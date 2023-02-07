Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ladailypost.com
LACDC Has New Faces And Fresh Ideas
From left, LACDC Executive Director Lauren McDaniel, projectY cowork Los Alamos Membership and Program Manager Alice Holtclaw, Los Alamos MainStreet Event and Social Engagement Coordinator Vai Reddy-Kruse and Los Alamos MainStreet Executive Director Jacquelyn Connolly. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com. Los Alamos Daily Post. kirsten@ladailypost.com. Vai Reddy-Kruse and Alice Holtzclaw are...
santafe.com
Missy Auge | Bishop’s Lodge New Wine Director
Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, the historic luxury resort and thoughtfully restored landmark in Santa Fe, recently appointed Missy Auge as wine director. Missy will oversee the wine operations for the 100-room resort, which serves as a luxurious and soulful retreat steeped in New Mexico’s heritage. Born and raised in New Mexico, Missy is returning to the Southwest, where she first discovered her adoration for viticulture as the owner and operator of Tanti Luce 221 in the heart of Santa Fe’s historic district.
PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
ladailypost.com
Lead Teller Val Williams Shines At Enterprise Bank & Trust
Lead Teller Val Williams at Enterprise Bank & Trust Wednesday in White Rock. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com. Lead Teller Valeria Williams has served customers for 17 years at Enterprise Bank & Trust in Los Alamos and White Rock. “I really enjoy assisting customers old and new, interacting with them...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
ladailypost.com
Video: Councilor Reagor On Nuisance Code Implementation Review Task Force And Strategic Leadership Plan
Los Alamos County Councilor David Reagor discusses the new nuisance code implementation review task force and the 2023 strategic leadership plan. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Video: Chair Derkacs Discusses Feb. 7 Council Meeting
Los Alamos County Council Chair Denise Derkacs shares highlights of Feb. 7 meeting. Video by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
ladailypost.com
Toppers Place First And Second At District 2 Swimming And Diving Championships In Santa Fe
The Los Alamos High School Swim and Dive team finished out its regular season with a strong showing at the nine-team District 2 meet in Santa Fe, Feb. 4. The girls took first place, while the boys placed second. Teams came to compete not only for top District team honors, but also to let individual swimmers who place high earn a spot at the State Championships coming up later in February.
ladailypost.com
Canceled: Feb. 14 County Council Work Session
The Los Alamos County Council Work Session scheduled for Feb. 14 has been canceled because several councilors will be on business travel to Washington, D.C. The County has published a meeting cancellation notice for this work session and it is avaialbe here.
ladailypost.com
Obituary: Severo Gonzales July 2, 1929 – Jan. 31, 2023
Severo “Slim” Gonzales, 93, Española, passed away on January 31, 2023, of natural causes. He was born in Española, NM on July 2, 1929. The Son of Bences Gonzales and Ernestina Romero Gonzales. He is preceded by: Donald (son), Victor and Raymond (Brothers), and Lauren Noell (sister).
ladailypost.com
Unitarian Church Of Los Alamos Hosts Second Sunday Forum Featuring Rev. Dr. Leona Stucky-Abbott Feb. 12
The Unitarian Church of Los Alamos’s next Second Sunday Forum is Sunday, Feb. 12. Dobbs, and Abortion Today: A Ruling Without Empathy. The speaker will be Rev. Dr. Leona Stucky-Abbott, and the forum is 11:45 a.m. in the church Sanctuary. Rev. Stucky-Abbott will discuss key considerations that were both...
ladailypost.com
LAMS Science Bowl Team Named Regional Champions Advance To National Competition In April
Los Alamos Middle School Science Bowl team members, from left, Rafa Rocha, Lydia Davis, Julia Zou and Drew Bacrania, along with their Coach Amy Bartlett-Gaunt, will be advancing to the National Finals as the New Mexico Regional Champions. Courtesy/LAPS. LAMS students with their coach at the NM Regional Science Bowl...
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS Announces Administration Changes At Los Alamos Middle School
Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth is leaving LAPS to pursue a new career opportunity. Courtesy photo. Alicia Edgin, LAMS Dean of Students, will move into the Asst. Principal position. Courtesy photo. LAPS NEWS RELEASE. LAPS Los Alamos Middle School Asst. Principal Andy Ainsworth has announced that he is leaving...
ladailypost.com
MAIZE Food Museum Charrette Luncheon At Cafecito Friday
MAIZE Food Museum will host an exploratory community Luncheon, the first of 12 Charrette Luncheons to be offered this year, featured in partnership with Northern New Mexico restaurants, museums, churches, farms and Pueblos. Chefs and spirited archaeologists will discuss with diners the new age and transitions of the Santa Fe...
ladailypost.com
Santa Fe Community Foundation Receives Largest Gift In Its History … More Than $8.5 Million
SANTA FE — The Santa Fe Community Foundation (SFCF) is announces it has received an estate gift worth more than $8.5 million from the late Deborah and Martin Fishbein. The gift is the largest donation in the foundation’s 42-year history. “This historic gift is a testament to Deborah...
ladailypost.com
Northern’s Center For The Arts Gallery Presents ‘LOOK OUT’
ESPAÑOLA — The Center for the Arts Gallery at Northern New Mexico College presents “LOOK OUT,” a special exhibition of visual art, dance, sound and film screenings marking the gallery’s reopening. “LOOK OUT” is comprised of dynamic works by Arts & Human Sciences faculty Robert...
KRQE News 13
Roof maintenance tips by ‘Fix My Roof’
Protecting your home. Fix My Roof LLC is committed to providing all New Mexico buildings with a leak-free, lasting roof. And they do this all while maximizing their positive impact on the environment by embracing environmentally responsible practices. They have been in business in New Mexico for ten years, bringing...
ladailypost.com
Zia CU Debuts New, Updated Branding & Website
Community Invited to Celebrate Thursday, Feb. 23 at Zia CU!. With $203,868,335 in assets, Zia CU has long prided itself on serving families across Northern New Mexico, and they are renewing that dedication with an updated logo, brand colors, and a sleek new website. The new logo features bright, bold...
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In New Mexico
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Comments / 0