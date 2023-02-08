Teresa Giudice: Margaret Josephs should’ve skipped my wedding over Melissa feud

The only thing Teresa Giudice would change about her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas is the guest list.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star wished her co-star Margaret Josephs would’ve skipped her nuptials entirely rather than leave early in support of Melissa and Joe Gorga.

“If she was supporting Melissa, she should have never came at all,” the OG of Jersey, 50, told E! News on Monday. She noted that newbie Rachel Fuda actually told her she would be missing the big day due to the drama.

“That’s what a true friend really does, not just try to come, of course, to not miss an epic wedding of the year for a photo op and then leave,” she added. “If you support your friend, she shouldn’t have came at all.”

Teresa Giudice said a “true friend” would have just been honest with her. Getty Images for WE tv

Nevertheless, Giudice said the big day was everything she hoped for.

“I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there,” she continued. “And I really felt the love in the room. Louie and I, everybody that was there, we felt the love. It was so amazing, it really was.”

Margaret Josephs left the nuptials to support friend Melissa Gorga. Getty Images

Unlike Josephs, the Gorgas skipped the lavish wedding back in August after an explosive fight broke out between them and Giudice while filming the “RHONJ” Season 13 finale.

Things reportedly got heated after Giudice repeated rumors about Melissa cheating on Joe with longtime friend Nick Barrotta , which the couple vehemently denied.

A few months after the wedding, Josephs got candid about why she chose to leave the festivities during a live taping of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

“I tried to do the best for all parties involved,” she explained. “I wanted to be supportive of Teresa, but Melissa and Joe weren’t there, and I’m so close with them, and I couldn’t dance the night away knowing my closest friends are not doing well.”

The feud is set to play out on Season 13 of “RHONJ.” Getty Images for MTV

The drama surely has the cast divided with newcomer Danielle Cabral telling us she thinks Giudice will be “vindicated” after fans see her side of the story.

“I cannot wait for … that narrative to come out and for you guys to see what really happened,” she teased to Page Six. “Because everybody’s got it wrong.”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.