Teresa Giudice: Margaret Josephs should’ve skipped my wedding over Melissa feud

By Nicki Cox
 3 days ago

The only thing Teresa Giudice would change about her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas is the guest list.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star wished her co-star Margaret Josephs would’ve skipped her nuptials entirely rather than leave early in support of Melissa and Joe Gorga.

“If she was supporting Melissa, she should have never came at all,” the OG of Jersey, 50, told E! News on Monday. She noted that newbie Rachel Fuda actually told her she would be missing the big day due to the drama.

“That’s what a true friend really does, not just try to come, of course, to not miss an epic wedding of the year for a photo op and then leave,” she added. “If you support your friend, she shouldn’t have came at all.”

Teresa Giudice said a “true friend” would have just been honest with her.
Nevertheless, Giudice said the big day was everything she hoped for.

“I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there,” she continued. “And I really felt the love in the room. Louie and I, everybody that was there, we felt the love. It was so amazing, it really was.”

Margaret Josephs left the nuptials to support friend Melissa Gorga.
Unlike Josephs, the Gorgas skipped the lavish wedding back in August after an explosive fight broke out between them and Giudice while filming the “RHONJ” Season 13 finale.

Things reportedly got heated after Giudice repeated rumors about Melissa cheating on Joe with longtime friend Nick Barrotta , which the couple vehemently denied.

A few months after the wedding, Josephs got candid about why she chose to leave the festivities during a live taping of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

“I tried to do the best for all parties involved,” she explained. “I wanted to be supportive of Teresa, but Melissa and Joe weren’t there, and I’m so close with them, and I couldn’t dance the night away knowing my closest friends are not doing well.”

The feud is set to play out on Season 13 of “RHONJ.”
The drama surely has the cast divided with newcomer Danielle Cabral telling us she thinks Giudice will be “vindicated” after fans see her side of the story.

“I cannot wait for … that narrative to come out and for you guys to see what really happened,” she teased to Page Six. “Because everybody’s got it wrong.”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Related
Page Six

Melissa Gorga slams ‘fake’ Teresa Giudice after text messages leak

Melissa Gorga slammed her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice, as “fake” after text messages between the two of them leaked. “Guys! I see you’re all curious about the text messages! Someone is definitely spiraling And needs to ‘prove’ herself working overtime,” Gorga, 43, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday. During the Season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Gorga claimed she had texted Giudice to acknowledge that she wouldn’t be part of her bridal party, but the OG “Housewife” didn’t respond for three weeks — which contributed to their falling out. “BUT THIS ALL PROVES MY POINT EVEN MORE!!!” Melissa —...
Page Six

Dolores Catania: I almost got physical with Jennifer Aydin during fight

Dolores Catania says she was close to getting into a physical altercation with Jennifer Aydin during their heated fight on the Season 13 premiere of “Real Housewives of New Jersey.” However, the reality star, 52, explained Friday during a live taping of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast how her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, helped her remain calm. “In that scene, [Connell] stands behind me and he puts his hand down my back, and I wanted to throw things, I wanted to run out the door after her and I wanted to get ahold of her,” Catania told hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real. She added,...
Page Six

Lisa Vanderpump has ‘cried’ for Lala Kent over Randall Emmett allegations

Lala Kent is not the only one who’s shed tears over allegations against ex Randall Emmett. Lisa Vanderpump exclusively tells Page Six that she, too, has “cried” for the “Vanderpump Rules” star, whom she views as another daughter. “I’m always emotionally involved with everything [the show’s cast members] do,” the restaurateur, 62, shared with us Tuesday night at the Season 10 premiere party. “I’ve cried for Lala. I’ve cried about the allegations against Randall, who I loved.” “I loved him because I loved her — clearly, not enough,” she added. Kent, who was also at the premiere, got choked up while detailing the support...
Page Six

Valentine’s Day Live Show: Melissa and Joe Gorga, Dolores Catania, Guerdy Abraira & more!

Hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real took the stage in NYC at City Winery for our second live “Virtual Reali-tea” event presented by Tri-State Cadillac. This Valentine’s Day themed episode features some of your favorite Bravo couples including Joe and Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania and Paulie Connell, Guerdy and Russell Abraira, and Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. Melissa and Joe Gorga talked about their spicy marriage. Dolores Catania admitted that her man, Paulie, may have saved her from a bigger fight with Jennifer this season. “Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraria spilled a lot of tea on Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen. “Summer House” stars Lindsay and Carl talked wedding planning and their fallout with Danielle. Check out the video and watch the full show here! Subscribe to our YouTube and podcast!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Lisa Rinna says ‘RHOBH’ will be missing ‘everything’ after her exit

