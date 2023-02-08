Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
The Stand Sells Hamburgers, Sandwiches, and MoreS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Misguided man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
NBC Los Angeles
After 65 Years, San Pedro Fish Market is Closing and Looking for New Location
After more than 65 years in one of the corners of the port of Los Angeles, the popular San Pedro Fish Market will close its doors at the beginning of March 2023. According to its owners, the lease expires on March 3. However, the market will temporarily move to another location while the owners find a permanent location.
NBC Los Angeles
Four in Custody After Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through LA
At least four people are in custody after leading authorities through a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Orange County and ending in Los Angeles County. At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to the call of a burglary on the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue.
NBC Los Angeles
Woman Arrested After Ramming Multiple Cars in Mission Viejo Parking Lot
A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of ramming multiple cars in a parking lot in Mission Viejo before a standoff with police on the 5 Freeway on Thursday. Aria Alexandra Martin was being held on $25,000 bail, according to jail records. Martin was accused of ramming multiple cars about...
NBC Los Angeles
Long Beach Residents Have Mixed Feelings After Al Fresco Dining is Removed
All of Long Beach’s al fresco parklet dining areas are gone. The city cleared the COVID era structures, much to the excitement of some residents but disappointment to some businesses. Some residents are disappointed because these parking spots were not only vital during COVID, but still brought big business...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Injured When Metrolink Train Collides With SUV in Covina
Two people were injured Friday when a Metrolink train collided with a SUV at a crossing in Covina. The train collided with the vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. at Barranca Avenue and East Front Street, injuring one person in the SUV and another on the train. Details about their conditions were not immediately available.
NBC Los Angeles
Corona Mexican Restaurant Targeted in String Burglaries
As many small businesses struggle to get back on their feet after the pandemic, some are facing what they call a new epidemic, burglaries. Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Corona, has been targeted five times in less than and year. "You don't sleep for days thinking that they're going...
NBC Los Angeles
Gunman in Metro Train Station Shooting Crashes SUV Into Construction Site Pit
A gunman opened fire on a Metro train platform, injuring one person, before crashing a carjacked SUV at a nearby construction site Thursday night in Boyle Heights. The chaotic chain of events unfolded at about 10 p.m. at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street. A man in his 20s was standing on the platform when the gunman approached and opened fire, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
NBC Los Angeles
A Man Shot, Killed by Police After Causing Fiery Crash in La Habra
Morning commuters in Orange County are being urged to avoid the area of Beach Boulevard and Imperial Highway in La Habra after a fiery two-car crash, followed by an officer-involved shooting, shut down the area. Authorities say they were in a pursuit with one of the involved cars prior to...
NBC Los Angeles
Huntington Beach Moves Forward With Plan That Would Ban Flying LGBTQ Pride Flag
Huntington Beach is moving forward with a plan that would ban the city from flying the LGBTQ flag, as well as others, at City Hall. In a 4-3 vote along party lines, the City Council voted Tuesday night to advance Republican Council member Pat Burns’ proposal, which would direct the city manager to craft an ordinance that would only allow the flying of the American, POW/MIA, State of California, Huntington Beach and Orange County flags, as well as those of the six branches of the U.S. military.
NBC Los Angeles
Boyfriend Arrested in Killing of South LA Woman Witnessed by Her Children
The longtime boyfriend of a 38-year-old mother of four killed Saturday at the family's South Los Angeles-area home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Family members told NBCLA that three of the children, ages 13, 8 and 7, witnessed Nicole Santillanes' killing. Police did not reveal a cause of death, but Santillanes' family said she had been beaten and stabbed.
NBC Los Angeles
Hour-Long Standoff Ends at Riverside Rite Aid
A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
NBC Los Angeles
A Veritable Bouquet of New Events Will Bloom at The Flower Fields
QUESTION: Are there more blossoms to be found at The Flower Fields, the celebrated blanket of blooms that blankets 55 rolling acres in Carlsbad each spring, or more activities and events on the attraction's busy schedule? Answer: It's the flowers, of course, by a lot. That's because it would be hard, really, for anything to top 70,000,000, which is about the number of Giant Tecolote Ranunculuses that dazzlingly dot the property. Still, though, let's raise our sunhats high in admiring tribute and wave our parasols in the air, for the destination's delightful line-up of events, pastimes, and enjoyable outings is pretty extensive each year, and 2023 looks to boast even more activities than bygone years. True, many guests swing by the stunning spot simply to bask in all of that saturated hue, but plenty of people do love to check out the offerings, both new and returning.
NBC Los Angeles
Ex-LA County Deputy to Stand Trial in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Man in Car
A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial over his 2019 fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a car outside a Willowbrook apartment. Andrew Lyons, 38, is charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the June 16, 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday that Lyons would stand trial over the killing.
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: Valentine's Starts Early
Valentine's Weekend: Seeking an offbeat and/or memorable way to treat your sweetheart to a pre-Valentine's adventure? Lovers of vampire films will want to haunt the Million Dollar Theatre in DTLA, where Street Food Cinema is presenting two cuddle-close movies. Fuego at Hotel Maya in Long Beach is the spot for the Cupid's Chocolate Weekend Brunch, The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is the heartsy hub for a Valentine's tea service, and City Experiences by Hornblower will offer a number of Valentine's brunches and dinners, all weekend long, leaving from Marina del Rey and other beachy locales.
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code
The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
