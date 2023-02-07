Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, the historic luxury resort and thoughtfully restored landmark in Santa Fe, recently appointed Missy Auge as wine director. Missy will oversee the wine operations for the 100-room resort, which serves as a luxurious and soulful retreat steeped in New Mexico’s heritage. Born and raised in New Mexico, Missy is returning to the Southwest, where she first discovered her adoration for viticulture as the owner and operator of Tanti Luce 221 in the heart of Santa Fe’s historic district.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO