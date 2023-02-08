Read full article on original website
Lane Closures: Busy Roadway In Northern Westchester To Be Affected For More Than Week
Commuters are being warned that a major state route in Northern Westchester will soon be affected by lane closures. Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, one lane of State Route 9A in both directions will close between State Route 117 in Mount Pleasant and US Route 9 in Ossining, the New York Dep…
Pelham Bay residents express mixed feelings over street redesign
The new addition of cement blockades at a Bronx intersection comes as the intersection saw 26 accidents in 2022. Half of the victims were pedestrians.
Feud over parking fuels fight between North Castle pizza store owner and fire department
Michael Fiorentino, the owner of Broadway Pizza, says orange cones were put in front of the restaurant five months ago after an incident with the fire department.
Town workers help save house from lawn fire in Deer Park
A Town of Babylon crew worked to quickly put out a lawn fire in Deer Park on Friday. They were working to board up a home on Earle Street when they smelled smoke. The crew noticed the law at the home next door was on fire, and it was threatening the home.
Driver killed in crash with Thruway Authority vehicle near Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge
State police say one person was killed in in a crash Friday near the Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge. Police say a van struck a Thruway Authority vehicle in the northbound lane near Exit 11 in Nyack around 7 a.m. A preliminary investigation at the scene determined a New York State...
MTA seizes 18 vehicles on the Whitestone Bridge to crackdown on persistent toll violators
Eighteen motorists trying to get to Queens from the Bronx via the Whitestone Bridge on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, were pulled over and had their vehicles towed to a nearby impound lot for persistently evading tolls. During the same day, MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers towed a record 32 vehicles...
Child found safe following reports that they may have fallen through ice in Orange County pond
Authorities say after searching for more than three hours, the child was found on land safe and the search was called off.
Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown
TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
Mamaroneck receives first-of-its-kind grant to help battle flooding issues
The grant, which was given to the town by Westchester County, will allow officials to update record maps for the town's storm sewer network, identify current defects and provide recommendations for construction projects.
Driver Killed After Cargo Van Crashes Into Tow Truck In Nyack
An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the village of Nyack. A preliminary investigation at the scene determined a New York State Thruway Wrecker was providing traffic control for a disabled vehicle that was on the left shoulder, partially in the left lane in the area of mile marker 17.6, between Exit 11 (West Nyack) and Exit 12 (Nyack)., according to New York State Police.
Man rescued by first responders following boat explosion in Islip
Scott Murray, 44, of Islip, was airlifted to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.
Divers search pond after finding child’s belongings near holes in ice (VIDEO)
TOWN OF WOODBURY – Divers spent three hours searching a pond in the Town of Woodbury on Friday afternoon over concern that a child may have fallen through ice. The scene unfolded at Vanderbilt and University drives. Police said neighbors found holes in the ice and a child’s belongings...
Authorities: 54-year-old man dead after vehicle drives into Port Washington waters
A 54-year-old man was killed when a BMW SUV was driven down a boat ramp and into the water at Bar Beach in Port Washington, authorities say. The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the victim's body was found floating in the water and it was too...
BMW driver dead after going into water on Long Island
NEW YORK - The driver of a new luxury SUV died after their vehicle went into the water. The Nassau County Police Department got a call just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday of a white object floating in the water at 175 Roslyn West Shore Road in Port Washington. Police...
ID Released For Bellerose Woman Found Dead On LIRR Tracks In Floral Park
Police have released the identity of a woman found dead on the Long Island Railroad tracks after being struck by a train. Lindsay Murano, age 35, of Bellerose, was hit and killed around 8:10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13 in Floral Park, said MTA officials. Murano was on a westbound track...
Pest company says nonwintry weather increases need for pest control
The increase in pests is due to nonwintry weather, leading to more people needing help from pest control companies.
Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-95 in New Rochelle
Chopper 12 was overhead and captured smoke coming from the truck on the northbound shoulder in New Rochelle.
Irresponsible Behavior Causes Anger at Hudson Valley Park
Why is it so hard for some people to follow the rules? I always like to see what's going on in different Facebook groups, so the other night I was looking and noticed a post that made me shake my head a few times. There are so many beautiful outdoor...
Fight brews over revised Tarrytown law to allow separate dwellings on same lot as single-family homes
Village leaders and some residents are at odds over a revised local law that would allow a separate dwelling built on the same lot as a single-family home.
Developer lays out timeline for new aquatic center in Newburgh as residents voice frustration
A new $11 million aquatic center is set to open in 2025, but many who rely on the pool say the project is taking too long.
