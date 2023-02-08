Sharp as Steele: Montana Tech assistant's passionate drive to coaching

Read full article on original website
Selvig’s special night: Dozens of former Lady Griz turn out for Robin Selvig Court dedication
MISSOULA — Robin Selvig received a standing ovation as he walked to the center of what would soon be named Robin Selvig Court late in a 90-plus-minute ceremony filled with jokes and laugh-producing memories Friday night. The basketball floor at Dahlberg Arena inside the Adams Center became just the...
406mtsports.com
Key OT run lifts No. 11 Montana Tech over Carroll College
BUTTE – With the opportunity to clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference men’s basketball regular season championship, the No. 11 Montana Tech Orediggers hosted the Carroll College Fighting Saints on Thursday evening at HPER Center in Butte. The teams split their first two meetings of...
406mtsports.com
No. 11 Carroll College pulls away from Montana Tech
BUTTE – The No. 11 Carroll College Fighting Saints traveled to Butte on Thursday to take on the Montana Tech Orediggers women’s basketball squad at HPER Center, with the opportunity of clinching at least a share of the Frontier Conference women’s basketball regular season championship with a win.
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
406mtsports.com
Hamilton Broncs looking forward to the test of playing Butte Central Maroons on Saturday
HAMILTON — “It's obviously a big one,” Hamilton Broncs senior Eli Taylor said of the game versus the Butte Central Maroons on Saturday. The state-ranked Broncs (No. 3, 14-2) play at Butte Central Maroons (No. 2, 16-1) Saturday at 4 p.m. in Butte.
406mtsports.com
Hellgate overcomes early margin, picks up road win at Butte
BUTTE – The Butte Bulldogs girls’ basketball squad hosted the Missoula Hellgate Knights in the continuation of Western AA play at Ross J. Richardson Gymnasium on Friday evening in Butte. Hellgate overcame a seven-point deficit in the second quarter and outscored the Bulldogs 23-16 in the fourth period...
406mtsports.com
Idaho State stuns Montana Lady Griz with late heroics
MISSOULA — Victory seemed to be in hand for the Montana women's basketball team as the final buzzer sounded Thursday night. But the faint sound of a whistle could be heard as the last second ran off the clock. Much to the dismay of the Lady Griz and their fans, Idaho State redshirt freshman Cam Collman was awarded two foul shots with her team trailing by a point.
406mtsports.com
Manhattan Christian's Ava Bellach savors final home game with father as coach
CHURCHILL — Standing in a hallway clutching a signed basketball and water bottle, it had begun to sink in for Ava Bellach on Thursday night. The senior poured in a game-high 25 points to lead Manhattan Christian to a 22-point victory against Whitehall. Not only was it Bellach’s final home game in the Memorial Event Center, but also the final home game with her dad, Jeff, as head coach.
406mtsports.com
Carroll to celebrate Title IX as Saints women look to secure outright Frontier championship
HELENA — The culmination of a season’s worth of work is one victory away. No. 11-ranked Carroll, with a win on Saturday afternoon against No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College, would clinch the Frontier Conference regular-season championship outright and secure the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament.
406mtsports.com
Carroll hires Austin Shick to lead men's soccer program
HELENA — Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross announced on Wednesday the hiring of Austin Shick as head men's soccer coach. Shick becomes the second head coach in program history, taking the reins after Doug Mello announced his retirement in December.
406mtsports.com
Montana Grizzlies tough out win at Idaho State, finally move over .500 in Big Sky play
The Montana men's basketball team finally has a winning record in Big Sky Conference play. The Grizzlies improved to 7-6 by toughing out a 69-61 win over the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho. They have their first four-game win streak and are above .500 for the second time this season at 13-12 overall.
406mtsports.com
Noah Dowler's double-double, late dunk fuels Kalispell Glacier in win over Helena High
HELENA — Noah Dowler threw down a dunk as the whistle blew, signaling the 6-foot-7 Kalispell Glacier senior would get a free throw tacked onto his game-sealing rim-rocker in a 56-46 Wolfpack win over Helena High on Friday night. “When I got it, I was just like, ‘I’m throwing...
406mtsports.com
Upset alert: Missoula Sentinel snaps losing streak with momentous win over Missoula Big Sky
MISSOULA – When crosstown foes square off, all records and pre-existing notions about either team can be thrown out the window. The desire to be the best in Missoula, the familiarity with one another and the mutual respect of the programs drives each into new echelons — and Friday night was the perfect example.
406mtsports.com
No. 11-ranked Carroll's eight-game win streak by the numbers
HELENA — The No. 11-ranked Carroll women’s basketball team rides an eight-game win streak into Thursday night’s matchup with Montana Tech. The Saints, who stand atop the Frontier Conference standings with an 11-1 record two games ahead of Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College, haven’t lost in a calendar month and will be aiming to win their 20th-straight over the Orediggers.
406mtsports.com
Victor Pirates squeak by Lincoln Lynx on senior night
VICTOR – The Victor Pirates stormed out of the gate Thursday on senior night against the Lincoln Lynx. The Pirates had a comfortable lead for most of the game and at halftime led 21-13. At the end of the third quarter the Pirates led 36 to 21.
What Mom And Pop Café Is Considered Montana’s Favorite?
We all have our favorite spots to grab some delicious grub. Maybe it's the cafe you have gone to your whole life. You know the type, where the owner always comes up to you and says, "I remember when you were just a baby", and now you are 36 years old with a couple of kids of your own.
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
News-Medical.net
Montana considers allowing physician assistants to practice independently
Megan Zawacki started working at St. Peter's Health in Helena, Montana, in 2020 as a physician assistant trained in treating addiction. She had gone through specialized training that allowed her to prescribe Suboxone, a medication to fight opioid addiction, but she couldn't do so for six months. That's because Zawacki...
NBCMontana
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
ypradio.org
Ticketing changes at AMC will change movie-going experience, Billings media professor says
Movie goers to AMC Theaters will see a ticket price increase for the “best seats in the house” in coming months. The AMC Theaters in Billings, Great Falls and Missoula sometime this year will be offering tiered-pricing for theater seats, with the “preferred seats” in the middle rows costing more. The price for standard seats won’t change and matinees and other discount programs will remain the same.
