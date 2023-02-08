Read full article on original website
Related
Charges filed against accused DUI driver that escaped traffic stop, killing one in crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is now facing multiple charges including murder and gross vehicular manslaughter after officials say he sped off during a traffic stop and later caused a deadly crash while driving under the influence. Andrew Calderon, 40 of Fresno was driving Wednesday night when a...
Man wanted for Fresno murder arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno motel
RENO, Nev. (FOX26) — A man wanted for a murder in Fresno was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police at a Reno motel. Reno's Fox 11 News reported that 35-year-old Hector Arreola was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Kings County
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is in custody after a deadly shooting Thursday morning just outside of Hanford. Deputies responded to the report of an active shooter situation on Elder Ave. east of Avenue 12 just after 11:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man had already...
Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning. Officers say they found a man who had been shot at McKenzie and Clark Avenues east of Blackstone Ave. around 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to CRMC but did not survive. Police...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: $3,000 reward for Tishawn Thorton
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Tishawn Thorton. Tishawn Thorton is wanted by Law Enforcement for Post Community Release Violation. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward if your tip leads to his capture. 20-year-old Thorton is 6' tall, 175 lbs., and has...
Vehicles impounded due to illegal sideshows in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several vehicles have been impounded due to an ongoing investigation of illegal sideshows in Fresno. The Traffic Unit with the Fresno Police Department located three more vehicles that they say were involved in intersection takeovers. Two of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a Challenger...
VIDEO: Teen caught on camera stealing bike from shop in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — The owners of Sierra Bicycle Werks in Visalia are turning to the community for help in identifying a teen who was caught on camera stealing a bike. As seen on video, the teen, wearing a black hoodie and grey pants ponders around for a bit, waiting for those nearby to turn their backs.
Woman killed after crashing into the back of a moving big rig trailer in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman died Thursday after CHP says she sped into the back of a tractor-trailer on Hwy. 63 in Visalia. CHP responded to the report of the crash around 6:50 p.m. on SR63, (N. Dinuba Blvd.) south of Friden Ave. When they arrived, they learned...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jerry Lee Hayes
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jerry Lee Hayes. Jerry Hayes is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 30-year-old Hayes is 5' 4" tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jerry Hayes is hiding,...
Family dog with known health issues reported missing near Tarpey Village
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is turning to the community Thursday, hoping to reunite with a beloved pet. Sesame, the owners say, is microchipped and went missing in late January near Tarpey Village. (Near Clovis and Ashland or Shaw and Gettysburg) The owners say Sesame is known...
Man found dead on train tracks in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead on railroad tracks Tuesday afternoon in central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says they responded around 4:30 p.m. to a call of a man lying on the bridge next to Jeanne Avenue, near Shields Avenue and Van Ness Boulevard. The...
Funeral services schedule for fallen Selma Officer Gonzalo Carrasco
The Selma Police Department has announced the funeral services for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, who was shot and killed while on duty on Jan. 31. A public viewing and Mass to honor Officer Carrasco will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church at 2441 Dockery, Selma, CA 93662.
Naval Air Station Lemoore conducts active shooter drill, along allied partners
LEMOORE, Calif. — The Naval Air Station Lemoore conducted an active shooter drill Wednesday afternoon as its annual Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercise. This year, it partnered with multiple local agencies to carry out the practices at Akers Elementary School. There were no children present at the school when the hours-long drill took place.
11-year-old Fresno boy diagnosed as the youngest to battle rare stomach cancer, mom says
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno mom is sharing her family's story on why it took 2 years to receive a proper diagnosis for her son. Brayden Peerson's mom, Rebecca, says her now, 12-year-old son is the youngest person ever in the U.S. to be diagnosed with a rare form of stomach cancer: Diffuse Signet Ring Cell Gastric Carcinoma.
Fresno councilman announces he running for supervisor
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez announces he is running for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. Chavez is running for the Third District seat, currently held by Sal Quintero. Quintero, who is Chavez's former boss, plans to run for reelection. The primary election will be...
Chef Manny Perales, 2/9/23 - Potato Skins and Salmon Bites
Chef Manny Perales, from Yosemite Falls Cafe, with locations in Fresno & Clovis, visited the Great Day Kitchen to prepare some delicious food. Yosemite Falls Cafe is located at Shaw & Blackstone, Granite Park in Fresno, and Shaw & Sunnyside in Clovis. Potato Skins. Rub olive oil and Kosher salt...
Alexis previews the Great Day on FOX26 Game Day Special this Sunday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Great Day will be on FOX26 this Sunday for a Game Day Special. Tune into FOX26 at 6:00 a.m. for a special Sunday broadcast of Great Day with Kopi Sotiropulous, Justin Willis, Alexis Govea, and sports reporter Vanessa Romo. We'll have special interviews, stories, and...
'Dogs seek redemption
Fresno State softball opens a new season at a tournament in Riverside this weekend. After the team struggled to 19 wins and 36 losses a year ago, a preseason poll has the Bulldogs finishing in 5th place in the Mountain West this season. The 'Dogs hope to surprise the doubters.
Nonprofit's "Eat Your Heart Out" promo offers the gift of closure this Valentine's Day
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Project Survival's Cat Haven in Dunlap is offering a special this Valentine's Day through its "Eat Your Heart Out" promotion. "Zoos are always trying to think of creative things. Since we have carnivores, it kind of makes sense to eat your heart out with a carnivore since they do eat guinea pigs, mice, and different items," said Dale Anderson, Executive Director and Founder of Project Survival's Cat Haven.
