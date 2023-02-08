ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Islanders become latest team to reject pride jerseys

After several recent incidents involving players or teams rejecting the idea of wearing pride jerseys in support of the LGBTQ+ community, the New York Islanders are the latest team caught up in the controversy. The Islanders have a scheduled pride night on Thursday. Still, according to Ethan Sears of the...
ELMONT, NY
Warriors rumors: Blazers lack of transparency could cancel Payton trade entirely

The Portland Trail Blazers neglect in informing the Golden State Warriors about Gary Payton II’s health status could void the trade. A massive four-team trade is at risk of getting voided according to recent reports. The trade that centered on Gary Payton II going back to the Golden State Warriors is possibly going to be voided after Payton failed a physical with Golden State.
PORTLAND, OR
RANGERS PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS

Today's trade between the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues has required the former to make an additional move to open up a spot on their 23-man roster. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed defenceman Libor Hajek on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
