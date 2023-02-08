ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods

The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
OSWEGO, NY
waer.org

Local artist honors victims of Syracuse gun violence in new mural

A mural is set to be unveiled Saturday on Syracuse’s West Side to honor victims of gun violence. It features Kihary Blue, Rashadd Walker, Dior Harris and Torres-Ortiz. All individuals were killed in gang-related violence, ranging in age from 11 months to 19 years old. Co-founder of Rebirth Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole

New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC). Now that it's been nearly two years, the first marijuana shop in upstate NY opened recently. Not everyone has been following the rules, however, and lawmakers are rushing to put a stop to it.
Hot 99.1

Expect To See More New York State Police On Roads This Weekend

New York State Police are going to be on the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers. Here's how much a DWI will cost you in New York State. With the "Big Game" on Sunday, Troopers expect more people to be driving to and from watch parties, restaurants, and bars. They'll be looking for you if you are driving high, drunk, or otherwise impaired, as well as driving reckless. The enforcement period will run from today, Friday, February 10, 2023, through Monday, February 13, 2023. New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said,
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse

An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
SYRACUSE, NY
Virginia Mercury

In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene

Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
whcuradio.com

Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
ITHACA, NY
WSLS

Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
ROANOKE, VA
cnycentral.com

Fulton teacher facing weapons charges turned over firearms, surrendered to police

FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton Jr. High shop teacher facing weapons charges voluntarily turned over all his firearms to authorities CNY Central learned Wednesday. The news come after 43-year-old Jesse Weigand’s arrest Tuesday and a judge’s decision to deny a red flag referral application from Fulton Police that would have ordered him to turnover his firearms.
FULTON, NY
