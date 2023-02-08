Read full article on original website
Man High On Acid Attacked His Girlfriend And His Mother Then Vanished Into The Woods. Where Is DeCorrius Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLawrenceville, GA
Exploring the Ever-Changing Beauty of Our Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Say 'I Do' for Free on Valentine's Day: A Group Wedding in Marietta Perfect for Hopeless Romantics and Cheapskates AlikeDeanLandMarietta, GA
K. Kawaii release his single pretty little spider from his debut album "Love Letters and Smoke Signals"averyhensley
In the halls of Booker T. Washington high school, students are literally walking through history
The first public high school in the state of Georgia for African American students, which opened in 1924.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
Mayor Andre Dickens at the center of training center debate
Mayor Andre Dickens heard two different sides of Atlanta's opinions on the proposed Public Safety Training Center during his public appearances on Feb. 7. The facility was approved by Atlanta City Council in September 2021 after hours of public comments opposing it. Following that decision, some protesters began to live in the forest to stop the development. On Jan. 18, 2023, an operation to remove protesters from the forest resulted in the death of activist Manuel Terán and the injury of a Georgia state trooper.
atlantatribune.com
HBCU Grads Celebrate Grand Opening of New Location at Prestigious Atlanta College
As featured on the New York Times, Good Morning America, USA Today and Forbes, the famed Black-owned gourmet pizza chain, Slim & Husky’s are celebrating their newest opening in Atlanta at the prestigious Morehouse College, which ranks #4 among HBCU’s in the U.S., this Monday, February 13th. Clint, Derrick, and EJ will also be hosting a Lunch & Learn Experience on campus with students from the School of Business this Friday, February 10th before their grand opening next week. We would love to arrange an interview with you and the remarkable friends/partners that dish out innovative pizza creations to underserved communities. The three best friends share the mission to empower communities while using pizza as their vehicle to engage, offering quality food, employment opportunities, and community events as the company expands across the nation. Slim & Husky’s was ranked #5 out of 101 in The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America.
Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
A report received during a disciplinary investigation led Marist School to ask for police officers to be at the school Friday.
Know your Atlanta civil rights icons: Joseph Lowery
Here is everything you need to know about Joseph Lowery.
State, local leaders react to antisemitic flyers
When Esther Panitch found a plastic bag containing an antisemitic flyer in her Sandy Springs driveway Feb. 5, the freshm...
$250,000 in funding approved for Fulton County Reparations Task Force
The Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $250,000 in funding for the county’s Reparations Task Force, the first of its kind in the county.
SCAD introduces first-ever sneaker minor for students
ATLANTA — Students at Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta are all about creativity. But for one minor, the "S" in SCAD, could also stand for "Sneaker." Last Spring, SCAD started a sneaker design minor at the Savannah and Atlanta campuses. George Saxon, who's a junior at SCAD, is pursuing a sneaker design minor.
Clayton County Public School students to receive free mental health services, counseling
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many Clayton County Public School students will receive free mental health services and counseling – through a brand-new partnership. The district received an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education for a five-year program. Graduate students from three metro Atlanta universities: Georgia...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta released $50,000 in funds to help Atlanta’s oldest residents. City leaders say the life-changing money is one answer to the metro’s affordable housing crisis. The funds will benefit Atlanta nonprofit HouseProud, which helps Atlanta seniors and veterans with...
City leaders concerned after Sweetwater scales back, changes 420 Fest venue
ATLANTA — An Atlanta City Council leader is concerned after SweetWater Brewing Co. announced it will change its venue citing "safety concerns." City Council President Doug Shipman issued a statement Friday about his concerns. He stated that the festival brought over thousands - the loss of which could hurt the Atlanta economy.
fox5atlanta.com
Judge removes public defender from Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal case
The remaining six defendants in Georgia's longest and most expensive criminal case, must now find new attorneys. Their public defender removed himself from defending the educators convicted in the Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal.
Griffin's city workers offered free tickets to Ambetter Health 400
GRIFFIN, Ga. — City workers in Griffin are getting a well-deserved gift from the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Workers will receive tickets to the Ambetter Health 400, the main event of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend, according to a news release from the AMS. The city of Griffin, which is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
kcrw.com
The Birthplace of Dystopian America
Day by day, the ideas that define a dystopian society slyly creep their way into reality. Whether it is the constant surveillance at the hands of intelligence agencies or the abandonment of millions of people systemically left behind, the images associated with our society today can scare even the most cynical writers. One recent development grabbing headlines during the past few days is the building of a “Cop City” near the jewel of the South, Atlanta. The police killing of Tortuguita, a protester and environmental activist, is the latest transgression at the hands of the Atlanta police and its Cop City investors, but the forming of this project, with the help of financial elites, is what drew attention to the site in the first place.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
fox5atlanta.com
Fulton County Commission approves $250,000 budget to study reoperations to Black residents
ATLANTA - Just two days after Martin Luther King Day, the civil rights icon’s dream for the descendants of African slaves got a step closer to coming true in his birth place of Fulton County. Commissioners voted last month to approve $250,000 in funding for its Reparations Task Force.
'Hoo' is keeping the library closed at Agnes Scott College?
DECATUR, Ga. — Maybe it just wanted to get into the library to study up and become a know-it-owl. Or maybe it plans to major in owlgebra. Either way, it came in through the chimney and now it's got McCain Library at Agnes Scott College owl closed down. Students...
2 bills in Georgia's legislature would address renters' living conditions
ATLANTA — Two new bills in the legislature would take on deplorable conditions in rental properties. One bill requires upkeep. Another would keep track of crime that happens on apartment complex properties. The legislation highlights how little protection there is now in state law for rental properties and their...
