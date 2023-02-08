Amid food inflation, shoppers turn to dollar stores for groceries

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Food prices continue to go up on the Central Coast and across the nation. Shoppers are feeling the pinch in their pockets.

"We used to primarily shop at Costco and we just can't afford it anymore." said Sharron Bajaras.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, over the past year, food prices have gone up by ten-percent.

Foods like butter, lettuce and eggs have gone up. Economist expert, Dairo Romero, said that eggs prices have gone up due to bird blu. Romero also said that there are other factors as to why food prices are so high.

"Inflation has been the problem and having to pay more for food," said Romero. "Everything is more expensive and there's a demand for food and there's limited supply for certain foods."

Shoppers like Bajaras had to switch to different grocery stores due to the high prices.

"Ï go to the 99-cent store, and I go here. Here for us, Dollar tree is very good." said Bajaras.

Bajaras also said that she and her family had to cut down on meat to save some money. And it has not been easy for her two teenagers who love to eat.

"We don't eat as much meat as we used to," said Bajaras. "It's really expensive."

Economist experts have some tips for consumers to save money on groceries.

"People need to cut down on certain foods, if meat is more expensive, check if chicken is cheaper," said Romero. "They need to cut down on certain foods and find other ones that are cheaper and nutritious."

Economist experts said they can't predict if food prices will go down this year.

