Feb. 9—A Logansport teenager was arrested Wednesday evening and is being charged with six felony counts. According to police reports, the Logansport Police Department was called to the 80 block of Ninth St. around 8:36 p.m. for a domestic disturbance. A few minutes later, police requested that Cass County Emergency Medical Services stand by in that area for a violent subject.

