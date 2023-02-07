ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

Soccer Player Christian Atsu Still Missing After Being 'Pulled Out of Rubble' in Turkey, Says Agent

Atsu was reportedly rescued from a collapsed building on Monday, but his agent said he still remains missing as of Wednesday Christian Atsu, a soccer player from Ghana, has still not been located following Syria and Turkey's devastating earthquakes, according to his agent Nana Sechere. The Ghanaian Football Association said Tuesday that Atsu had been pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building and was in "stable" condition. But on Wednesday, Sechere said that his client's location is currently unknown and he has yet to personally confirm that Atsu,...
New York Post

2,000-year-old Roman-era castle destroyed in Turkey earthquake

A 2,000-year-old castle built during the Roman Empire and, which up until Monday had stood the test of time, has been destroyed. Set on a hilltop in southeastern Turkey, the Gaziantep Castle was constructed in the 2nd and 3rd centuries before becoming a museum. But on Feb. 6, two 7-plus-magnitude earthquakes hit the region, killing more than 7,000 people in Turkey and Syria, with the death toll expected to climb. Harrowing photos shows the aftermath of the quake, which display the castle in ruins, with many of its wall collapsed and shattered. Debris had also been scattered onto the road. Until the...
AccuWeather

Death toll tops 100 after devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocks Turkey, Syria

A powerful 7.8 earthquake struck central Turkey around 4:17 a.m. local time on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Dozens of buildings were knocked over due to the massive quake in both Turkey and Syria, according to The Associated Press, citing local reports. Damage was sustained in Turkey's provinces of Malatya and Diyarbakir, the AP reported.
CBS 42

Alabama professor explains back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey, Syria

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A geology professor at the University of Alabama from Turkey has insight into the earthquakes similar to the ones that hit Turkey and Syria this week. Dr. Ibrahim Cemen said back-to-back earthquakes, like the two major ones to impact that region, happened when he studied the events back in 1999 when […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS San Francisco

Powerful 7.8 earthquake strikes in Turkey

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and sending panicked residents pouring outside in a cold winter night. At least 100 people were killed, and the death toll was expected to rise.Rescue workers and residents using flashlights were searching through piles of tangled metal and concrete rubble in one of the stricken cities. People on the street shouted up to others inside a partially toppled apartment building, leaning dangerously.The quake, felt as far away as Cairo, was centered north of the city of Gaziantep about 90 kilometers (60 miles) from the Syrian border....
The Jewish Press

Health Ministry Orders Northern Israel to Boil Water After Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Israel’s Health Ministry has ordered the residents of northern Israel to boil their water until further notice due to the series of earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. Until further notice, all water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing medicines must be boiled in every town...
KESQ

The earthquake in Turkey is one of the deadliest this century. Here’s why

Thousands of people have died and tens of thousands of others were injured by the devastating earthquakes that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday. Rescue teams are still desperately searching for signs of life beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings amid grim conditions, but days on from the massive tremblor, the chances of finding survivors lessen with every passing hour.
AOL Corp

Death toll rises as cold grips earthquake-torn Turkey, Syria

The survival window for those trapped in the rubble following the catastrophic earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria Monday was rapidly closing Wednesday evening, local time, as crews continued their search for survivors. Wintry conditions this week will only add to the burden those affected by the earthquake face.
dotesports.com

Turkish VALORANT pro Luie confirmed dead following earthquake in Turkey

VALORANT Game Changers professional player Gizem “Luie” Harmankaya has died as a victim of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, Feb. 6, according to her former team Unknownpros. Harmankaya was reportedly trapped under rubble from a collapsed building and stopped responding to people who were looking after her following the earthquake.

Comments / 0

Community Policy