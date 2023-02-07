ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alexandrea Sumuel

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023

It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Surry County Celebrates Restaurant Days

The Surry County Department of Economic Development recently designated the week of February 5 through 11, 2023 as local Dine Out/Take Out Days to encourage citizens and guests of the area to show their support for local restaurants and businesses which offer lunch and dinner items by dining out or by ordering take out.
SURRY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Feb. 10–12

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are celebrating the big game on Sunday or getting ready for Valentine’s Day, Hampton Roads has an event for you. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
NORFOLK, VA
Alexandrea Sumuel

Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside District

Mardi Gras is Coming to Norfolk, Virginia!Photo by[@Lynne Mitchell/Canva]. Mardi Gras, the annual celebration of Carnival season, is coming to Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the event promises to be a night of excitement, with street performers, a King Cake eating contest, a specialty Cajun-themed menu, an indoor parade, hurricanes, live music, and of course, beads.
NORFOLK, VA
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day

VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Fire on 71st Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on 71st Street Wednesday afternoon. The City of Virginia Beach issued a tweet about the fire just after 3:30 p.m. It was declared out at 3:42 p.m. Atlantic Avenue was impassible at 71st Street in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton …. Bill to open up offshore drilling passes House, heads …. The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
HAMPTON, VA

