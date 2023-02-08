Read full article on original website
New lead discovered in search for missing elderly Nebraska couple
The search for the Proctors has been continuing since they were reported missing on Jan. 14, the Aurora police chief told 3 News Now Friday afternoon.
KETV.com
Proctor family shares image from missing Aurora elderly couple's last known location
AURORA, Neb. — Bob and Loveda Proctor have been missing for nearly a month now. The family shared an image from a security camera taken at 1:02 a.m. on Jan. 12. They were last seen on Jan. 11 leaving a hospital in Grand Island. This image is from the...
agupdate.com
Nebraskans are national wool contest winners
Saidi Ringenberg of Lexington, Nebraska, was the 2023 Senior Division National Make It With Wool Winner, and Emma Olson of Sargent was fourth runner-up in the Junior Division. The National Make It With Wool (MIWW) competition was held in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association Convention Jan. 19-21 in Fort Worth, Texas. The wool contest has been conducted for 75 years.
KSNB Local4
Bed Bath & Beyond joins Dillard’s as latest store to close
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island will be saying goodbye to another retailer in 2023. For the second time in two weeks another big store is shutting its doors. Signs are up announcing Bed Bath & Beyond is closing with a 10-30 percent off sale on merchandise. The store is located in the Northwest Crossings shopping center.
klkntv.com
Man crashes into Grand Island home, threatens family with machete, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man used a machete to threaten a Grand Island family after crashing into their home Tuesday night, police say. Around 7 p.m., Reynier Faez crashed his vehicle into the home near Lincoln Highway and South Plum Street. He then threatened to kill a family...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man threatens ex-girlfriend, kids
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Police say a man was arrested after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, and threatening her and her children. According to the Grand Island Police Department, they were called around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of E 13th St. The GIPD said Erick Vicente-Vicente...
KSNB Local4
Alda man arrested after police recover stolen weapon
ALDA, Neb. (KSNB) - An Alda man is facing two felony weapons charges following an arrest by Grand Island Police Tuesday. Randy Thornton, 28, is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession/receiving a stolen firearm. Grand Island Police served a search warrant around 1:15 p.m....
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man arrested after threatening family
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man is in jail after allegedly driving into a house and reportedly attempting to run over a family with his car. The Grand Island Police Department was called Tuesday to a residence with the report that a man was threatening to kill a family of six.
gifamilyradio.com
Grand Island Arrest for Burglary & Attempted Kidnapping
(Grand Island, NE) - On Wednesday, February 8th Grand Island Police responded to a call at approximately 1:14 pm for a disturbance at 409 E 13th St. where Erick Vicente-Vicente was contacted. Vicente-Vicente (who does not live at this address) broke open the garage to the house walk-in door to gain entry to the residence. He then (through threats of violence) forced the adult victim (his ex-girlfriend) to un-lock and open a door to the bathroom where she had been hiding with 3 juveniles (ages 12, 4, and 2) after she had called 911. Ex-girlfriend advised Vicente-Vicente then ordered her to get clothes for the her and the children and he was going to take them to his residence. When officers arrived, he was contacted and refused to comply with multiple orders during his arrest. After being taken into custody, property belonging to the ex-girlfriend was found on his person. Vicente-Vicente was arrested for Burglary, Attempted-Kidnapping x4, Intentional Child Abuse Without Injury x3, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction, Assault Menacing Threats and Theft.
