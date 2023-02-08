ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Toll of police brutality on display at State of the Union

By FARNOUSH AMIRI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dl1cl_0kfsYQPE00
1 of 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — The toll of police brutality in America was on painful display Tuesday night as family members of Black men and women killed in custody joined lawmakers in the Capitol to hear President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Seated near first lady Jill Biden were the mother and father of Tyre Nichols, who died after being savagely beaten by Memphis, Tennessee, police officers last month.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak and grief of losing a child,” Biden said after introducing RowVaughn and Rodney Wells to a standing ovation. “But imagine what it’s like to lose a child at the hands of the law.”

The president described the difficult conversation Black parents have to have with their kids about police at a young age.

“Most of us here have never had to have ‘the talk,’” Biden said. “Let’s come together and finish the job on police reform.”

Mothers, fathers and loved ones of victims of police violence were invited as guests of the Congressional Black Caucus and the first lady to put pressure on Washington to address the issue of policing.

“It may have been Tyre Nichols yesterday, but it could be any one of us today and tomorrow,” Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., the chairman of the Black Caucus, said of the most recent victim during a news conference Tuesday morning.

A video released earlier this month showed the violent Jan. 7 encounter between Nichols and the Memphis, Tennessee, police officers who beat the 29-year-old Black FedEx worker for three minutes while screaming profanities at him. Nichols was hospitalized and died days later. Five police officers, who also are Black, have been fired and charged with second-degree murder and two more have been disciplined.

Days after the release of the video, Horsford reached out to Nichols’ parents, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, to invite them to the State of the Union address. The Nevada Democrat said it was important that the couple witnessed the president’s speech as he laid out the important issues facing Americans.

“Being in the room for the State of the Union is an experience that I hope will give Tyre Nichols’ parents some comfort and, most of all, hope,” Horsford said. “They deserve to hear a commitment to real action on ending this national scourge of unnecessary deaths at the hands of law enforcement.”

Also in attendance, Tuesday night were the mother of Eric Garner and the brother of George Floyd, among others.

The visible reminder of police brutality comes against the backdrop of reignited negotiations among lawmakers to draft a modest proposal for police reform that could pass in a newly GOP-controlled House.

The talks last Congress focused on writing compromise legislation curbing law enforcement agencies’ use of force and making them more accountable for abuses. But negotiations stalled over Democrats’ demands to make individual police officers accused of abuses liable for civil penalties.

Black Caucus members went to the White House last week for a three-hour meeting with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and left with an agreement on the path forward both legislatively and through executive action.

On Tuesday night, Biden called for Congress to continue that work by passing legislation that gives law enforcement more resources to reduce violent crime and gun crime and invest in more community intervention programs.

“Let’s commit ourselves to make the words of Tyre’s mother come true: Something good must come from this,” Biden said in his speech. “All of us in this chamber, we need to rise to this moment.”

Meanwhile, advocates have been urging the White House to be more clear about what has historically held up progress on police reform, even when Democrats controlled Congress.

Horsford and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., the two men leading negotiations in each chamber, said that this time around, Democrats cannot go forward on their own, but will need buy-in from Republicans and law enforcement groups to pass lasting, meaningful reform.

___

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Al Sharpton urges black lawmakers to crack down on serial criminals, assist prosecutors in cases

Civil rights activist Al Sharpton on Monday urged black lawmakers to approve new measures to rid the streets of recidivist lawbreakers and help district attorneys prosecute crime. Sharpton, who recently convened New York’s top African-American elected officials — including Mayor Eric Adams, state Attorney General Letitia James, Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) to discuss public safety and criminal justice issues — was responding to a Siena College poll released Monday that found that 93% of New Yorkers consider crime a serious problem in the state. Last year, the preacher famously complained...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Lawmaker: Power struggle is ‘decapitation’ of Black-run city

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Black lawmakers in Mississippi are denouncing efforts by the majority-white and Republican-led state Legislature to grab power from the majority-Black and Democratic-led capital city of Jackson. “The actions being taken by our legislative leadership amount to a symbolic decapitation of Black elected leadership,” Democratic Sen....
JACKSON, MS
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
Gizmodo

FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon

We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

'His empire was built on lies': Former Manhattan attorney claims criminal charges should be brought against Trump

A former Manhattan special assistant district attorney said Sunday that criminal charges should be brought against former President Donald Trump for financial crimes and if the case weren't about a former president, "...it would have been indicted in a flat second." Mark Pomerantz investigated Trump's annual financial statements and accounting...
MANHATTAN, NY
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King makes his position clear on police and gun reforms in wake of Tyre Nichols’ protests

Stephen King has wasted little time collecting his thoughts on the latest protests to sweep through the United States, with the famed author making his position clear. Following the murder of Tyre Nichols by five policemen in Memphis, Tennessee, there has been widespread protests yet again surrounding police brutality. Nichols was killed after he was pull over for alleged reckless driving, with the five cops leaving him with fatal injuries that he died from three days later in hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
POLITICO

The Capitol Police is mum about a complaint filed by a former prospective employee of George Santos — which adds to a growing list.

What's happening: The Capitol Police is staying quiet about the latest complaint facing serial fabricator Rep. George Santos — which alleges sexual harassment by the already scandal-ridden New York Republican. A prospective Santos employee, Derek Myers, said in his complaint that his status of “volunteer” in Santos’ office while...
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy