Governor Spencer Cox declares this month Utah Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month
Governor Spencer Cox declares this month Utah Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month. The declaration states that more than 50 percent of Utah women report experiencing depression or anxiety before, during, and after pregnancy. Some lawmakers hope this declaration shines a light on the need to pass bills that focus on the physical and mental health needs of mothers.
Rods Heroes Looking For Host Families
Brady Murray, President of Rods Heroes, talks to ABC4 about the importance of adoption and the organization's need for host families.
Asking For Help As A Parent
Courtney Parker, a board member with the Family Haven, shares tips for adults who are hesitant to ask for help in parenting.
The LDS Church and the Great Salt Lake on Behind the Headlines
How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
SLCC celebrates Black History Month with MLK Jr. Commemorative Week
SLCC celebrates Black History Month with MLK Jr. Commemorative Week.
New Bill Seeks To Tighten Rules Against Bars and Restaurants During Investigation of Drunk Drivers
A bill introduced at the Utah State Capitol is making it easier for law enforcement to prosecute Utah bars and restaurants that overserve alcohol.
Get involved in supporting local nonprofits with 100 Women Who Care SLC
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Looking to get involved in a meaningful way? Lisa Evans from 100 Women Who Care SLC has a quick and inexpensive way to donate to local non profits in a way that benefits donors and recipients. Evans calls it, “magic”. After...
Latest on Skiing
Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health.
Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
Utah toddler stuck in apartment alone, parents tried everything
A West Haven couple was locked out of their own apartment, while their toddler was locked inside. The couple contacted the police, locksmiths, their apt complex, and their security company to no avail.
Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art
On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
Utah church trucks in large food donation for local pantries
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proved that distance does not matter when feeding the hungry. This week, the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, loaded up over 35,000 pounds of food items into a semi and then sent that truck west... all the way to California and ultimately Ridgecrest. That's 1,375 cases of food.
Nonprofit Bus Visits Utah Valley University to Encourage Education of Black history
A nonprofit bus, Utah Black History Museum, that travels around Utah teaching Black history made a stop at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
Educators against the Voucher Bill
With a vote of 20–8, the Utah State Senate passed the controversial House Bill 215, also known as the Voucher Bill, on Jan. 25. “This bill establishes the Utah Fits All Scholarship Program and provides funding for the program and a doubling of an educator salary adjustment,” the Utah State Legislature website states.
Domestic violence advocates react to new photo of Gabby Petito
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah domestic violence advocates are reacting to a new photo of Gabby Petito, which was released Tuesday by her family’s attorney. “Knowing that she was in that position where she decided to take a picture of herself, she was brave enough to do that in the moment, which is great,” said Ashley Daniels, a victim advocate at the YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. “But she never had time to actually escape that relationship before it met the ultimate fate.”
Utah turf supplier busts myths about artificial grass
With the Utah Senate passing a buy-back bill that could give Utahns money for turf, Elite Turf Supply's phone is already ringing nonstop with people curious about replacing their lawns come spring.
Utah DPS warns of new texting scam
UTAH — The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning Utahns of a new phishing scam circulating via text. Pretending to be the Utah DPS, the scammers send a […]
Transgender health care for kids: Do Utahns think the Legislature did the right thing?
A new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll asked Utahns whether they support or oppose legislation that would ban gender-affirming surgeries on transgender minors along with a moratorium on puberty blockers and hormone therapy.
Utah is considering moving Halloween so it stops haunting on school nights
The celebration of what we know as Halloween predates even the founding of the United States, harkening back to Celtic times. Traditions like door-to-door appeals for treats, costumes and scary stories have a long lineage. So, are those observances something you can legislate? Utah is thinking about it — all...
Clergy abuse reporting bill gets tweaked, but Catholic church likely to oppose
A bill that would mandate clergy report disclosures of abuse will be modified, but it may not be enough to win over its critics.
