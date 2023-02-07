Read full article on original website
FWPD investigating robbery and shooting, connection unknown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department says it is investigating a robbery and then a shooting that both happened Thursday morning around the same time. FWPD officials say that around 9:25 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street for the reported robbery.
City gives update on Superior Circle sewer project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Crews continue work on a consolidation sewer pipe project near the northwest corner of Superior Circle. According to City Utilities, workers were able to move ahead of schedule on a portion of the work that would have taken place throughout the summer. The additional...
Racist post sparks tension-filled day at Homestead HS
ALLEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two juveniles have been arrested in the fallout of a racist viral post at Homestead High School. One was from a different school district and is accused of posting on social media that they were armed and in the Homestead parking lot waiting for a student who allegedly wore ‘blackface’ in that original social media post.
Weather the Fort set to return next weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Weather the Fort will return to The Landing on Saturday, February 18. It will run from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and organizers promise a day of family-friendly festivities. This lively outdoor experience will have interactive life-size games and rock painting for the public to enjoy throughout...
Dozens of organizations to share services at upcoming resource fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Dozens of local organizations are heading out to Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne Wednesday, Feb. 22 for a Community Resource Fair. Students and the community are invited to learn more about the services available for them including financial assistance, healthcare and substance abuse assistance, volunteer opportunities, and much more.
