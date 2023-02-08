ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Rods Heroes Looking For Host Families

Brady Murray, President of Rods Heroes, talks to ABC4 about the importance of adoption and the organization's need for host families. Brady Murray, President of Rods Heroes, talks to ABC4 about the importance of adoption and the organization's need for host families. Mendenhall Provides More Homeless Shelters During …. Homeless...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Asking For Help As A Parent

Courtney Parker, a board member with the Family Haven, shares tips for adults who are hesitant to ask for help in parenting. Courtney Parker, a board member with the Family Haven, shares tips for adults who are hesitant to ask for help in parenting. House Bill 4.15 Sherry Black final...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

The LDS Church and the Great Salt Lake on Behind the Headlines

How The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints could have a say in the Great Salt Lake’s survival. Utah students barked like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian basketball players. And officials gear up to again promote crosswalk flags in Salt Lake City, but some question how effective they are.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

SLCC celebrates Black History Month with MLK Jr. Commemorative Week

SLCC celebrates Black History Month with MLK Jr. Commemorative Week. SLCC celebrates Black History Month with MLK Jr. …. SLCC celebrates Black History Month with MLK Jr. Commemorative Week. Utah toddler stuck in apt alone, parents tried everything. Utah toddler stuck in apt alone, parents tried everything. New medical psilocybin...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Latest on Skiing

Utah toddler stuck in apt alone, parents tried everything. Utah toddler stuck in apt alone, parents tried everything. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Toddler receiving care at Salt Lake hospital, battery found lodged in esophagus for weeks

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An Arizona couple has been spending a lot more time in their neighboring state of Utah after their toddler swallowed a lithium button battery. "He was only 15-months-old, so he wasn't walking yet. Being a baby, he was just eating stuff," Erica McMillan said of her son Luke, noting that he was like any baby wanting to explore this big, new world. However, Luke's curiosity prompted concern when a battery had unknowingly become lodged in his esophagus.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Herald

Minerva Teichert estate sues LDS Church for the second time over art

On Jan. 30, the Minerva Teichert estate filed a second complaint against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. This time, the suit is in California and Brigham Young University, the BYU Museum of Art, Deseret Book Co., Desert Management Corp. and Latter-Day Home LLC are also being targeted in the legal action.
PROVO, UT
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Utah church trucks in large food donation for local pantries

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proved that distance does not matter when feeding the hungry. This week, the LDS Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, loaded up over 35,000 pounds of food items into a semi and then sent that truck west... all the way to California and ultimately Ridgecrest. That's 1,375 cases of food.
RIDGECREST, CA
thesignpostwsu.com

Educators against the Voucher Bill

With a vote of 20–8, the Utah State Senate passed the controversial House Bill 215, also known as the Voucher Bill, on Jan. 25. “This bill establishes the Utah Fits All Scholarship Program and provides funding for the program and a doubling of an educator salary adjustment,” the Utah State Legislature website states.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Domestic violence advocates react to new photo of Gabby Petito

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah domestic violence advocates are reacting to a new photo of Gabby Petito, which was released Tuesday by her family’s attorney. “Knowing that she was in that position where she decided to take a picture of herself, she was brave enough to do that in the moment, which is great,” said Ashley Daniels, a victim advocate at the YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden. “But she never had time to actually escape that relationship before it met the ultimate fate.”
UTAH STATE
kuer.org

Utah is considering moving Halloween so it stops haunting on school nights

The celebration of what we know as Halloween predates even the founding of the United States, harkening back to Celtic times. Traditions like door-to-door appeals for treats, costumes and scary stories have a long lineage. So, are those observances something you can legislate? Utah is thinking about it — all...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy