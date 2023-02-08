ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

KMPH.com

Man shot and killed overnight in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno early Thursday morning. Officers say they found a man who had been shot at McKenzie and Clark Avenues east of Blackstone Ave. around 1:30 a.m. He was rushed to CRMC but did not survive. Police...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: $3,000 reward for Tishawn Thorton

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Tishawn Thorton. Tishawn Thorton is wanted by Law Enforcement for Post Community Release Violation. Crime Stoppers is offering a $3,000 reward if your tip leads to his capture. 20-year-old Thorton is 6' tall, 175 lbs., and has...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicles impounded due to illegal sideshows in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several vehicles have been impounded due to an ongoing investigation of illegal sideshows in Fresno. The Traffic Unit with the Fresno Police Department located three more vehicles that they say were involved in intersection takeovers. Two of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a Challenger...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Teen caught on camera stealing bike from shop in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — The owners of Sierra Bicycle Werks in Visalia are turning to the community for help in identifying a teen who was caught on camera stealing a bike. As seen on video, the teen, wearing a black hoodie and grey pants ponders around for a bit, waiting for those nearby to turn their backs.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Jerry Lee Hayes

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Jerry Lee Hayes. Jerry Hayes is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 30-year-old Hayes is 5' 4" tall, 125 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Jerry Hayes is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Family dog with known health issues reported missing near Tarpey Village

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A family is turning to the community Thursday, hoping to reunite with a beloved pet. Sesame, the owners say, is microchipped and went missing in late January near Tarpey Village. (Near Clovis and Ashland or Shaw and Gettysburg) The owners say Sesame is known...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man found dead on train tracks in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead on railroad tracks Tuesday afternoon in central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says they responded around 4:30 p.m. to a call of a man lying on the bridge next to Jeanne Avenue, near Shields Avenue and Van Ness Boulevard. The...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Funeral services schedule for fallen Selma Officer Gonzalo Carrasco

The Selma Police Department has announced the funeral services for Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, who was shot and killed while on duty on Jan. 31. A public viewing and Mass to honor Officer Carrasco will be on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church at 2441 Dockery, Selma, CA 93662.
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Naval Air Station Lemoore conducts active shooter drill, along allied partners

LEMOORE, Calif. — The Naval Air Station Lemoore conducted an active shooter drill Wednesday afternoon as its annual Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain exercise. This year, it partnered with multiple local agencies to carry out the practices at Akers Elementary School. There were no children present at the school when the hours-long drill took place.
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno councilman announces he running for supervisor

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno City Councilman Luis Chavez announces he is running for the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. Chavez is running for the Third District seat, currently held by Sal Quintero. Quintero, who is Chavez's former boss, plans to run for reelection. The primary election will be...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Chef Manny Perales, 2/9/23 - Potato Skins and Salmon Bites

Chef Manny Perales, from Yosemite Falls Cafe, with locations in Fresno & Clovis, visited the Great Day Kitchen to prepare some delicious food. Yosemite Falls Cafe is located at Shaw & Blackstone, Granite Park in Fresno, and Shaw & Sunnyside in Clovis. Potato Skins. Rub olive oil and Kosher salt...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Alexis previews the Great Day on FOX26 Game Day Special this Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Great Day will be on FOX26 this Sunday for a Game Day Special. Tune into FOX26 at 6:00 a.m. for a special Sunday broadcast of Great Day with Kopi Sotiropulous, Justin Willis, Alexis Govea, and sports reporter Vanessa Romo. We'll have special interviews, stories, and...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

'Dogs seek redemption

Fresno State softball opens a new season at a tournament in Riverside this weekend. After the team struggled to 19 wins and 36 losses a year ago, a preseason poll has the Bulldogs finishing in 5th place in the Mountain West this season. The 'Dogs hope to surprise the doubters.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Nonprofit's "Eat Your Heart Out" promo offers the gift of closure this Valentine's Day

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Project Survival's Cat Haven in Dunlap is offering a special this Valentine's Day through its "Eat Your Heart Out" promotion. "Zoos are always trying to think of creative things. Since we have carnivores, it kind of makes sense to eat your heart out with a carnivore since they do eat guinea pigs, mice, and different items," said Dale Anderson, Executive Director and Founder of Project Survival's Cat Haven.
DUNLAP, CA

