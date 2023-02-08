Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
Related
Detroit police searching for missing teen boy last seen on Feb. 7
McDonald, a black male, is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants, a black backpack with reflective stripes
Detroit apartment complex hit with string of catalytic converter thefts
Seniors at the Whittier Manor Senior Apartments in Detroit are reporting a number of catalytic converter thefts. They say a faulty gate and an unresponsive landlord are to blame.
fox2detroit.com
Jasmine Moody: 9 years after mysterious disappearance, frustration boils over for all involved
DETROIT (FOX 2) - In December 2014, Jasmine Moody was visiting a friend in Detroit. That was the last time she was seen. The Texas teen was just 19 when she arrived in the Motor City - but where she went is a mystery. Even thought it's been more than...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman will go to trial
DETROIT – A video of a Detroit man assaulting and kidnapping a woman was played in court on Friday before a judge decided whether or not to send the case to trial. The video is disturbing and sends shockwaves throughout Metro Detroit as a man slams a woman into the side of a van and then forces her inside it.
Missing Michigan Teen Who Was Found in Closet Likely Had Help From Her Mother Escaping Foster Care, Officials Say
A mother "helped facilitate" her 14-year-old daughter leaving foster care when the girl went missing for a year, officials said. The teen was found hiding and pregnant in Michigan this week, officials said Friday. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team discovered the teen, reported missing Sept. 3, 2021, in a closet about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson said.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County deputy comforts man along side of road after sensing something was wrong
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Thorne said he could sense something was wrong when he responded to a call and saw a young man sitting back in his seat with his eyes closed. Someone had called 911 about the man sitting in the passenger...
Have you seen Aubrey? 11-year-old girl disappears from grandmother's house in Detroit
According to investigators, Aubrey Grier left her grandmother’s house, in the 20400 block of Concord, in the area of Eight Mile Rd. and Van Dyke, Friday, January 27, 2023, at around 10 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Detroit. Renee Franklin left her residence without permission Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the 3000 block of W. Buena Vista Street in Detroit and did not return home. She was last seen wearing a black jacket,...
FBI assisting Harper Woods police in search for man who robbed credit union Friday morning
Harper Woods detectives and the FBI are searching for a man who robbed a credit union in the Wayne County community late Friday morning.
WILX-TV
Lansing police seeks missing 14-year-old boy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to authorities, Lamar Kemp is believed to be a runaway. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Further details were not revealed. Anyone who has seen Lamar Kemp or knows...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit woman's car broken into twice, steering wheel stolen while in apartment parking garage
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Twice in a week, Quashawna Wilson discovered her car was broken into while parked at her Detroit apartment. Wilson lives at Jeffersonian Apartments near the Detroit River. The parking structure at her complex is supposed to be secure and is gated, but that didn't stop thieves from hitting her car and five others.
fox2detroit.com
Suspected drunken driver crashes into Royal Oak police on I-75
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver believed to be drunk crashed into a Royal Oak police cruiser early Friday. The police officer was driving on I-75 near I-696 when they were hit around 12:30 a.m. The crash caused significant damage to the patrol vehicle and the at-fault driver's vehicle, and both the suspect and officer suffered minor injuries.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how a Michigan teen was found safe by police after being reported missing since 2021
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office offered new details into the investigation of a missing teen found more than a year after she was reported missing. The 14-year-old girl was found several months pregnant in a Port Huron home earlier this week by...
Reward upped to $10,000 in case of man found fatally shot in west side Detroit driveway
Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced Thursday it is offering up to $10,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest in the slaying of 37-year-old Michael Mendenhall, after his family added to the reward fund.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit woman's car broke into twice despite anti-theft devices
A Detroit woman had anti-theft devices on her car and was parked in a gated apartment lot, but that didn't stop thieves from breaking into her car twice in a week. The second time, they stole her steering wheel.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police take down suspected serial robbery ring after barricaded situation on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Police from Warren and Detroit say they’ve made an enormous arrest after a barricaded situation ended with the takedown of what they call a serial robbery ring. Officials say the group was responsible for 30 to 40 break-ins and thefts all across Metro Detroit. And it all ended Wednesday (Feb. 8) after an hours-long standoff at an apartment complex on Detroit’s east side.
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 people linked to 25 break-ins around Metro Detroit arrested after police standoff
DETROIT – Five people who are believed to be linked to at least 25 break-ins around Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police, officials said. Warren police officers were monitoring a group of people around 2 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 8) as they broke...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Burlington store coming to Ann Arbor’s Maple Village this spring
ANN ARBOR – Burlington Stores, Inc. has announced it will be opening a new location in Ann Arbor this spring. The eighth Michigan store from the national off-price retailer will be opening in Maple Village at 215 Maple Rd. According to a release, Burlington stores offer up to 60%...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Detroit will have its first Black-owned grocery store in nearly a decade
Listen to the latest episode of the Detroit Evening Report podcast. Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood is getting a full service Black-owned grocery store. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. CBS Detroit reports The Neighborhood Grocery received $85,000 from Motor...
