Fire damages apartment building in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building in Scranton Friday afternoon. The flames broke out at the spot along Madison Avenue around 5 p.m. Crews say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor. Some residents were home at the time of the fire but everyone...
Life sentence for convicted arsonist in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Arson, criminal homicide, and criminal attempted homicide. A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty to those charges this week and will spend life in prison. Christopher Gillie admitted guilt to the charges on Tuesday. Police say he set fire to the home of Phylis and Julius...
'Where's Wilburr?' scavenger hunt in Wayne County
HAWLEY, Pa. — Wilburr is the most sought-after snowman in one part of Wayne County, last seen holding a USA heart, wearing a blue bow tie, and sporting a patriotic top hat at shops in downtown Hawley. It's part of the downtown Hawley partnership's "Where's Wilburr" scavenger hunt. The...
Car drives up a median in Scranton crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car reportedly drove up a median while making a turn onto a Scranton expressway. At the intersection of Jefferson and Biden Street at about 6:30 p.m., the Scranton City Police Department and the Scranton City Fire Department responded to an incident involving a single vehicle driving up a median […]
Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin. The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. As stated in the affidavit, […]
Two dogs, birds die in Sussex County house fire
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Two dogs and birds died after a fire at a Newton home Wednesday morning, the Newton fire department said in a Facebook post. The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. after the Newton Water Department noticed smoke coming from a house on Townsend Street.
Man locked up after ‘badly decomposed’ body found in Scranton apartment
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton man is locked up after police found a body inside his apartment. According to court paperwork, a neighbor called police last week after a man claimed he needed to get rid of a body. When cops showed up to the apartment on Capouse Avenue,...
Man accused of hiding body in Scranton apartment for weeks
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man they say hid the body of a man in his Lackawanna County apartment for weeks. On February 3, Scranton Police say they learned a man had a dead body in his apartment in the 800 block of Capouse Avenue. Officers went to the listed address […]
Photos released of man wanted for jewelry store robbery in Luzerne County
HAZLETON, Pa. — Newly released surveillance footage shows the man police believe robbed a jewelry store in Luzerne County. Police released photos from a January robbery at D'Jesus Jewelers at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton. Officers say the man discharged a fire extinguisher into the air, smashed the jewelry...
State grants enhance fire and EMS response in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — If you call 911 in Kingston or Forty Fort, the "squad vehicle" is the first vehicle you're likely to see when first responders arrive. "The squad is a multi-purpose vehicle. It goes on EMS calls to basically break the wear and tear down of the big apparatus," said Kingston/Forty-Fort Fire Chief Frank Guido. "So it's a first vehicle for EMS calls. Plus, it's also a utility vehicle that carries air packs, sump pumps for pumping basements. It's a cargo body, so we can pick up posts from the street to get it back to the station to get it packed on the apparatus."
Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
Man sentenced for selling drugs near Stroudsburg High School
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been sentenced for distributing multiple grams of heroin and fentanyl near the area of the Stroudburg High School. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, or a co-conspirator distributed over 100 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl in […]
Drunk driver arrested in liquor store parking lot in Warren County
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police found him in a Hackettstown liquor store parking lot, authorities said. On Feb. 2, at around 11:06 a.m., police responded to 80 Main Street for a report of an erratic vehicle. The...
16 To The Rescue: Joker
HONESDALE, Pa. — Joker was born to go on adventures. He is a bit of a rascal, but for as crazy as he can be, he can be just as affectionate. Joker has been living at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale for about six months, which rescue workers say is way too long for a guy like him.
Police looking for 3 who vandalized snowman display in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County are looking for three people they say vandalized a snowman display over the weekend. Three males were seen on video vandalizing a Snowman of Stroudsburg on the 500 block of Main Street at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
GPS tech leads to alleged abusers of neglected dog ‘Nova’
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say GPS technology led to two people being charged for their alleged involvement in abandoning a dog who was found malnourished in Pittston back in 2021. Investigators have officially arrested Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Hanover Township, Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the abuse […]
Hanover Township woman arrested and charged for depositing fraudulent check
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A Hanover Township woman has been arrested and charged Thursday after depositing a fraudulent check for $24,000,. According to the Hanover Township Police, 20-year-old Hailey Lynn Gyle altered and deposited a check in her account at the M&T Bank in Hanover Township in the amount of $24,000.
Businesses Struggling With Rock Slide Route 611 Closure
Business owners affected by the Route 611 closure between Monroe and Northampton Counties are getting desperate. It's now going on almost three months since a rock slide shut down the roadway just south of Delaware Water Gap. And it'll be another 6 months before it reopens. Business owners tell us...
Upcoming lane closures on Interstate 81
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced several lane closures through different counties due to bridge inspections this week on Interstate 81. Lackawanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) will be closed on February 10 from 9:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M. Luzerne County – Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 143 (Hazleton) to […]
Section of I-84 reopens after tractor-trailer crash
WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 84 was shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash that occurred Thursday morning. According to PennDOT, I-84 eastbound was closed beginning at mile marker 17 through exit 20 in Wayne County. The closure was due to a crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed. […]
