Rapides Parish, LA

Board approves 2023-24 Rapides school calendar; students to return on Aug. 14

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 3 days ago
The 2023-24 school year in Rapides Parish will begin on Aug. 14 after the School Board unanimously approved the mid-August calendar option at its regular meeting Tuesday.

The board had presented four options to the public in January after letting employees vote on them in December. But, after initial voting, the balanced and late August calendar options came in behind another two options.

That left the traditional and mid-August start options.

Rapides Executive Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Jonathan Garrett said there were roughly 5,500 votes on the last two options with the mid-August option getting more votes.

Which calendar?Traditional or balanced? Mid or late August? It's time to vote on Rapides school calendar

Censorship or not?Louisiana AG releases report on 'sexually-explicit' content in public libraries

Board member Wilton Barrios asked Garrett if, when coming up with options for the 2024-25 school calendar, the Mardi Gras holiday could be eliminated. He said those days could be added to the Christmas break instead.

"I think people would enjoy Christmas more than they do Mardi Gras," he said. "They would like that time off to shop, to do whatever. But that's just my own personal opinion."

