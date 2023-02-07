Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1039waynefm.com
Weather the Fort set to return next weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Weather the Fort will return to The Landing on Saturday, February 18. It will run from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and organizers promise a day of family-friendly festivities. This lively outdoor experience will have interactive life-size games and rock painting for the public to enjoy throughout...
1039waynefm.com
Dozens of organizations to share services at upcoming resource fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Dozens of local organizations are heading out to Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne Wednesday, Feb. 22 for a Community Resource Fair. Students and the community are invited to learn more about the services available for them including financial assistance, healthcare and substance abuse assistance, volunteer opportunities, and much more.
1039waynefm.com
City gives update on Superior Circle sewer project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Crews continue work on a consolidation sewer pipe project near the northwest corner of Superior Circle. According to City Utilities, workers were able to move ahead of schedule on a portion of the work that would have taken place throughout the summer. The additional...
1039waynefm.com
ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
1039waynefm.com
Teenager suffers critical injuries in Monday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in Fort Wayne are investigating after a shooting Monday morning at an Oaklawn Court apartment complex. FWPD officials say a teenager was left with critical injuries. Officers were called to the complex on the city’s southeast side just after 10:30 a.m. Police did...
1039waynefm.com
Child safe, man being evaluated following overnight standoff
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police Department officials say one child is safe and a man is under evaluation following an overnight standoff on Andrew Street. It started around when a 911 call came in reporting a man making suicidal threats around 10:30 Monday night. Police were made aware that he was armed and that there was a juvenile in the house with him.
1039waynefm.com
Two arrests made in nearly 50-year-old cold case
NOBLE CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police and local authorities say there has been a big break in a nearly 50-year-old cold case. In 1975, Laurel Jean Mitchell, 17, was killed after leaving her work in Kosciusko County. After her body was found and analyzed the coroner said...
1039waynefm.com
Sheriff: Suspect in Wells Co. 117 mile-per-hour crash walked away
BLUFFTON, Ind. (ADAMS) – Authorities in Wells County know who they are looking for in a 117-mile-per-hour wreck over the weekend, they just don’t know where that person is. Deputies with the Wells County Sheriff’s Office clocked the car going 117 just after midnight Sunday. There was...
