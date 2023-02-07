Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1039waynefm.com
FWPD investigating robbery and shooting, connection unknown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says it is investigating a robbery and then a shooting that both happened Thursday morning around the same time. FWPD officials say that around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street for the reported robbery.
WNDU
Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody. Shortly after 5:15 Saturday morning on a report of gunshots Elkhart police were called to the 2300 block of West Lexington Avenue -- which is in North River Landing apartments.
abc57.com
Suspect in custody after deadly Elkhart shooting
ELKHART, Ind., --- A male suspect is behind bars after a deadly shooting in Elkhart early Saturday morning. Authorities were called to the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave. in Elkhart after gunshots were heard around 5:16 a.m. When police arrived, they found a male victim, 37-year-old Thomas Ray Johnson...
wfft.com
Man barricaded in West Coliseum hotel arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The man who barricaded himself in a West Coliseum hotel Friday morning has been arrested. Fort Wayne police responded to the Suburban Extended Stay at 3320 West Coliseum Boulevard around 9:10 a.m. on a call concerning domestic battery. The victim had called the police and...
WOWO News
Thursday morning robbery may be linked to shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a robbery and an adult male was shot. Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 1400 block of Greene St. near Creighton Ave. and South Anthony Blvd., in reference to a robbery investigation. While responding to...
WANE-TV
FWPD investigating shooting, robbery in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a robbery and a shooting that both happened Thursday morning. At approximately 9:25 a.m., authorities responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street on reports of a robbery. While officers were responding to the scene, they...
WANE-TV
New Haven police search for suspect after 2 ‘valuable’ packages stolen
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the New Haven Police Department (NHPD) asked the public for information regarding a suspect who stole “valuable” packages from the porch of a local residence. According to the NHPD, two “valuable packages” were stolen from a residence in the Tanglewood...
wfft.com
Troopers arrest man accused of driving drunk with pregnant wife, kids in car
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana State Police have arrested a man accused of driving drunk this morning with his family in the car. Troopers say 31-year-old Alex James Kincaid of Akron, Ohio had a blood-alcohol concentration of .21, nearly three times the Indiana legal limit of .08. Kincaid is...
wfft.com
More information on Thursday morning robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police are still investigating a Thursday morning robbery that happened in the 1400 block of Greene Street. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes showed up at Parkview Randallia shortly after the robbery. Police say they were responding to a call about the robbery around 9:25...
wfft.com
Deputies: Homestead High student arrested after lunchroom fight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- What started as a peaceful protest and discussion about race relations inside Homestead High School later escalated, including at least one fight that led to a student's arrest, authorities now say. Allen County Sheriff's deputies confirm one student was arrested Thursday after a fight in...
1039waynefm.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne convenience store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police are investigating the death of a man in a convenience store on the southeast side of the city Tuesday afternoon. He was found not breathing and without a pulse just before 5 p.m. at the One Stop store on East Creighton Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene.
WANE-TV
Courts: Man found guilty of shooting, killing his wife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man accused of shooting and killing his wife and then hiding his drugs and guns was found guilty Friday of murder. It took the jury less than an hour to find Har San, 23, guilty of murder, methamphetamine dealing, narcotic dealing, marijuana dealing and using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results. His sentencing will take place March 10 at 1:30 p.m.
WANE-TV
Crews battle fire in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Fire crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning in rural Allen County at approximately 4:30 a.m. According to a Facebook post from Northeast Allen County Fire and EMS Territory, firefighters responded to the 15600 block of Bull Rapids Road. That is a Grabill address.
Muncie man sought by police after 15 pounds of drugs found in home
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Delaware County are looking for a man in connection to a drug investigation in Muncie. The Muncie/Delaware County Drug Task Force and Delaware County Sheriff’s SWAT Team said they carried out a search warrant on Monday, Feb. 6 at a home on Elgin Street. The drug task force seized […]
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
Man arrested after Celina drug bust
Detectives arrested Gillis without incident, the sheriff's office said. He is currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility until bond is set.
WANE-TV
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
2 men accused of drowning 17-year-old girl arrested 48 years later
Indiana State Police Investigators found a break in a 47-year-old cold case that led to the arrest of two suspected murderers.
wfft.com
Body found in Bluffton confirmed to be a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WFFT) - A body found in the yard of a vacant house on Bluffton's west end Tuesday afternoon has been confirmed to be that of a Fort Wayne woman reported missing in January. Police say the body of Celeste Cuthbert was found hidden from view between a shed...
Woman in statewide Silver Alert found dead
A Bluffton woman was found dead more than a month after she went missing.
Comments / 0