Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Related
Brothers returned to Virginia to face murder charges in Westmoreland
Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two brothers accused of killing a school teacher have been returned back to Virginia where they each face charges of 2nd degree murder, arson, and animal cruelty.
Virginia witness spots sphere-shaped object hovering in afternoon sky
A Virginia witness at Virginia Beach reported watching a cloud-like, sphere-shaped object hovering in the afternoon sky at 1 p.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods
The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
waer.org
Local artist honors victims of Syracuse gun violence in new mural
A mural is set to be unveiled Saturday on Syracuse’s West Side to honor victims of gun violence. It features Kihary Blue, Rashadd Walker, Dior Harris and Torres-Ortiz. All individuals were killed in gang-related violence, ranging in age from 11 months to 19 years old. Co-founder of Rebirth Syracuse...
Cannabis Being Sold at Sticker Stores Through Legal Loophole
New York became the 15th state to legalize cannabis back in 2021 when then-Governor Cuomo signed legislation to allow recreational use of the drug. His office predicted that legal weed sales would increase annual tax revenues up to $350 million a year and add 60,000 jobs to the state once the industry was at its fullest potential (Rich Mendez, CNBC). Now that it's been nearly two years, the first marijuana shop in upstate NY opened recently. Not everyone has been following the rules, however, and lawmakers are rushing to put a stop to it.
Air One used to help capture suspects who ran from Syracuse Police
NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air One was sent to the Onondaga Nation area on Thursday, February 9 to search for two suspects who were involved in a shots fired incident. Syracuse City Police responded to a shots fired call and when they arrived at the scene and tried to apprehend the […]
Expect To See More New York State Police On Roads This Weekend
New York State Police are going to be on the roads this weekend looking for impaired drivers. Here's how much a DWI will cost you in New York State. With the "Big Game" on Sunday, Troopers expect more people to be driving to and from watch parties, restaurants, and bars. They'll be looking for you if you are driving high, drunk, or otherwise impaired, as well as driving reckless. The enforcement period will run from today, Friday, February 10, 2023, through Monday, February 13, 2023. New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said,
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene
Life has never been easy for Johnny, but each May and June are an ordeal. It was in June two years ago when Johnny spiraled into a mental health crisis, this one requiring police intervention. Violence isn’t Johnny’s nature in spite of abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his birth parents before he […] The post In Virginia, people suffering mental health crises too often become felons when police intervene appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman at fault in Oneida County two-car wreck was allegedly intoxicated, police say
TRENTON- A two-car personal injury wreck in Oneida County Thursday evening resulted in a DWI arrest for a woman, who is from out of state. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. when emergency responders were called out to reports of a wreck on State Route 365, town of Trenton. Investigation...
WSET
Va. Attorney General demands investigation into leaked 'anti-Catholic' FBI memo
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — In a strongly worded letter, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, joined by 19 other attorneys general, sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland condemning the release of a leaked anti-Catholic internal memorandum created by the FBI Richmond field office.
When does Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law start?
Virginia’s 4 p.m. Burning Law will go into effect on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and continue until April 30. The annual Burning Law bans open-air burning before 4 p.m. within 300 feet of the woods or dry grass.
Family of Lauren Smith-Fields pushes for release of public records regarding her death
The family of Lauren Smith-Fields is continuing to push for the release of public records regarding their daughter's untimely death, which made national headlines last year.
whcuradio.com
Trespassing investigation underway in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A trespassing investigation is underway after multiple reports of unlawful entry in Ithaca. Officers from the Ithaca Police Department were called to the 600 block of West Buffalo Street around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday for a report of someone trying to illegally enter a home. Authorities were able to secure a description of a suspect and locate him nearby. He was positively identified by the resident and arrested for trespassing and released on an appearance ticket.
WSLS
Loved ones remember Roanoke man killed in Florida
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – In the early morning hours, behind a pub in Florida, Nancy Martin’s life changed forever. “It was disbelief, it was absolutely disbelief,” Martin said. According to the St. Augustine Police Department, her son, Jason Mullins, was shot and killed last Thursday. It was...
cnycentral.com
Fulton teacher facing weapons charges turned over firearms, surrendered to police
FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton Jr. High shop teacher facing weapons charges voluntarily turned over all his firearms to authorities CNY Central learned Wednesday. The news come after 43-year-old Jesse Weigand’s arrest Tuesday and a judge’s decision to deny a red flag referral application from Fulton Police that would have ordered him to turnover his firearms.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 1