Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Related
Cops Arrest 3 After $24k Taken In ‘Grandson Needs Help’ Scam
New York State Police say an elderly Central New York couple fell victim to an enduring scam that puts emotion ahead of all else: a sudden call that a loved one needs your help immediately. Authorities say the con worked for a while, as the couple was swindled out of...
cnycentral.com
Throop elderly couple scammed out of more than $24k by suspect claiming to be grandson
THROOP, N.Y. — An elderly couple in the Town of Throop were scammed out of more than $24,000. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint Wednesday. It was reported than an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be...
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman at fault in Oneida County two-car wreck was allegedly intoxicated, police say
TRENTON- A two-car personal injury wreck in Oneida County Thursday evening resulted in a DWI arrest for a woman, who is from out of state. It was shortly before 7:00 p.m. when emergency responders were called out to reports of a wreck on State Route 365, town of Trenton. Investigation...
Driver killed in Farmington crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Investigators say police and bystanders were not able to put […]
RPD: McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s employee was pepper-sprayed during a drive-thru robbery. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Hope Avenue McDonald’s around 10:00 p.m. They say two male suspects pulled into the drive-thru, got out of their car, pepper-sprayed an employee at the window, […]
wwnytv.com
Police ask public for help in finding alleged shoplifter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you know who this is? If so, state police want to hear from you. The man in the photo is accused of shoplifting a chainsaw and some clothing from the Runnings store on Pioneer Plaza Drive in the town of Watertown. According to troopers,...
Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
Oneida Dispatch
State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring
In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
13 WHAM
Man convicted of 2022 fatal shooting on Chili Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last spring. A jury convicted Rakeem Lane, 33, Thursday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the April 9, 2022 shooting of Javon Sampson, 33, on Chili Avenue.
Greece PD: 2 kids charged for allegedly shoplifting store with BB gun
Two of the three detainees — a 12-year-old and a 15-year-old male — were charged with second-degree robbery.
Central NY tow truck drivers protest plan to drop charges against driver who hit, killed colleague
Update Thursday night: About 13 tow trucks lined the Onondaga Lake Parkway Thursday night in protest to prosecutors’ plans to drop charges against Richard Congel, a driver who was under the influence of four drugs last year when his vehicle fatally struck Irael Martinez, a tow truck driver. A...
WKTV
South Carolina woman charged with DWI following crash on Route 365 in Trenton
TRENTON, N.Y. – A woman from South Carolina is facing a DWI charge following a two-car crash in Trenton on the evening of Feb. 9. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Sheila Kinard, of West Columbia, South Carolina, was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue east on Route 365 when she collided with a 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Mark Kirkland, 59, of Barneveld.
cnycentral.com
Fulton teacher facing weapons charges turned over firearms, surrendered to police
FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton Jr. High shop teacher facing weapons charges voluntarily turned over all his firearms to authorities CNY Central learned Wednesday. The news come after 43-year-old Jesse Weigand’s arrest Tuesday and a judge’s decision to deny a red flag referral application from Fulton Police that would have ordered him to turnover his firearms.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse
An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in Watertown is attempting to identify an individual that was captured on a surveillance camera in regard to a grand larceny investigation. The individual entered the Runnings store on Pioneer Plaza Drive in Watertown and was seen taking several clothing items and a gas-powered mini chain saw and exiting the store without rendering payment. The total amount of stolen merchandise was $1274.87.
Three businesses in Mt. Hope Plaza scenes of smash-and-grabs
Abyssinia Restaurant, Fortune Chinese Food, and Nail Design appeared to have had their windows smashed.
Union sues Upstate University Hospital to reinstate nurse fired for refusing Covid shot
Syracuse, N.Y — A union is suing SUNY Upstate University Hospital to make it reinstate a nurse fired for failing to get a state mandated Covid vaccination. The Public Employees Federation, which represents nurses at Upstate and other state hospitals, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Upstate in Onondaga County Supreme Court.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Four suspects involved in North Syracuse burglary
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — North Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ to identify individuals involved in a burglary at the Sunoco on 760 South Bay Road in the Village of North Syracuse. Police say that on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at about...
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods
The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
Comments / 0