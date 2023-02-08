ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ overhauled offensive line was built for this Super Bowl 2023 moment

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

About 96 million people all recognized that the Chiefs either had to quickly fix a major issue or risk wasting some of Patrick Mahomes’ best years.

The entire audience of Super Bowl 2021 witnessed Mahomes running for his life as an injury-depleted offensive line caved under siege from the Buccaneers two years ago. So, it makes the seemingly overnight rebuild that took place since then all the more impressive when considering GM Brett Veach could not mask his desperation for the sake of leverage.

“Brett made that one of his projects after that Super Bowl and did a nice job of bringing in new guys,” head coach Andy Reid said. “They’ve fit in well and done well.”

With injured starting tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher unavailable against a defensive line that featured Ndamukong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett, the Chiefs turned to fill-ins Mike Remmers and Andrew Wylie. Stefen Wisniewski, Nick Allegretti and Austin Reiter made up the interior three on a line that allowed three sacks, nine quarterback hurries and forced Mahomes to scramble for a mind-boggling 497 yards behind the line of scrimmage in a 31-9 loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kk0Mg_0kfsXr4w00
Andrew Wylie battles with Shaquil Barrett #of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl 55.
Getty Images

“Everyone likes to point at that offensive line because of how beat up it was,” tight end Travis Kelce said, “but there were a lot of things we didn’t win that game because of.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gy8Pp_0kfsXr4w00
Haason Reddick’s ‘movie-script’ journey from Temple walk-on to dominant Eagles force

Even if the Chiefs still are sensitive to the blame, actions speak louder than words. Instead of just chalking up the disaster to injury, the Chiefs moved on from four of those linemen who are no longer in the league (including cutting Pro Bowl stalwarts Schwartz and Fisher) while Allegretti and Remmers (now with the Jets) have made just three starts since then in returning to backup roles. Wylie, who shifted to right tackle, is the only holdover starter as the Chiefs prepare for the vaunted Eagles’ pass rush in Super Bowl 2023.

“Ultimately, I was brought here to win a Super Bowl,” said left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., arguably the prize addition. “You don’t get too many opportunities like this.”

In the first three months after the Super Bowl loss, Veach spent big on Patriots free-agent left guard Joe Thuney (five years, $80 million), traded a late first-round pick for Brown while only having to drop 27 spots in the draft as part of a bigger package and stole center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith in the second and sixth rounds of the draft, respectively. Mahomes wasn’t going to be on the Colts’ Unprotected Andrew Luck Plan.

“All of them are high IQ guys that understand football to another level,” Kelce said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bVSbI_0kfsXr4w00
Orlando Brown Jr. #57, Joe Thuney #62, Creed Humphrey #52, Andrew Wylie #77, and Trey Smith #65 walk on to the field after a first quarter kickoff.
Getty Images

The quick problem-solving included a willingness to inherit some risk, like Brown wanting to switch from right tackle to left tackle and seeking a massive contract extension that still hasn’t come. He played on the final year of his inferior rookie deal in 2021, on the franchise tag in 2022 and is about to test free agency unless tagged again. Smith, a consensus top-100 prospect, slipped because teams were concerned about a history of blood clots that caused him to miss games in college.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNis3_0kfsXr4w00 Aaron Rodgers spending four days in ‘complete darkness’ before making decision on NFL future

“It’s been pretty easy for us [to mesh] just because everybody wants to be the best they can and everybody wants to play together,” Humphrey said. “Having this coaching staff put faith in me was really cool to see.”

Three of the four additions — Brown, Humphrey and Thuney — were named Pro Bowlers in 2022. But the remade line’s biggest test to date again will be with extra eyeballs watching because the Eagles have 78 sacks in the regular season plus playoffs, which is nearing an NFL record (82).

“I think I’ll see a variety of rushers, everyone they have. My hands will be full,” Brown said. “The numbers and production speak for itself. They do a really good job creating one-on-ones.”

With Mahomes nursing an ankle injury and less willing to scramble than normal in the AFC Championship game, protecting him in the pocket is one of the Super Bowl’s biggest X factors.

“It’s a unique challenge because of the depth and the amount of playmakers the Eagles have,” Humphrey said. “They are able to rotate guys in and still be effective, but you play the game because you want those challenges.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4Kz9_0kfsXr4w00
Creed Humphrey #52 lines up with teammates Trey Smith #65 and Joe Thuney #62 to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional playoff round.
Getty Images

The Chiefs were ranked the No. 4 offensive line in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, which declared Humphrey as the “new gold standard” for run-blocking centers.

“Those front-five don’t get enough credit, but everyone in the locker room gives them all the credit they deserve,” said running back Jerick McKinnon, another 2021 addition. “Without them, nothing goes.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Who is Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Martin?

