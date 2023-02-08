ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman will go to trial

DETROIT – A video of a Detroit man assaulting and kidnapping a woman was played in court on Friday before a judge decided whether or not to send the case to trial. The video is disturbing and sends shockwaves throughout Metro Detroit as a man slams a woman into the side of a van and then forces her inside it.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

Missing Michigan Teen Who Was Found in Closet Likely Had Help From Her Mother Escaping Foster Care, Officials Say

A mother "helped facilitate" her 14-year-old daughter leaving foster care when the girl went missing for a year, officials said. The teen was found hiding and pregnant in Michigan this week, officials said Friday. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team discovered the teen, reported missing Sept. 3, 2021, in a closet about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson said.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Renee Franklin left her residence without permission Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the 3000 block of W. Buena Vista Street in Detroit and did not return home. She was last seen wearing a black jacket,...
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to authorities, Lamar Kemp is believed to be a runaway. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Further details were not revealed. Anyone who has seen Lamar Kemp or knows...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspected drunken driver crashes into Royal Oak police on I-75

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver believed to be drunk crashed into a Royal Oak police cruiser early Friday. The police officer was driving on I-75 near I-696 when they were hit around 12:30 a.m. The crash caused significant damage to the patrol vehicle and the at-fault driver's vehicle, and both the suspect and officer suffered minor injuries.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police take down suspected serial robbery ring after barricaded situation on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police from Warren and Detroit say they’ve made an enormous arrest after a barricaded situation ended with the takedown of what they call a serial robbery ring. Officials say the group was responsible for 30 to 40 break-ins and thefts all across Metro Detroit. And it all ended Wednesday (Feb. 8) after an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex on Detroit’s east side.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Burlington store coming to Ann Arbor’s Maple Village this spring

ANN ARBOR – Burlington Stores, Inc. has announced it will be opening a new location in Ann Arbor this spring. The eighth Michigan store from the national off-price retailer will be opening in Maple Village at 215 Maple Rd. According to a release, Burlington stores offer up to 60%...
ANN ARBOR, MI

