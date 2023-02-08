ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

Phoenix unveils shipping container housing as homelessness solution

The city and a local developer recently unveiled a new housing project that’s solar-powered and created from repurposed shipping containers in downtown Phoenix. A new sustainable housing concept was recently unveiled in downtown Phoenix. Called Sparkbox, these dwelling units are manufactured out of repurposed shipping containers and are not...
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar happening Feb. 11

Tomorrow is the second Saturday of the month, so that means it's time for the San Tan Valley Farmers Market and Bazaar for February. Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and going until produce is sold out, the farmers market is located at 40815 N. Ironwood Drive. Parking is at the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road. Get your produce on for $15, cash only at the market on the second Saturday of every month.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Mesa Riverview | Shopping center in Arizona

Mesa Riverview is an outdoor shopping center in Mesa, Arizona (part of the Phoenix metropolitan area) located in the northwestern corner of the city near Loop 202 and Dobson Road. The shopping center has a gross leasable area of 1,115,112 square feet (103,000 m2). Anchor stores include Bass Pro Shops,...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations

Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Colorado Newsline

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
SAN LUIS, AZ
AZFamily

Main Street tailgate in Old Town Scottsdale

House fire in central Phoenix consumes home while fire crews contain flames. A house fire in central Phoenix burned its way through most of the home as firefighters work to prevent the fire from spreading to other homes. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Southwest led all U.S. airlines in canceled...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Adrian Fontes and Stephen Richer, once political foes, talked potential Arizona election reforms

In a nondescript bar at the end of an alley in downtown Phoenix, the state’s most prominent election officials — and former political opponents — met Wednesday night to trade lighthearted jabs and ideas about how to improve Arizona’s election processes.  Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, and Republican Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer […] The post Adrian Fontes and Stephen Richer, once political foes, talked potential Arizona election reforms appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Consumer reports: Choosing a better bank

J.J. Watt surprised the Pat Tillman Scholars with the news that they will be on the field for the coin toss as the four honorary captains of the Super Bowl. Owner of Phoenix area hat company selling merchandise at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Gabe Cooper, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

Gilbert Adventure Park Agreement Terminated

The Gilbert Town Council will hear a request this week to terminate the development agreement between the Town and SAP Holdings, LLC for the creation of Santan Adventure Park, a proposed four-acre theme park on Knox Road off Santan Village Parkway north of Ray Road. A memo to the Council...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

House fire in central Phoenix burned through most of building

Southwest led all U.S. airlines in canceled flights last year, accounting for more than 40,000 of the total 210,000 cancellations, according to tracking service FlightAware.com. Woman organizes for 45-mile long litter cleanup of Route 286. Updated: 56 minutes ago. |. Each year, Melissa Owen coordinates a 45-mile long cleanup of...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC News

Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak

LAS VEGAS -- A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
santanvalley.com

Southbound Gantzel down to one lane Feb 15 - Mar 1

The Town of Queen Creek will be restricting southbound Gantzel Rd. to one lane north of Combs from 8:30 am-4 pm, from February 15 - March 1, 2023. This is for development work within the Town of Queen Creek. Expect delays. Please slow down and use caution in work zones.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Golf Digest

Scottsdale police remind drunken idiots that water hazards at the Waste Management Phoenix Open are not for swimming

If you’re a member of a Phoenix-Scottsdale-area police department, this is your busiest week of the year. Not only is the Super Bowl and its 300-ring circus in town, but the ever-raucous Waste Management Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale with its newly “elevated” status in tow. Organizers are making an effort to reign in the more chaotic aspects of golf’s most infamous frat party this year, but judging by this tweet from Scottsdale PD on Wednesday, expectations on that front aren’t exactly booming.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
a-z-animals.com

How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?

The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
ARIZONA STATE

