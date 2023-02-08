ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Los Angeles

Four in Custody After Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through LA

At least four people are in custody after leading authorities through a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Orange County and ending in Los Angeles County. At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to the call of a burglary on the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Injured When Metrolink Train Collides With SUV in Covina

Two people were injured Friday when a Metrolink train collided with a SUV at a crossing in Covina. The train collided with the vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. at Barranca Avenue and East Front Street, injuring one person in the SUV and another on the train. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.
COVINA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Corona Mexican Restaurant Targeted in String Burglaries

As many small businesses struggle to get back on their feet after the pandemic, some are facing what they call a new epidemic, burglaries. Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Corona, has been targeted five times in less than and year. "You don't sleep for days thinking that they're going...
CORONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Gunman in Metro Train Station Shooting Crashes SUV Into Construction Site Pit

A gunman opened fire on a Metro train platform, injuring one person, before crashing a carjacked SUV at a nearby construction site Thursday night in Boyle Heights. The chaotic chain of events unfolded at about 10 p.m. at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street. A man in his 20s was standing on the platform when the gunman approached and opened fire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Man Shot, Killed by Police After Causing Fiery Crash in La Habra

Morning commuters in Orange County are being urged to avoid the area of Beach Boulevard and Imperial Highway in La Habra after a fiery two-car crash, followed by an officer-involved shooting, shut down the area. Authorities say they were in a pursuit with one of the involved cars prior to...
LA HABRA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Huntington Beach Moves Forward With Plan That Would Ban Flying LGBTQ Pride Flag

Huntington Beach is moving forward with a plan that would ban the city from flying the LGBTQ flag, as well as others, at City Hall. In a 4-3 vote along party lines, the City Council voted Tuesday night to advance Republican Council member Pat Burns’ proposal, which would direct the city manager to craft an ordinance that would only allow the flying of the American, POW/MIA, State of California, Huntington Beach and Orange County flags, as well as those of the six branches of the U.S. military.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Boyfriend Arrested in Killing of South LA Woman Witnessed by Her Children

The longtime boyfriend of a 38-year-old mother of four killed Saturday at the family's South Los Angeles-area home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Family members told NBCLA that three of the children, ages 13, 8 and 7, witnessed Nicole Santillanes' killing. Police did not reveal a cause of death, but Santillanes' family said she had been beaten and stabbed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hour-Long Standoff Ends at Riverside Rite Aid

A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
RIVERSIDE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Veritable Bouquet of New Events Will Bloom at The Flower Fields

QUESTION: Are there more blossoms to be found at The Flower Fields, the celebrated blanket of blooms that blankets 55 rolling acres in Carlsbad each spring, or more activities and events on the attraction's busy schedule? Answer: It's the flowers, of course, by a lot. That's because it would be hard, really, for anything to top 70,000,000, which is about the number of Giant Tecolote Ranunculuses that dazzlingly dot the property. Still, though, let's raise our sunhats high in admiring tribute and wave our parasols in the air, for the destination's delightful line-up of events, pastimes, and enjoyable outings is pretty extensive each year, and 2023 looks to boast even more activities than bygone years. True, many guests swing by the stunning spot simply to bask in all of that saturated hue, but plenty of people do love to check out the offerings, both new and returning.
CARLSBAD, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Ex-LA County Deputy to Stand Trial in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Man in Car

A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial over his 2019 fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a car outside a Willowbrook apartment. Andrew Lyons, 38, is charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the June 16, 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday that Lyons would stand trial over the killing.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Things to Do This Weekend: Valentine's Starts Early

Valentine's Weekend: Seeking an offbeat and/or memorable way to treat your sweetheart to a pre-Valentine's adventure? Lovers of vampire films will want to haunt the Million Dollar Theatre in DTLA, where Street Food Cinema is presenting two cuddle-close movies. Fuego at Hotel Maya in Long Beach is the spot for the Cupid's Chocolate Weekend Brunch, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is the heartsy hub for a Valentine's tea service, and City Experiences by Hornblower will offer a number of Valentine's brunches and dinners, all weekend long, leaving from Marina del Rey and other beachy locales.
CLAREMONT, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code

The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