Randi Martin, the mother of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was at a loss for words in late January, when her 27-year-old son helped punch Kansas City’s ticket to Super Bowl 2023 with a win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. “Words cannot describe my emotions,” Randi gushed on Instagram at the time. “I love my family more then [sic] anything #blessed.” Randi has cheered on Mahomes throughout his NFL career, which began in 2017 when he was selected 10th overall by the Chiefs. The former Texas Tech product has relied on his family’s support, especially during this year’s AFC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, comes to the defense of controversial Jackson Mahomes

Gracie Hunt has got Jackson Mahomes’ back. Hunt — the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt — defended Patrick Mahomes’ brother when asked whether there is a misconception about him following criticism over his social media posts. “I think Patrick Mahomes has a wonderful family – from Brittany to Jackson,” the 24-year-old Hunt told Fox News Digital. “They are wonderful people and we are so blessed to have them as part of our organization and are huge rocks in Patrick’s life. “I do think that we live in a culture that’s often quick to criticize and slow to forgive. But I...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs faced quite a few changes at the wide receiver position this offseason, particularly after the departure of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs had several young receivers and a new-look passing attack, so Patrick Mahomes did something a little extra to make sure everyone was on Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes huge offseason move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

How Chiefs TE Travis Kelce’s quarterback dreams died after high school

PHOENIX — If Travis Kelce had gotten his way, he would be the one throwing passes in the Super Bowl on Sunday, not catching them. Kelce was a quarterback at Cleveland Heights High School, and when colleges who were recruiting him started asking the 6-foot-6, 235-pounder about changing positions, he did not want to hear about it. So, when University of Cincinnati coach Brian Kelly said he could play quarterback for the Bearcats, Kelce jumped at it. “I knew that a lot of teams wanted me to be a tight end, D-end, outside linebacker type of mix,” Kelce said this week. “They...
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Katya Suh, wife of Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh, opens up on NFL ‘sisterhood’ before Super Bowl

There is a special “sisterhood” among the significant others of professional athletes, and as the partners of Eagles and Chiefs players make their way to Arizona for Super Bowl 2023, Katya Suh is savoring this unique ride with her peers. “We’re all kind of going through this version of life together,” Katya, the wife of Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, recently told The Post. “Whether you’re a rookie coming in, there’s women in front of you who have done it before you. Or if you’re a vet, there are other vets as well, and you can help and kind of show people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Chiefs: 3 players who will never get another shot at a Super Bowl

For some Kansas City Chiefs, this may be their final shot at a Super Bowl. KC must rally behind Patrick Mahomes as they take their best shot at the Eagles. With a win on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would cement themselves as the team of an era, and perhaps a dynasty. Kansas City has made it to five straight AFC Championship Games, and now three Super Bowl. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, and lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Super Bowl 2023 prediction: Trey Wingo gives his expert prop picks

Let’s talk shop – prop shop – for the 2023 Super Bowl. Today we have former ESPN writer and current CTO (Chief Trends Officer) for Caesars Sportsbook, Trey Wingo. “Prop bets are especially popular in games that are this close. Let’s be honest, this game is a pick ’em’, and we’re expecting tons of late money to come in on Kansas City as we get closer to game time,” Wingo told The Post. That’s where we stand game-wise. So for those of you that were hoping to get a Chiefs +3 spread spot, dream on. “Props are fun too, man....
KANSAS CITY, MO
New York Post

Isiah Pacheco, Michael Burton could give Chiefs all-Rutgers backfield at Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It might be time for the Chiefs to change the name of the “I-formation” to the “RU-formation.” If the NFL’s most explosive offense ends up in a short-yardage or goal-line situation Sunday in Super Bowl 2023, there is a chance fullback Michael Burton will be lead blocking for halfback Isiah Pacheco. In other words, the Chiefs could have an all-Rutgers backfield. “It’s so special to have two Rutgers guys,” Pacheco said. “He’s shown me the brotherhood. It feels like I’ve been playing with him for years, and it’s our first year together.” Burton and Pacheco lined up together on 25...
New York Post

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Expert prediction for Chiefs-Eagles

Action Network NFL analyst C Jackson Cowart is in his first season in The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. Here are his best bets for the Super Bowl.  Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5) over Kansas City Chiefs I’m all over the Eagles in every which way ahead of Sunday’s matchup, and I’m frankly surprised we haven’t seen this line move even further in their favor after that rush of early money. Everyone is talking about Philadelphia’s sizable advantage up and down the roster, and that’s certainly true. Yet not enough people are talking about exactly how well-suited the Eagles are for this specific matchup: Their devastating and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
78K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy