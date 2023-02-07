The Death-Defying Talent of Rahman Jamaal, West Coast Luminary & Executive Director of Hip Hop Congress Inc.

Read full article on original website
Related
'Three's Company' Star Suzanne Somers & Husband Ditched Palm Springs Home After Neighbors Exiled Them Over 'Political Views'
Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, ditched their Palm Springs desert home after neighbors allegedly pushed them out over her "political views," RadarOnline.com has learned.Somers listed her sprawling Palm Springs property for $8.5 million in January 2021 and now insiders say nearby residents may have been yet another factor leading the pair to relocate.The Three's Company actress wasn't afraid to reveal that she approved of former president Donald Trump's performance in the oval office a few years ago, quipping that openly speaking out about her support may cost her some fans and be career suicide."I'm happy about him," she...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
The Grammys Call Dr. Dre an Icon. Dee Barnes Calls Him an Abuser
On Sunday night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, hip-hop pioneer Dr. Dre was honored with an award that will newly bear his name – the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. The honor is a project of the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective, which debuted the Global Impact Award last year, simply as such. The Collective was established after the mass protests of 2020, fueled by the murder of George Floyd and the killing of Breonna Taylor by police. And for some, Dre’s moniker upon this award also fuels indignance — because for several women who have accused the...
urbanbellemag.com
Jojo Simmons is Assaulted by Father in Law at Recording Studio
Jojo Simmons has been clashing with his father-in-law. “Growing Up Hip Hop” star Jojo Simmons had some tension with his wife Tanice Simmons during the recent episode. Jojo and Tanice enjoy living in New York. What they love about it the most is how much support they have from family members who live there as well. So having the help of a village comes in handy as they raise their small children. Although they love living in New York, Jojo has a major business opportunity in Los Angeles. He’s one of the partners of a growing cannibis business. And with it being legal in Los Angeles, Jojo’s partner told him it would make more sense for him to be full-time in LA. Plus, Tanice told him that she does like being in LA. So Jojo decided to look at a house and surprise Tanice with news about him putting in an offer.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
50 Cent Understands When Nicki Minaj Gets Upset, Says Cardi B Is Living “The American Dream”
In a recent digital cover story with Billboard, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson pulled back the curtains on building his media empire. While discussing topics like working with Dr. Dre and Eminem and having a plethora of his own “rap beefs,” Jackson also shared his thoughts about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B’s dynamic, two of the biggest rappers to come out of New York City since Fif’s 2003 debut. “Hip-hop culture makes you battle,” he said to Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre. “I love Nicki Minaj, but the funny sh*t is, I like watching her when she’s upset. I like that because she has...
Singer Rick James' Estate Hit With Federal Lawsuit By Three Musicians Who Claim They Were Stiffed Royalties From 1980 Hit
Rick James' estate has been slapped with a federal lawsuit by three musicians who claim they are owed a substantial amount of money, Radaronline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Leroy O’Neil Jackson Jr, James Calloway, and the administrator of Aaron “Sonny” T. Davenport’s estate have filed a lawsuit against Universal Music and Ty James, the executor of the estate of Rick James. The suit accused the defendants of breach of contract and copyright infringement. The lawsuit alleged that in 1979, Jackson, Calloway, and Davenport created three demos at Blank Tapes Studios. At the studio, the trip...
Hybe Buys Quality Control in $300 Million Deal Led by Scooter Braun
South Korean music company Hybe acquired hip-hop label Quality Control (QC Media Holdings) in a reported deal worth approximately $300 million in cash and stock, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Hybe America is led by executive and talent manager Scooter Braun, and according to a filing with Korean regulators, the company is paying a $250 million purchase price for QC, and issuing $50 million in new stock to QC’s founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas. The Atlanta-based label’s roster includes Migos, Lil Baby, City Girls and Lil Yachty, and covers sports, film, and television. The deal also marks...
