WLUC
Students, attendees still enjoying activities on second-to-last day of MTU’s Winter Carnival
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Winter Carnival snow statue contest may be complete, but the fun is not over yet for students and carnival attendees. Beginning Friday morning at 10 a.m., fraternity and university organization groups gathered for a tug-o-war tournament at the MTU Student Development...
WLUC
MTU’s Guardians of the North offer traditional pancake fundraiser for Winter Carnival all-nighters
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU) began its Winter Carnival All-Nighter Wednesday evening, which runs until 9 a.m. Thursday. Students and staff prepared throughout the day for the numerous activities the night will bring, including the available food. Outside of local eateries lending their services and free chili...
WLUC
Superior Fab Lab nonprofit invites creators and innovators to participate in DIY Maker Fest
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The nonprofit makerspace organization, Superior Fab Lab, is preparing for its first-ever Maker Fest in March. The event will be held at the Houghton Middle and High School cafeteria. Revolving around the theme of The Elements of Making, the fest will showcase community innovators and creators...
WLUC
Marquette County Conservation District opens annual tree sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette County Conservation District’s annual tree sale is now open. All trees and shrubs sold are native to the U.P. There are plant options for general purpose planting and landscaping. Conservation district forester Sara Kelso said these plants benefit the local ecosystem. “We’re looking to...
WLUC
Take a walk through Michigan Tech University’s campus during 101st Winter Carnival
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter Carnival is here at Michigan Tech University and the snow statue-building competition has officially wrapped up. Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson are live on campus in Houghton to check out the frozen artwork and traditions that go along with them. Broomball...
WLUC
All nighter! Michigan Tech students work through the night on snow statues for 2023 Winter Carnival
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Michigan Technological University worked Wednesday night and Thursday morning to complete their snow statues for the university’s 101st Winter Carnival. The deadline to finish statues is 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Judging follows at 9:30 a.m., with results announced late Thursday afternoon. Statue sites are...
WLUC
Win prizes for exploring Marquette County with Travel Marquette’s Winter Adventure Rewards Pass
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks can win prizes for exploring Marquette County this winter. Travel Marquette recently launched the Winter Adventure Rewards Pass app. It gives people points for visiting local trails, attractions, or recreation complexes and tracking those visits on the app. Folks can then redeem those points for prizes such as a pom hat from Loyaltees or a gift card to a local coffee shop.
WLUC
West Iron County debuts new ‘Wykon’ mascot
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - West Iron County has revealed a revamped Wykon mascot. The Wykon has been the mascot for West Iron County for more than 60 years. Now, the district has a costume. Students got to enter name suggestions and apply to be the mascot. Students voted on ‘Westy the Wykon’ for its name.
WLUC
Yoopers enjoy warm winter weather
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - It might be Feb. but U.P. residents got a taste of spring on Feb. 8. Snow and ice began to melt in Marquette County as temperatures climbed over 40 degrees. Some took advantage of this by going for walks and enjoying the sunshine. Daniel Hall...
FOX 21 Online
Jury Finds South Range Man Guilty In Dismemberment Case
COOK, Minn. — A South Range man accused of helping dismember a man’s body before dumping the remains in Lake Superior has been convicted. Robert West, 42, learned of his guilty verdict in Cook County Court Wednesday, according to the Duluth News Tribune. In July of 2020, the...
WLUC
Corina Jahfetson scores 1,000th point for Baraga Vikings
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - A major basketball milestone was reached Wednesday night in Baraga. Corina Jahfetson passed the 1,000 career points mark for the Vikings. Baraga defeated Ewen-Trout Creek 50-38. The senior’s 1,000th point came on a free throw in the fourth quarter. “Words don’t even describe what I’m...
WLUC
Goalie Blake Pietila key to MTU hockey team’s CCHA surge
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With four games left in the regular season, the Michigan Tech hockey team is in second place in the CCHA. Just a point behind Minnesota State, the 12th-ranked Huskies host third-place Bowling Green for a Winter Carnival series this weekend. Statistics will show you that Michigan...
