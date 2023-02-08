Post Malone fans worry about his health amid drastic weight loss

Fans worried that Post Malone may be losing weight because he’s abusing drugs and alcohol could be the ones who are “ Paranoid .”

The 27-year-old singer, who is in recovery for alcoholism , has noticeably shed several pounds. A recent video of him, wearing a T-shirt and shorts onstage in Australia, has some fans worried that illness or even addiction could be the cause.

“Man’s lost hella weight,” one commenter responded to a different clip , with another agreeing , “Is it me or is he getting skinnier.”

But Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, is actually doing quite well, a source told TMZ on Tuesday. They claimed he began his weight loss journey to slim down for a movie role but has been maintaining a diet and exercise routine ever since.

Malone has been on tour since September and running around the stage throughout his 90-minute set, which they say could also be helping to keep the weight off.

In a comment on an Instagram video, his dad, Rich Post, even assured fans who worried about Malone that his son is the “healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”

The Post has contacted a representative for Malone for comment.

Post Malone performs in Australia recently, where he showed off a more fit figure. Richard Nicholson/Shutterstock

Malone faced a similar situation in 2020 when fans feared for his health after he was seen falling onstage while belting “I Fall Apart” in a viral video.

“I’m not on drugs and I feel the best I’ve ever f—king felt in my life,” he told concertgoers in Los Angeles. “And that’s why I can bust my ass for these shows, and f—king fall on the floor, and do all that fun s—t.”

The Grammy-nominated “Circles” singer was hospitalized in September 2022 after suffering a nasty onstage fall a week prior during a show in St. Louis.

Fan-captured footage showed Malone walking down a ramp when he stepped into a hole that wasn’t covered. He quickly fell to the stage and could be heard moaning in pain.

Malone, shown performing in Australia on Feb. 2, has been on tour since September. WireImage

He apologized profusely for canceling a subsequent Boston concert an hour before it was supposed to start but told fans that he was “having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

Malone and his fiancé, whose identity he keeps under wraps for privacy reasons, welcomed their first daughter around May 2022.