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Released From Prison, Changing Name To “Bigg Money Blue”
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been released from prison and is looking for a fresh start in more ways than one, as the 38-year-old plans to change his name to “Bigg Money Blue.” Blue, real name Diamond Smith, was met by his group members Spectacular and Pleasure P upon his Tuesday (Feb. 7) release. They enthusiastically documented the moment via live stream. More from VIBE.comRay J, Sammie, Bobby V, And Pleasure P Tease Becoming A Supergroup Named RSVPPretty Ricky Member Baby Blue To Serve 20 Months In Federal Prison For PPP Loan FraudBaby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Sentenced To 20...
Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Only Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake Of Roc-A-Fella
It seems Dame Dash and Jay-Z are still not on good terms; even professionally. He says Hov only offered him 1.5 million for his stake of Roc-A-Fella Records. As spotted Complex the outspoken mogul continues to be vocal as ever regarding all the ups and downs of bossing up. Recently the Harlem, New York native […] The post Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Only Offered Him $1.5M For His Stake Of Roc-A-Fella appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
GloRilla Wins Female Rapper of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
GloRilla had her glow up in 2022, and that's why she deserves her flowers as an XXL Awards 2023 winner. Today (Jan. 30), GloRilla was announced as the winner of Female Rapper of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. Glo was nominated in this category against Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Coi Leray, Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.
J. Prince Calls Offset A “Snake,” Offset And Cardi B Respond
The war of words between J. Prince and Offset continues to heat up, as the rap mogul has issued his latest statement addressing his ongoing beef with the Migos member. On Wednesday (Feb. 8), the 58-year-old lashed out at Offset over comments allegedly made by the “Clout” rapper regarding the Prince family’s rumored connection to the murder of late rap star, Takeoff.More from VIBE.comAre You Ordering Cardi B And Offset's Valentine's Day Meal From McDonald's?J Prince Accuses Quavo's Friend Of Lying To Police About Takeoff's MurderCardi B Heard Yelling Backstage At GRAMMYs Amid Reports Of Offset, Quavo Fight “This clown Offset...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Hosts Rollerskating Party To Celebrate ‘The Chronic’ 30th Anniversary
Dr. Dre has celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut solo album The Chronic with a rollerskating-themed event in the midst coinciding with Grammy Week. Interscope Records partnered with the owners of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace — which currently operates trendy rollerskating rinks in New York City and London — to recreate the vibe of the company’s original legendary Los Angeles location, once known as “Studio 54 On Wheels.”
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Explains Why Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Deserved Grammy For Album Of The Year
JAY-Z gave a rare interview shortly prior to the Grammy Awards where he vouched for his wife Beyoncé finally taking home elusive Album of the Year honors with Renaissance. Hov sat down for a candid chat with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson and explained why Queen Bey deserved to win AOTY, which she’s now lost four times, including Sunday night (February 5) when Harry Styles’ Harry’s House left victorious in a major upset.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
allhiphop.com
Boosie Delivers A PSA About Tickets For Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour
See what the outspoken southerner has to say. Many members of the BeyHive fanbase are feening to go to Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour. Boosie Badazz wants the world to know he does not have the pull to secure tickets. “Hold on. I’m tired of this s###,” said...
3.5 tons of cocaine worth over $300 million discovered floating in the Pacific Ocean, New Zealand authorities say
New Zealand authorities estimated the cocaine's value at $315.2 million and said the drugs probably were bound for Australia.
'I was levitating': Rapper Busta Rhymes on his show-stopping Grammys performance
The Brooklyn rapper brought down the house during the Grammy Awards' 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Accepts Inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award At 2023 Grammys
Los Angeles, CA - Dr. Dre has been honored with the inaugural Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for all of his achievements in the music industry. The legendary producer and mogul accepted the award — which is, of course, named after himself — at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, which were held at the Crypto.com Arena in his hometown of Los Angeles on Sunday night (February 5).
wegotthiscovered.com
Lil Baby, Method Man, Big Boi, Lil Wayne, and Missy Elliott headline all-star lineup for the Grammys’ 50th anniversary of hip hop
“I said-a hip, hop, the hippie, the hippie. To the hip hip hop. You don’t stop the rock.” What do you know about that? This crew does, and it includes Lil Baby, Method Man, Big Boi, Lil Wayne, and Missy Elliott at the 50th anniversary of hip-hop for the Grammys.
Comments / 0