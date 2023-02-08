ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

News 8 WROC

Driver killed in Farmington crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a crash on Shortsville Road in Farmington Friday. State Police were called to the scene around 1:55 p.m., finding a car that had crashed into a tree and burst into flames with the driver trapped inside. Investigators say police and bystanders were not able to put […]
FARMINGTON, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: McDonald’s employee pepper-sprayed during robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating after a McDonald’s employee was pepper-sprayed during a drive-thru robbery. According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the Mt. Hope Avenue McDonald’s around 10:00 p.m. They say two male suspects pulled into the drive-thru, got out of their car, pepper-sprayed an employee at the window, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Police ask public for help in finding alleged shoplifter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Do you know who this is? If so, state police want to hear from you. The man in the photo is accused of shoplifting a chainsaw and some clothing from the Runnings store on Pioneer Plaza Drive in the town of Watertown. According to troopers,...
WATERTOWN, NY
News 8 WROC

Rakeem Lane found guilty in Chili Avenue murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man arrested for a fatal April 2022 shooting on Chili Avenue in Rochester was found guilty of second degree murder Thursday. Investigators say Rakeem Lane, 33, was arrested in June of 2022, after shooting Javon Sampson in the head on April 9. Sampson died nine days after the shooting. According […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Oneida Dispatch

State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring

In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Man convicted of 2022 fatal shooting on Chili Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — A man is now awaiting sentencing for a fatal shooting on the city's west side last spring. A jury convicted Rakeem Lane, 33, Thursday of second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the April 9, 2022 shooting of Javon Sampson, 33, on Chili Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

South Carolina woman charged with DWI following crash on Route 365 in Trenton

TRENTON, N.Y. – A woman from South Carolina is facing a DWI charge following a two-car crash in Trenton on the evening of Feb. 9. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, 57-year-old Sheila Kinard, of West Columbia, South Carolina, was driving a 2016 Nissan Rogue east on Route 365 when she collided with a 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Mark Kirkland, 59, of Barneveld.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
cnycentral.com

Fulton teacher facing weapons charges turned over firearms, surrendered to police

FULTON, N.Y. — The Fulton Jr. High shop teacher facing weapons charges voluntarily turned over all his firearms to authorities CNY Central learned Wednesday. The news come after 43-year-old Jesse Weigand’s arrest Tuesday and a judge’s decision to deny a red flag referral application from Fulton Police that would have ordered him to turnover his firearms.
FULTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man arrested, charged with firing shots that killed 11-month-old in Syracuse

An arrest has been made in connection to a 2021 shooting in Syracuse that left an 11-month-old baby dead. According to Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, Jesse D. Outley has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly firing the shots that killed Dior Harris.
SYRACUSE, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video

State Police in Watertown is attempting to identify an individual that was captured on a surveillance camera in regard to a grand larceny investigation. The individual entered the Runnings store on Pioneer Plaza Drive in Watertown and was seen taking several clothing items and a gas-powered mini chain saw and exiting the store without rendering payment. The total amount of stolen merchandise was $1274.87.
WATERTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Upstate New York Teacher Busted-Had Students Stash Stolen Goods

The news is disappointing when a teacher is involved in criminal behavior. When the teacher involves their students, then police find illegal weapons at the teacher's house, the situation has taken a disturbing turn. That troubling turn-of-events took place at an upstate New York middle school. Police believe that, on...
