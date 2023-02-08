Jennifer Lopez Hits Dance Studio After Ben Affleck's Bored Facial Expressions At The Grammys Go Viral

mega

There's nothing a little groove session can't fix! One day after Ben Affleck 's stoic appearance at the 2023 Grammys went viral , his wife, Jennifer Lopez , swung by a local dance studio in Los Angeles.

On Monday, February 6, the mom-of-two bundled up in a tan furry coat, dark baggy sweatpants and a classic pair of Timberland boots, but she added a hint of glam with a Dior purse and bedazzled cup.

The crooner could have been working on some new tracks as well, as she was spotted exiting the building alongside Fat Joe , her collaborator on tunes like "Hold You Down" and "Feelin' So Good."

As OK! reported, the superstar, 53, is trying to save face after social media went wild with memes about Affleck's recent awards show look, as the singer-actress declared on Instagram, "Always the best time with my love , my husband 🤍."

Despite rumors of marital strife, an insider claimed Affleck, 50, just wasn't loving the attention they were receiving at the star-studded event .

"Ben was on his best behavior as Jen's date, that's the only reason he was there ," explained the source. "But it was obvious that he didn’t feel comfortable because all eyes were on him."

Another source close to the spouses said the Boston native was just "feeling tired," as both of them have been "very busy working on several projects."

"He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn't his usual self ," the insider continued to a separate news outlet. "Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from. Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together."

The insider also noted the Oscar winner is more of "homebody," so she appreciates any effort he makes to be by her side for big Hollywood shindigs.

