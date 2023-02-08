ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

WLUC

Marquette County Conservation District opens annual tree sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette County Conservation District’s annual tree sale is now open. All trees and shrubs sold are native to the U.P. There are plant options for general purpose planting and landscaping. Conservation district forester Sara Kelso said these plants benefit the local ecosystem. “We’re looking to...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Win prizes for exploring Marquette County with Travel Marquette’s Winter Adventure Rewards Pass

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks can win prizes for exploring Marquette County this winter. Travel Marquette recently launched the Winter Adventure Rewards Pass app. It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits on the app. Folks can then redeem those points for prizes such as a pom hat from Loyaltees or a gift card to a local coffee shop.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County has revealed a revamped Wykon mascot. The Wykon has been the mascot for West Iron County for more than 60 years. Now, the district has a costume. Students got to enter name suggestions and apply to be the mascot. Students voted on ‘Westy the Wykon’ for its name.
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Yoopers enjoy warm winter weather

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - It might be Feb. but U.P. residents got a taste of spring on Feb. 8. Snow and ice began to melt in Marquette County as temperatures climbed over 40 degrees. Some took advantage of this by going for walks and enjoying the sunshine. Daniel Hall...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
FOX 21 Online

Jury Finds South Range Man Guilty In Dismemberment Case

COOK, Minn. — A South Range man accused of helping dismember a man’s body before dumping the remains in Lake Superior has been convicted. Robert West, 42, learned of his guilty verdict in Cook County Court Wednesday, according to the Duluth News Tribune. In July of 2020, the...
SOUTH RANGE, MI
WLUC

Corina Jahfetson scores 1,000th point for Baraga Vikings

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - A major basketball milestone was reached Wednesday night in Baraga. Corina Jahfetson passed the 1,000 career points mark for the Vikings. Baraga defeated Ewen-Trout Creek 50-38. The senior’s 1,000th point came on a free throw in the fourth quarter. “Words don’t even describe what I’m...
BARAGA, MI
WLUC

Goalie Blake Pietila key to MTU hockey team’s CCHA surge

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With four games left in the regular season, the Michigan Tech hockey team is in second place in the CCHA. Just a point behind Minnesota State, the 12th-ranked Huskies host third-place Bowling Green for a Winter Carnival series this weekend. Statistics will show you that Michigan...
HOUGHTON, MI