Lisa Rinna knows that her presence will be missed on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” More than a month after the Rinna Beauty founder, 59, announced that she was leaving the hit Bravo series, she appeared on Wednesday’s episode of E! News, where she was asked what “RHOBH” will be “missing” now that she is gone. “Everything,” she quipped, before noting that “the girls are gonna be fine” without her on the reality show. “What I think that I brought to the show was I was always game,” she continued. “I am professional to know that we have a job to do....
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Kyle Richards is almost 7 months sober amid body transformation

Kyle Richards is getting candid about her sobriety journey. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently revealed that Feb. 15 will make seven months since she stopped drinking alcohol. When asked during an Instagram Q&A session if she misses drinking booze, Richards, 54, replied, “Truth is I don’t miss it at all. I feel amazing, so don’t see the point right now.” When another social media user asked if she missed her infamous margaritas — which she often drank on the Bravo reality show — the “Halloween Ends” actress responded, “So far, no …” Though Richards says she doesn’t have a specific “time...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

‘Teen Mom 2’ alum Kailyn Lowry reportedly welcomed fifth son in November

“Teen Mom” alum Kailyn Lowry has reportedly welcomed her fifth child with boyfriend Elijah Scott. Sources claimed to The US Sun on Wednesday that the former reality TV star, 31, quietly “gave birth to a baby boy on Nov. 20″ but decided to keep his arrival a secret. “She has only told close family and friends,” the insider added. While it’s unclear how long she and Scott have been together, they went Instagram official back in May. Lowry also has four other children with three different exes. She and Jo Rivera share 13-year-old Isaac, while she and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, co-parent son...
Page Six

King Charles III has shocking reaction to fan begging for Prince Harry’s return

King Charles III laughed off a fan who begged him to have Prince Harry return to the UK. While the monarch was greeting royal fans at the University of East London’s Stratford Campus, one attendee shrieked, “Can you bring back Harry?” as King Charles shook hands. After seemingly mishearing what the student said — the king asked “Who?” in his initial response — Charles simply burst into laughter and continued his visit. The surprising reaction comes as it is debated whether Prince Harry will attend his father’s coronation in May in light of all the jaw-dropping revelations he made in his debut...
Page Six

Mischa Barton: I was told to ‘sleep with’ Leonardo DiCaprio at age 19

Mischa Barton once claimed she was told to sleep with Leonardo DiCaprio when she was just 19. In a 2005 interview, which has resurfaced following DiCaprio’s recent sightings with 19-year-old model Eden Polani, the “O.C.” star recalled how her then-publicist had urged her to bed the notorious playboy, who was 30 at the time. Barton, now 37, told Harper’s & Queen, which later rebranded as Harper’s Bazaar, that her rep said, “Go and sleep with that man” when they saw DiCaprio at a photo shoot in Malibu, Calif. What’s more, the “Sixth Sense” actress claimed she had been advised to do so “for...
Page Six

Candace Cameron Bure slams ‘difficult’ cancel culture after marriage comments

Candace Cameron Bure claims cancel culture is out to get her. “Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and it’s hard,” the “Full House” alum said on the “Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler” podcast Wednesday, nearly three months after she faced backlash for describing gay marriage as nontraditional. Cameron Bure, 46, went on to discuss how Christians face prejudice for preaching their beliefs, particularly outside of the US. “I know there’s all the places in the world, all different countries, where people get severely persecuted for their faith,” she said. “I feel like we’ve had this cushion here in North America where someone...
Page Six

Emma Roberts calls out mom for revealing son Rhodes’ ‘face without asking’

Ready or not, here’s the first look at Rhodes! Emma Roberts called out her mom, Kelly Cunningham, for revealing her 2-year-old’s face on social media for the first time last week — without asking for permission. “When your mom posts your son’s face without asking but you love them both so whatever,” the actress wrote via Instagram Stories Thursday. The “American Horror Story” alum, 32, reposted her parent’s upload, which showed the toddler standing in a pile of leaves while wearing a green sweater and blue jeans. “Little man is growing up!” Cunningham captioned the Feb. 3 snap. She poked fun at her daughter’s shady...
Page Six

Jim Edmonds claims Meghan King left kids with nanny for a ‘narcissism retreat’

Jim Edmonds accused his ex-wife, Meghan King, of going to a “narcissism retreat” and leaving their kids with a nanny instead of him this past weekend. The former MLB player alluded to some visitation issues with King when he wrote on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, “Sad when your ex tells the kids, you don’t want to see them when you’re busy then doesn’t let you see them when you’re out of town. Unknown…” His rep then exclusively claimed to Page Six that the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star had hired a nanny to take care of their three children...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes ‘distraught’ over being ‘portrayed as a predator’

