Dramatic video captures moment building collapses in Turkey
More than 2,300 people have been killed in Turkey and Syria, and thousands more injured, after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey. CNN international correspondent Jomana Karadsheh has more.
Soccer Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Being 'Pulled Out of Rubble' in Turkey, Says Agent
Atsu was reportedly rescued from a collapsed building on Monday, but his agent said he still remains missing as of Wednesday Christian Atsu, a soccer player from Ghana, has still not been located following Syria and Turkey's devastating earthquakes, according to his agent Nana Sechere. The Ghanaian Football Association said Tuesday that Atsu had been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building and was in "stable" condition. But on Wednesday, Sechere said that his client's location is currently unknown and he has yet to personally confirm that Atsu,...
‘Like the end of days’: shellshocked survivors join hunt for missing in Turkey-Syria earthquake
“There is a family I know under the rubble,” Omer El Cuneyd said, standing amid the chaos of the shattered city of Şanlıurfa. “Until 11am or noon, my friend was still answering the phone. But she no longer answers. She is down there. I think her battery ran out,” he said, hoping against hope, for a miracle.
Child and mother pulled from rubble ’83 hours’ after deadly Turkey earthquake
A young child and their mother were rescued alive in southern Turkey on Thursday after spending around “83 hours” trapped in rubble following earthquakes in the region, local officials said.
2,000-year-old Roman-era castle destroyed in Turkey earthquake
A 2,000-year-old castle built during the Roman Empire and, which up until Monday had stood the test of time, has been destroyed. Set on a hilltop in southeastern Turkey, the Gaziantep Castle was constructed in the 2nd and 3rd centuries before becoming a museum. But on Feb. 6, two 7-plus-magnitude earthquakes hit the region, killing more than 7,000 people in Turkey and Syria, with the death toll expected to climb. Harrowing photos shows the aftermath of the quake, which display the castle in ruins, with many of its wall collapsed and shattered. Debris had also been scattered onto the road. Until the...
Turkish Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan Confirmed Dead As Earthquake Death Toll Passes 5,000
A club statement from Yeni Malatyaspor said: "We will not forget you, beautiful person."
Death toll tops 100 after devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria
A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Dozens of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported.
Alabama professor explains back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A geology professor at the University of Alabama from Turkey has insight into the earthquakes similar to the ones that hit Turkey and Syria this week. Dr. Ibrahim Cemen said back-to-back earthquakes, like the two major ones to impact that region, happened when he studied the events back in 1999 when […]
Earthquake in Turkey and Syria kills thousands and devastates cities
7.8-magnitude tremor hit early on Monday, with second major quake mid-morning hampering rescue efforts
Christian Atsu Still Missing After Turkey Earthquakes, According To Agent And Manager
It had been reported on Tuesday that Atsu was in hospital after being rescued from the rubble, but the player's agent said on Wednesday that his whereabouts remain unknown.
Over 50 Dead, Hundreds Trapped After Turkey, Syria Rocked By Powerful Earthquake: 'Never Felt Anything Like It'
Over 50 people died and hundreds of others were trapped under debris in southern Turkey on Monday after a major earthquake of magnitude 7.9 collapsed dozens of buildings. What Happened: The tremors of the massive earthquake that triggered a search for survivors under the rubble in snowy streets were felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, reported Reuters.
Turkey Earthquake Death Toll Likely To Be in the Thousands
More than 2,300 people have now been confirmed dead across Turkey and neighbouring Syria after a 7.8 magnitude tremor struck in the early hours of Monday.
Powerful 7.8 earthquake strikes in Turkey
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night. At least 100 people were killed, and the death toll was expected to rise.Rescue workers and residents using flashlights were searching through piles of tangled metal and concrete rubble in one of the stricken cities. People on the street shouted up to others inside a partially toppled apartment building, leaning dangerously.The quake, felt as far away as Cairo, was centered north of the city of Gaziantep about 90 kilometers (60 miles) from the Syrian border....
Health Ministry Orders Northern Israel to Boil Water After Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Israel’s Health Ministry has ordered the residents of northern Israel to boil their water until further notice due to the series of earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. Until further notice, all water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing medicines must be boiled in every town...
The earthquake in Turkey is one of the deadliest this century. Here’s why
Thousands of people have died and tens of thousands of others were injured by the devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday. Rescue teams are still desperately searching for signs of life beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings amid grim conditions, but days on from the massive tremblor, the chances of finding survivors lessen with every passing hour.
‘Catastrophic’ earthquake in Turkey and Syria kills at least 4,300 people
International rescue missions were rushing to Turkey and Syria on Monday after one of the most powerful earthquakes to hit the region in at least a century left more than 4,300 people dead, thousands injured and an unknown number trapped in the rubble. The early-morning quake and dozens of aftershocks...
Death toll rises as cold grips earthquake-torn Turkey, Syria
The survival window for those trapped in the rubble following the catastrophic earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria Monday was rapidly closing Wednesday evening, local time, as crews continued their search for survivors. Wintry conditions this week will only add to the burden those affected by the earthquake face.
Soccer-Ghanaian player Atsu remains missing after Turkey earthquake- Hatayspor director
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu remains missing after two devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, Hatayspor director Volkan Demirel told Reuters on Wednesday.
Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey
VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.
UK will keep working with UN on Syria-Turkey earthquake response - Cleverly
ROME, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain will continue to work with the United Nations and others to support Turkey and Syria following earthquakes there, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Thursday, describing the situation in Syria as "considerably harder."
