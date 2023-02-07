Read full article on original website
Santa Fe Police looking for driver in deadly crash
A driver still hasn't been found after a fatal crash over the weekend.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s resale store, The Cat, was broken into last Sunday at 2:20 a.m. According to officials, losses from the theft are currently upwards of $10,000. Items stolen include a safe along with many other items. The burglary has led to a temporary closure of the store located […]
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Feb. 1 – Feb 7, 2023
Eric J. Archuleta, 39, of Espanola was arrested February 1 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Daniel P. Romero, 41, of Cordova, was arrested February 2 on a Magistrate Court bench warrant. Shannon Vigil, 38, of Espanola was arrested February 6 on a felony warrant. Information published in the weekly...
Rio Grande Sun
Former Sheriff Tommy Rodella Freed from Prison, Says He Endured Beatings by Gangs
Former Rio Arriba County Sheriff Thomas Rodella was released for good behavior last month after serving more than seven years in federal prison, a harrowing span in which Rodella claimed he was repeatedly attacked by prison gangs, beaten with homemade weapons and targeted for assassination, the Rio Grande SUN has learned.
PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
Brush fire southwest of Wagon Mound has burned 1,000+ acres
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mora County Sheriff’s Office says a brush fire broke out just southwest of the Wagon Mound area around 4 p.m. on February 6, 2023. They say it’s about 30% contained and 1,000+ acres. The fire is located between County Road A031 and Highway 271. Officials say several crews, along with law […]
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Severo Gonzales July 2, 1929 – Jan. 31, 2023
SERVERO ‘SLIM’ GONZALES July 2, 1929 – Jan. 31, 2023. Severo “Slim” Gonzales, 93, Espanola, passed away Jan. 31 of natural causes. He was Born in Espanola, July 2, 1929. The Son of Bences Gonzales and Ernestina Romero Gonzales. He is preceded by: Donald (son), Victor and Raymond (Brothers), and Lauren Noell (sister).
KRQE News 13
Steady snow east, windy and cold Thursday
A quick moving snow maker is bringing a couple inches of snow to northeast New Mexico. Johnson and Bartlett Passes are impacted this afternoon with closures near Clayton and also east of Clines Corners from several accidents. So use caution this afternoon and avoid travel if possible east. Otherwise, it’s dry and breezy for central and western NM. Wind speeds are 15-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph throughout the day. Bundle up since wind chills will feel well below freezing too! The snow showers will continue pushing south later today before clearing out for the evening commute.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
Rio Grande Sun
Rio Arriba County Commissioners Will Again Review County Manager’s Performance
Rio Arriba County Manager Lucia Sanchez will soon be the subject of her second performance evaluation in less than two months, officials said. Sanchez, county manager since 2021, received a job evaluation from county commissioners during a two-hour executive session at a Dec. 20 commission meeting. On Jan. 10, the commission will hold a 10 a.m. special meeting at the Rio Arriba County Annex Building at 1122 Industrial Park Rd. in Española to again share their thoughts on Sanchez’s work, and consider taking action after their discussion.
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Donald L. Upham Aug. 19, 1932 – Feb. 1, 2023
Don Upham, a longtime resident of Los Alamos, passed away suddenly in Santa Fe Feb. 1, 2023, due to complications resulting from a fall. He was 90 years old. The youngest of seven children, Don was born at the height of the Great Depression in 1932 to Clifford and Marie Upham on a farm near Buchanan, Michigan. As with all in his family, he helped with the day-to-day running of the farm when not in school. A voracious reader from a young age, he had an innate curiosity in all topics and spent one summer of his youth reading each volume of the family encyclopedia from cover to cover. (This would serve him well later in life during games of Trivial Pursuit, where he seemingly knew every answer – even to the most obscure questions.)
newmexiconewsport.com
Can a mine near the Pecos river be stopped
A unique NM coalition is battling the project to prevent widespread harm — and deja vu. “Pecos Mine Site Reclamation Project. No Trespassing,” the sign on the fence reads. As Ralph Vigil takes in the warning, he once again has a sinking feeling that the past is about to repeat itself.
jammin1057.com
Mel Gibson Tried To Pee On Las Vegas Strip, Busted For Murder: Metro
Using Las Vegas Boulevard as a bathroom is not a good idea. It’s an even worse idea when you’re wanted on a murder charge. But that’s exactly what 52 year old Mel Gibson did on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro says their...
Popular New Mexico campground won’t open for the 2023 season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular campground in New Mexico is closed down as the owners try to work out a lease agreement with the state. The Enchanted Circle campground in Angel Fire has been voted as a top campground in the state for the last four years, but this season, they won’t get to open […]
ladailypost.com
MAIZE Food Museum Charrette Luncheon At Cafecito Friday
MAIZE Food Museum will host an exploratory community Luncheon, the first of 12 Charrette Luncheons to be offered this year, featured in partnership with Northern New Mexico restaurants, museums, churches, farms and Pueblos. Chefs and spirited archaeologists will discuss with diners the new age and transitions of the Santa Fe...
ladailypost.com
LACDC Has New Faces And Fresh Ideas
From left, LACDC Executive Director Lauren McDaniel, projectY cowork Los Alamos Membership and Program Manager Alice Holtclaw, Los Alamos MainStreet Event and Social Engagement Coordinator Vai Reddy-Kruse and Los Alamos MainStreet Executive Director Jacquelyn Connolly. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Vai Reddy-Kruse and Alice Holtzclaw are...
sfnnews.com
Holes in the ceiling leave parents and students concerned
Now that Santa Fe students are returning from break, many students have noticed the large holes in the ceiling that have appeared at the north entrance of the school. According to building manager Rusell Johnson, some pipes froze and burst on Christmas eve causing a flood of the north entrance, gymnasium and foyer.
ladailypost.com
Lead Teller Val Williams Shines At Enterprise Bank & Trust
Lead Teller Val Williams at Enterprise Bank & Trust Wednesday in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Lead Teller Valeria Williams has served customers for 17 years at Enterprise Bank & Trust in Los Alamos and White Rock. “I really enjoy assisting customers old and new, interacting with them...
ladailypost.com
Zia CU Debuts New, Updated Branding & Website
Community Invited to Celebrate Thursday, Feb. 23 at Zia CU!. With $203,868,335 in assets, Zia CU has long prided itself on serving families across Northern New Mexico, and they are renewing that dedication with an updated logo, brand colors, and a sleek new website. The new logo features bright, bold...
ladailypost.com
Canceled: Feb. 14 County Council Work Session
The Los Alamos County Council Work Session scheduled for Feb. 14 has been canceled because several councilors will be on business travel to Washington, D.C. The County has published a meeting cancellation notice for this work session and it is avaialbe here.
