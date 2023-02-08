ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz

By Jenna Anderson
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women , a week after it was dropped by Showtime . According to their reporting, the series was also shopped to platforms like HBO and Amazon, before ending up on Starz.

Three Women is based on the 2019 book of the same name from Lisa Taddeo, and had completed filming on its entire first season before being axed by Showtime. This is the second show that Starz has rescued from another platform, after doing the same for the upcoming second season of HBO Max's Minx.

What is Three Women about?

Three Women is described as an intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire, in which three women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. The series stars Shailene Woodley as Gia, DeWanda Wise as Sloane, Betty Gilpin as Lina, Gabrielle Creevy as Maggie, Blair Underwood as Richard, John Patrick Amedori as Jack, Ravi Patel as Dr. Henry, Austin Stowell as Aidan, Lola Kirke as Jenny, Jason Ralph as Aaron Knodel, Blair Redford as Will, Jess Gabor as Billie, Br?an F. O'Byrne as Mark Wilkin, Heather Goldenhersh as Arlene Wilkin, and Tony D. Head as Stephen.

"I think the biggest takeaway I've had is that we're all united by desire, or by fear of losing desire, or losing a person," Taddeo said of her book in an interview with GQ . "And Lina said it to all those women in the discussion group, she was like: "Don't judge me if you haven't walked in my shoes." Which is obviously something that's been said for centuries, but she said it in relation to her desire. And that was remarkable to me. We just judge each other. Men and women do it. Across all sexual predilections. [Especially in] these small communities, there's so much judgment. The times where we call other people pathetic, we're just projecting our pasts and our fears onto them. But nobody's pathetic."

What do you think of Starz rescuing Showtime's Three Women ? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Three Women is expected to air on Starz at a later date.

