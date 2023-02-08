ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

KRDO News Channel 13

IRS chooses not to tax Colorado TABOR refunds from 2022

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) decided to not tax Colorado TABOR payments from 2022. The department said that while in general, payments made by states are counted in income for federal tax purposes, there are also expectations that apply to many of the payments made by states in 2022. That The post IRS chooses not to tax Colorado TABOR refunds from 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Colorado restaurants rally members against 'Fair Workweek' bill

(The Center Square) – The Colorado Restaurant Association is rallying its members to speak out against a bill in the House of Representatives regarding work scheduling. House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees and all food or beverage establishments to obtain from employees a written statement of their desired number of weekly work hours and the days and times they're available to work. Employers will be required to provide written notice of employee work schedules no later than 14 days before...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette

Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado bill would ban businesses from prohibiting tipping

From McDonalds to Walmart, numerous businesses throughout the country prohibit their employees from accepting tips. But that practice could soon come to an end in Colorado. If passed by the state legislature, House Bill 1146 would ban employers from punishing employees who accept cash tips from patrons of the business. This would block employers from demoting, firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for accepting tips.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online

Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

IRS urges millions of taxpayers to delay filing

The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. The Internal Revenue Service is telling millions of taxpayers who received special state tax refunds or payments to delay filing their 2022 taxes. Family pleads for tips...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

IRS says Coloradans should wait to file their taxes

COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado House approves prescriptive authority for psychologists

An effort to certify psychologists to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications took a major step forward Thursday, receiving approval from the Colorado House of Representatives. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage

Colorado legislators passed a bill on Thursday, Feb. 9, that aims to make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Colorado. The bill, which passed the House by a 46-16 vote, will create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain their professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which will create an agreement with 10 other states where licensed teachers can obtain and easily transfer a teacher license between member states.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Bird flu linked to mammal deaths in Colorado

Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials. Ashley Michels reports. Bird flu linked to mammal deaths in Colorado. Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

California health program successfully cut hospital visits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A five-year experiment aimed at improving care for some of California’s most at-risk Medicaid patients — including homeless people and people with severe drug addictions — resulted in fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits that saved taxpayers an estimated $383 per patient per year, according to a review released Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Proposal allowing counties to bar gun discharge on private property advance, Dems kill GOP gun bills

Colorado's lawmakers have begun working on firearms legislation, including legislation to allow counties to bar discharging weapons on private properties, a proposal that has brought into sharp focus not just the ideological but also the rural and urban divisions at the state Capitol. Already, the Democrat-dominated state House committees have...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Bill would allow incarcerated people to be released early for school

The "Earned Time for College Program" would allow nonviolent offenders to have time off their sentence if they get a college degree. Bill would allow incarcerated people to be released …. The "Earned Time for College Program" would allow nonviolent offenders to have time off their sentence if they get...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

TSA really doesn't like Colorado IDs. Here's why.

Air travel is just a little more annoying if you live in Colorado. What's happening: We're not talking about the constant construction at Denver's airport — though that's a big pain. It's our driver's licenses that cause the problem. How it works: The machine that scans IDs and verifies...
DENVER, CO

