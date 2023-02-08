ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment building in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building in Scranton Friday afternoon. The flames broke out at the spot along Madison Avenue around 5 p.m. Crews say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor. Some residents were home at the time of the fire but everyone...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

'Where's Wilburr?' scavenger hunt in Wayne County

HAWLEY, Pa. — Wilburr is the most sought-after snowman in one part of Wayne County, last seen holding a USA heart, wearing a blue bow tie, and sporting a patriotic top hat at shops in downtown Hawley. It's part of the downtown Hawley partnership's "Where's Wilburr" scavenger hunt. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Car drives up a median in Scranton crash

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car reportedly drove up a median while making a turn onto a Scranton expressway. At the intersection of Jefferson and Biden Street at about 6:30 p.m., the Scranton City Police Department and the Scranton City Fire Department responded to an incident involving a single vehicle driving up a median […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Man found dead in Scranton apartment identified

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland has identified the body as 52-year-old Nicholas Martin. The cause and manner of death are still pending as the Scranton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. As stated in the affidavit, […]
SCRANTON, PA
wrnjradio.com

Two dogs, birds die in Sussex County house fire

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – Two dogs and birds died after a fire at a Newton home Wednesday morning, the Newton fire department said in a Facebook post. The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. after the Newton Water Department noticed smoke coming from a house on Townsend Street.
NEWTON, NJ
WBRE

Man accused of hiding body in Scranton apartment for weeks

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man they say hid the body of a man in his Lackawanna County apartment for weeks. On February 3, Scranton Police say they learned a man had a dead body in his apartment in the 800 block of Capouse Avenue. Officers went to the listed address […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

State grants enhance fire and EMS response in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — If you call 911 in Kingston or Forty Fort, the "squad vehicle" is the first vehicle you're likely to see when first responders arrive. "The squad is a multi-purpose vehicle. It goes on EMS calls to basically break the wear and tear down of the big apparatus," said Kingston/Forty-Fort Fire Chief Frank Guido. "So it's a first vehicle for EMS calls. Plus, it's also a utility vehicle that carries air packs, sump pumps for pumping basements. It's a cargo body, so we can pick up posts from the street to get it back to the station to get it packed on the apparatus."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling drugs near Stroudsburg High School

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a man has been sentenced for distributing multiple grams of heroin and fentanyl near the area of the Stroudburg High School. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Malik Adoyi, 25, of Stroudsburg, or a co-conspirator distributed over 100 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl in […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
wrnjradio.com

Drunk driver arrested in liquor store parking lot in Warren County

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after police found him in a Hackettstown liquor store parking lot, authorities said. On Feb. 2, at around 11:06 a.m., police responded to 80 Main Street for a report of an erratic vehicle. The...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Joker

HONESDALE, Pa. — Joker was born to go on adventures. He is a bit of a rascal, but for as crazy as he can be, he can be just as affectionate. Joker has been living at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale for about six months, which rescue workers say is way too long for a guy like him.
HONESDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police looking for 3 who vandalized snowman display in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County are looking for three people they say vandalized a snowman display over the weekend. Three males were seen on video vandalizing a Snowman of Stroudsburg on the 500 block of Main Street at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

GPS tech leads to alleged abusers of neglected dog ‘Nova’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say GPS technology led to two people being charged for their alleged involvement in abandoning a dog who was found malnourished in Pittston back in 2021. Investigators have officially arrested Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Hanover Township, Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the abuse […]
PITTSTON, PA
brctv13.com

Businesses Struggling With Rock Slide Route 611 Closure

Business owners affected by the Route 611 closure between Monroe and Northampton Counties are getting desperate. It's now going on almost three months since a rock slide shut down the roadway just south of Delaware Water Gap. And it'll be another 6 months before it reopens. Business owners tell us...
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
WBRE

Upcoming lane closures on Interstate 81

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced several lane closures through different counties due to bridge inspections this week on Interstate 81. Lackawanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) will be closed on February 10 from 9:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M. Luzerne County – Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 143 (Hazleton) to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Section of I-84 reopens after tractor-trailer crash

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 84 was shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash that occurred Thursday morning. According to PennDOT, I-84 eastbound was closed beginning at mile marker 17 through exit 20 in Wayne County. The closure was due to a crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. after a tractor-trailer jack-knifed. […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