T.J. Holmes is not happy about the way his alleged extramarital affairs have affected his reputation. In fact, sources tell Page Six that the endless coverage of his various reported affairs at ABC has caused him a great deal of distress. “He’s distraught … completely distraught. He has a daughter. He hates that he’s been painted as this predator,” one source told us. Holmes has been putting on a brave face, we’re told. “You’d never suspect anything was going on,” said an insider. But we’re told it’s actually getting to him. On Tuesday, the Cut published a piece on “the rampant...
Page Six

‘RHOM’ star Guerdy Abraira feels vindicated amid Lisa Hochstein’s divorce from Lenny

If “I told you so” were a person. “Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira feels vindicated after watching her co-stars offer Lisa Hochstein the same divorce counsel the event planner initially tried to give their pal. “My advice stuck because I said to her, ‘It’s you and your kids, move on, focus,'” Abraira, 45, told Page Six’s Evan Real and Danny Murphy during Friday’s live taping of the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, presented by Tri-State Cadillac. “And so all the other girls all of a sudden are now saying, ‘Oh my God, yeah, you should just do you and the kids.’ I’m like,...
Page Six

Shemar Moore takes daughter to visit his mother’s grave: ‘Momma’s dream is now reality’

Shemar Moore shared a bittersweet moment with his new bundle of joy as he took her to see his mother’s grave. The “Criminal Minds” alum, 52, welcomed his first child, daughter Frankie, with his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon in January. And in his first weeks of fatherhood, Moore couldn’t wait to introduce little Frankie to his late mother Marilyn, who died in 2020. Taking to Instagram Thursday, the “S.W.A.T.” actor held his newborn daughter as he wrapped his arm around Dizon during the special moment. “Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn….. ❤️🕊️🥰 Mom’s dream was for me to become a father and give...
Page Six

Tom Schwartz reveals whether he’d marry again after Katie Maloney divorce

Tom Schwartz may be off the market — forever. The “Vanderpump Rules” star confessed to Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday that marriage likely isn’t in the cards for him after his first one to Katie Maloney failed. “I think I’m out of the game forever,” Schwartz, 40, shared during a game of “Agree or Disagree” when asked if he or Maloney, 36, would remarry first. “I don’t think I’m ever going to get married again,” he added. Schwartz didn’t rule out romance altogether — he acknowledged he’d likely “fall in love” again — but full nuptials aren’t in his planner. “I’m kind...
Page Six

Kenya Barris served with papers by his own sister at ‘You People’ premiere

Hot Hollywood director Kenya Barris’ latest film, “You People,” is all about family drama — but the “Black-ish” creator had some of his own at the film’s star-studded premiere. “You People” stars Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill in what Netflix calls an “outrageous romantic comedy” with “a seemingly endless supply of family land mines.” And things got a bit explosive off-screen at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Calif., we hear, when Barris’ sister served him with court documents during his big moment. A source said that after the screening, when Barris was basking in the adulation of the audience, he...
WESTWOOD, CA
Page Six

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco has ‘no plan’ ahead of baby’s arrival: ‘I’m not a prepper’

Kaley Cuoco may be in the third trimester of her pregnancy, but she has yet to pick up a parenting book. “I’m not a prepper,” the “Flight Attendant” star told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “I’m just not that way. … I trust the process. “I’m just like, ‘It’s gonna be great,'” she continued. “But that’s how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up. We didn’t even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it’s almost too much.” The actress, 37, recently spoke to a friend who said, “Your baby’s gonna tell you what to do.” Cuoco “love[d]” that advice,...
Page Six

Kimberly Stewart, Benicio del Toro pose for rare photo with daughter Delilah

Family affair. Kimberly Stewart shared a rare photo where she posed alongside her father, Rod Stewart, as well as actor Benicio del Toro and their 11-year-old daughter, Delilah. In the Instagram photo posted on Thursday, the foursome stood in front of Casa Galguera in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Kimberly, 43, wore a black and pink printed mini dress and a pair of nude heels, while Del Toro, 55, opted for a plaid button-down under a dark-colored blazer, black pants, a baseball cap and a pair of black New Balance sneakers. Their daughter looked adorable in a metallic gold mini-skirt, a grey sweatshirt adorned with...
Page Six

‘RHOA’ alum Falynn Pina, fiancé Jaylan Banks break up after miscarriage

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Falynn Pina has suffered yet another loss less than a month after her miscarriage. The former reality star, 33, and her fiancé, Jaylan Banks, announced on Instagram Thursday that they broke up. “It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we have decided to end our journey as a couple,” the former couple said in a joint statement posted on their respective profiles. “Though we love each other very much, we feel it is best to part ways. Our bond as family and friends will never be broken,” they concluded. “We ask for privacy at this time.” While...
