Tomorrow is the second Saturday of the month, so that means it's time for the San Tan Valley Farmers Market and Bazaar for February. Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and going until produce is sold out, the farmers market is located at 40815 N. Ironwood Drive. Parking is at the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road. Get your produce on for $15, cash only at the market on the second Saturday of every month.

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ ・ 22 HOURS AGO