. I’m asking the same questions, and it appears the answers aren’t simple, but there needs to be a solution. As trending Federal Government and State energy policies are focused on switching...
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

CalFresh Application: Guide for SSI Recipients

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is a federally funded program that provides a monthly benefit to low-income people 65 years old, disabled, or blind. The benefits are increased in California through State Supplementary Payment (SSP). SSI or SSP recipients have been eligible to receive CalFresh benefits since 2019. SSI recipients are...
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsantaana.com

O.C. CalFresh recipients are losing their monthly emergency allotment

Orange County, Calif. (February 6, 2023) – Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
harkeraquila.com

Governor Newsom signs executive order for storm relief

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Jan. 16 to support the emergency response to the series of winter storms that have afflicted the state since the end of December, providing aid to impacted communities. The order suspends limitations on work hours and the period of employment for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
News 8 KFMB

California policies mirrored in the State of the Union

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In his second State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden recognized California hero Brandon Tsay for stopping the Monterey Park mass shooter from continuing his spree. “He wrestled the semi automatic pistol away from the gunman who had already killed 11 people in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

Over $800-Million Going Towards Affordable Housing in California

Millions of dollars are going toward building affordable housing across the state. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that roughly 58 communities have been awarded more than 825-million to build 95-hundred homes. This is part of a new funding approval process that eliminates the need for a developer to submit multiple applications. Newsom says the new streamlined process aims to accelerate the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
CALIFORNIA STATE

