Machine Learning Used to Re-Examine Old Signals from Outer Space
Astronomy can be both a fun and frustrating experience, but with the right equipment it can also be a very rewarding experience. The technological advancements in studying cosmos have grown exponentially over the last few decades and it’s only going to advance even further. One such method is with...
Artificial Intelligence and Pigeons Share a Common Trait
The applications for artificial intelligence (AI) continue to grow at an alarming rate, as we now use it for e-commerce, education, finance, data, security, and gaming, just to name a few. But is AI as “smart” as we think, and what characteristics could it share with the way humans, and even animals, learn on a daily basis? Humans share an evolutionary tree with monkeys, so what could AI share an evolutionary tree with?
Quantum Communication Takes Leap Forward with Tel Aviv University Satellite Observatory
Communication is a part of our everyday lives using complex mathematical computations. While this method continues to improve due to advancing technology, this also allows for weak encryption of data being sent along with potential for errors and noise, which could corrupt the data or message being sent. In contrast to this, a new field known as quantum communication is also advancing at an incredible rate and could allow for better data/message encryption along with less errors/noise within the data itself.
The Origins of Darwin's Evolutionary Theories on His 214th Birthday
“There is grandeur in this view of life, with its several powers, having been originally breathed into a few forms or into one; and that, whilst this planet has gone cycling on according to the fixed law of gravity, from so simple a beginning endless forms most beautiful and most wonderful have been, and are being, evolved.” - Charles Darwin, The Origin of Species (1859)
Discovery of a New Type of Water Ice
Scientists at University College London and the University of Cambridge have discovered a new type of water ice with the same density as liquid water. A paper outlining their results has been published in the journal Science. The team of researchers used the process of ball milling to produce this...
Connectomics - Understanding Neural Connections & Information Flow in the Brain
Neurons in the human brain form an astonishing number of connections; it's thought that there are anywhere from tens of billions to trillions of links. Scientists that are seeking to understand those connections are creating a new field of neuroscience called connectomics, and are mapping the cellular network of the brain to create connectomes. In an ideal connectome, one could see how every neuron in the map was connected to every other neuron, explained Professor Wei-Chung Allen Lee of Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital.
