Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs
When faced with the prospect of having to livestream and archive video of public meetings, local governments across Virginia had wildly different ideas about what it might cost. The town of Marion estimated it’d have to spend $300,000 in the near term on “hiring personnel to operate, maintain, and log sessions, plus equipment purchase and […] The post Virginia House rejects mandatory livestreaming bill as localities warn of six-figure costs appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Mental health improvements win bipartisan support
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia House of Delegates and the Virginia Senate approved budget amendments Thursday afternoon, setting the stage for a stand-off over competing priorities. But one area where there appears to be broad bipartisan support is improving Virginia’s behavioral health system. “You know the Governor leaned...
Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury takes a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. Senate Bill 852: Prohibiting search warrants for menstrual health data This legislation by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, would […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
'Cheaply smeared': Youngkin education appointee rejected by Virginia Democrats fights back
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) blasted Democrats after the Virginia state Senate rejected three of his nominees, including an Indian immigrant he nominated to the board of education.
Virginia lawmakers take on China as ‘spy balloon’ raises tensions
In a session defined by partisan division, the Virginia General Assembly is finding some common ground when it comes to taking on China. Two bills backed by Governor Glenn Youngkin are poised to pass after winning a majority in the Democrat-led state Senate. Virginia lawmakers take on China as ‘spy...
Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’
Totally unnecessary. Totally predictable. Virginia’s prolonged, excruciating review of the state’s K-12 history and social science standards – now on its third major draft, for goodness’ sake – should’ve occurred with much less meddling by state officials. What could’ve been a straightforward exercise in updating the curriculum has become mired in politicization by Gov. Glenn […] The post Administration’s politicization of history standards deserves an ‘F’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Bill to establish advisory board for psychedelic drug in Virginia passes State Senate
NORFOLK, Va. — The psychoactive compound found naturally in mushrooms called psilocybin, otherwise known as "magic mushroom," is once again at the center of many discussions on the General Assembly floor. The drug is known to create psychedelic effects on the brain, but researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University found...
With crossover behind them, lawmakers prepare for a frantic race to the finish
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - With crossover behind them, state lawmakers are catching their breath, and preparing for a frantic race to the finish. Despite the partisan divide, Democrats and Republicans told us they are upbeat about the results of the session so far, and the likelihood they can come together on some important issues.
Reeves bill to declare fentanyl as a weapon of terrorism overwhelmingly passes Va Senate
“This issue is one we simply cannot afford to politicize. Not two weeks ago, a 17-year-old high school girl in my district overdosed on fentanyl-laced pills sold to her as Percocet. Just one week ago, another young teen in Arlington died of a fentanyl overdose. This drug is killing our youth… I’ve seen first-hand during my time as a narcotics detective just how drastically opioids can affect families.”
Advocacy group says anti-LGBTQ+ bills pass Virginia House of Delegates
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A decision by the Virginia House of Delegates to pass two anti-LGBTQ+ bills has members of an advocacy group concerned. These bills, known as HB1387 and HB2432, which were passed by the House on Tuesday, both impact LGBTQ+ students and athletes. HB1387 specifically targets transgender...
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
Virginia Parents Tired Of Being An ‘Afterthought’ In Public Schools
Today, as key parental rights legislation crosses into the Virginia Senate, parents from around the state rallied in support of legislators’ efforts to respect parents’ rights to have a say in what their kids experience at school—especially when it concerns explicit content in library books or outside speakers coming into the classrooms. Hosted by The Family Foundation, the press conference was as part of Parental Rights Day (or “Mama Bear Day”) at the State Capitol. “We should have the right to know what’s going on … rather than be treated as an afterthought,” said Susan Roberson, a grandmother of 10 from Chesterfield County. “I am not here to bash public schools, but I do think there needs to be a better balance on the parental rights issues.” (Two of her grandchildren live with her and attend local public schools).
Attorney General Miyares creates ‘first of its kind’ antisemitism Task Force for Virginia
After a steep rise in religious hate crimes last year, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Wednesday that his office had created a Task Force meant to monitor and combat acts of antisemitism in Virginia.
Senate Democrats boot Youngkin health commissioner, two other appointees
Democrats in the Virginia Senate wielded their majority power Tuesday to block confirmation of three of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees, including the state’s health commissioner. In occasionally bitter exchanges that left a high-ranking Republican saying he was “embarrassed” for the institution, the Senate publicly discussed the perceived qualifications and shortcomings of several people the Republican […] The post Senate Democrats boot Youngkin health commissioner, two other appointees appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Virginia Senate Democrats reject 3 Youngkin appointees
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats voted Tuesday to reject several appointees of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, including the state health commissioner. The chamber approved resolutions containing dozens of Youngkin appointees after the names of those to whom they objected — Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene, parole board member Steven Buck and education board member Suparna Dutta — were stripped out.
Delegate Hudson arguing for more funds to go to Virginia’s schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday, February 9, marked Budget Day in Richmond, and tax breaks and teacher pay are two of the topics state legislators are discussing. “My top priority is public education,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said. “If you’re somebody who just found out your property tax bill is going up and you also care about public education, you should be pointing a finger at the state saying, ‘Why are you cutting taxes for the biggest corporations?’”
Governor Youngkin Reduces Regulatory Restrictions In Effort To Increase Opportunities For Nurse Aides
RICHMOND – Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced that the Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality and availability of training, as well as the hiring process, of qualified nurse aides in Virginia. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will increase opportunities for Nurse Aides...
Recreational weed sales unlikely in 2023
Advocates for legal recreational weed sales in Virginia are losing hope that lawmakers will take action on the issue this year. A GOP-controlled House of Delegates committee killed two bills from members of their caucus on the topic last month. That same committee would likely take a vote on the lone surviving legislation for retail sales, from Democratic state Sen. Adam Ebbin (D–Alexandria), which takes a far more expansive approach than the ones offered by Republicans.
Will Virginia end long-term solitary confinement?
As this year's General Assembly session comes to a close, both the House and Senate are weighing an important question: should Virginia bring an end to long-term solitary confinement?
Equality Virginia calls House passage of LGBTQ+ bills 'discriminatory'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed two bills pertaining to transgender students in the classroom. The bills, HB1387 and HB2432, are being called "anti-LGBTQ+" by Equality Virginia. Equality Virginia is an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality. They are condemning the house bills, which...
