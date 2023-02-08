IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County has revealed a revamped Wykon mascot. The Wykon has been the mascot for West Iron County for more than 60 years. Now, the district has a costume. Students got to enter name suggestions and apply to be the mascot. Students voted on ‘Westy the Wykon’ for its name.

IRON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO