Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attackMsBirgithMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
YAHOO!
Alex Murdaugh double murder trial: Key observations and unanswered questions after Week 3
WALTERBORO - Week three of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial in South Carolina was a wild ride that included a bomb threat, a motion for a mistrial and even a GoFundMe controversy involving two of the State’s key witnesses. Murdaugh is standing trial for the June 7, 2021,...
YAHOO!
St. Paul man sentenced for killing teen in car-to-car shooting
A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at a group of young people in an SUV — killing an 18-year-old — while riding in a car with his young daughter and girlfriend on the city’s East Side. Dennis John Edmondson,...
mprnews.org
Stabbing at St. Paul's Harding High leaves boy, 15, dead; 16-year-old in custody
A stabbing inside St. Paul’s Harding High School Friday morning left a 15-year-old student dead and a 16-year-old student in custody. Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the stabbing, police spokesperson Mike Ernster told reporters at a late afternoon briefing. He called the student’s death, the city’s first homicide of 2023, a “terrible incident.”
YAHOO!
Man convicted of 1970 mass murder in Minnesota was later strangled to death by apartment roommate
SUNBURG, Minn. — Forty-one-year-old Neil Pladson was found strangled to death with his hands and feet bound June 26, 1988, in a blood-splattered St. Paul apartment. His killer, 24-year-old Douglas Tank, told a Ramsey County court that Pladson had threatened to kill his family and was brandishing a knife.
Call from concerned St. Paul resident leads to arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a concerned St. Paul resident called 911 Tuesday night to report "suspicious behavior" – leading to the arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers, and the seizure of two firearms.St. Paul police didn't specify the neighborhood or addresses involved, but said in a Facebook post Wednesday that officers came to the scene and saw two suspects run away. They set up a perimeter, and found a firearm with an illegal "switch" – which converts it into a fully-automatic machine gun – as well as a stolen handgun.Officers were then called to a reported burglary two blocks away, with the suspects fleeing again."What followed was a carjacking, vehicle crash, and another residential burglary," police wrote in the Facebook post.The suspects were finally arrested about an hour later. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the effort to track them down."If you see something that doesn't feel right, your instincts might be valid," police said. "No one knows your neighborhood better than you."
fox9.com
Murder in Texas spurs Minnesota prosecutors to reopen 2018 shooting probe
Minnesota reopen 2018 case after woman accused in husband's murder in Texas. Prosecutors in northern Minnesota are taking a second look at a 2018 case in which a woman shot and killed her fiancé during a reported domestic disturbance after that woman was just recently indicted on murder charges in the death of her current husband in Texas.
Minn. man found guilty after dismembered victim’s remains found in Lake Superior
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently found guilty in the dismemberment of a St. Paul homicide victim whose remains were found in Lake Superior in 2021. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced the verdict against Robert West on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the initial press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, 2021. The next month, his remains were reportedly discovered with the help of dive teams in Lake Superior.
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Capitol blunder delays deadly gap case reforms
A funding mix-up postponed programs meant to save lives and provide better mental health care to people like Joseph Sandoval, who's now accused of a double murder. Warning: This story contains scenes of violence. He always wore flannels, 15-year-old Madisyn Murphy said as she picked up a blue plaid teddy...
YAHOO!
Troopers seize guns, 10 bricks of suspected heroin during traffic stop in Somerset Township
Feb. 9—WINDBER, Pa. — A Somerset man and a Jennerstown woman were jailed Thursday after police found 10 bricks of heroin, cocaine and two shotguns in their vehicle during a traffic stop in Somerset Township, authorities allege. State police in Somerset charged Connor Wilson Christner, 25, of the...
wdayradionow.com
Arrest made in assault of Minnesota Congresswoman
(Washington, DC) -- An arrest has been made in the assault of Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig. Police in Washington D.C. tweeted Thursday that the suspect is charged with simple assault. The police did not provide a motive for the assault, but Craig's Chief of Staff said in a statement there was no evidence that it was politically motivated.
kelo.com
Minnesota bank employee facing felony charges for attempting to defraud elderly customers
ANOKA COUNTY, MN (KELO.com) — An attempt to defraud elderly bank customers has a Coon Rapids, Minnesota, man facing felony charges. Kazaeem Adeseye Adelekan, 34, was charged in Anoka County District Court with identity theft. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, he was selling the identities of elderly customers of the bank where he worked to co-conspirators outside of Minnesota. The report says more than $100,000 was attempted to be stolen from the victims’ accounts.
redlakenationnews.com
POST Board expected to adopt rules to keep racists and extremists out of law enforcement
The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training, which licenses law enforcement officers in the state, is expected to adopt language Thursday defining what constitutes an extremist organization or hate group with the aim of keeping racists and extremists out of law enforcement agencies. The POST board will vote...
wdayradionow.com
Bill would change Minnesota hate crime laws
(St. Paul, MN) -- A proposed bill is aiming to change Minnesota hate crime laws. The House bill would update hate offense laws to more specifically count crimes against Asian Americans. Representative Samantha Vang, who is one of two Hmong women to serve in the state House, is sponsoring the...
Minnesota congresswoman OK after assault in DC apartment building, office says
Rep. Angie Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, DC, on Thursday morning, the Minnesota Democrat's chief of staff said.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen hires lawyer in response to 6th state investigation; describes review as "witch-hunt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen says he's hired an attorney now that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for a sixth time. "What we're seeing is allegations that literally represent a witch-hunt and this is the democratic machine. I have phone calls...
Nonprofit makes 39 recommendations to reduce child fatalities from maltreatment
(The Center Square) – Minnesota should limit the use of Family Assessment, a nonprofit citizen’s group says. Safe Passage for Children of Minnesota made 39 recommendations in its report last week following evaluation of cases involving 88 Minnesota children who died from maltreatment between October 2014 to June 2022. Two of the children were killed in another state after child protection history in Minnesota. The project reviewed data and records...
kfgo.com
Gun bill requiring background checks advances in Minnesota House
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A bill requiring background checks for private sales of guns is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Vice President Rob Doar says it’s an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners. According to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, Doar says...
Snowball Fight Caught On Camera By Unusual Suspects in Minnesota
While Minnesota kids are wishing for another snow day, the animals in our state are having a little fun! In case you missed it, caught on camera was a snowball fight by some of the biggest animals in our state. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Animals Caught On Camera Having...
fox9.com
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
Comments / 0