Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023Alexandrea SumuelVirginia Beach, VA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergVirginia Beach, VA
Related
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023
It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VB entertainment calendar packed despite loss of Pungo Strawberry Festival
As Hampton Roads’ residents learn the Pungo Strawberry Festival isn’t happening in 2023, many suggestions are coming up about other nearby, alternate locations.
Franklin News Post
A 263-year-old Williamsburg school building goes on a half-mile journey
WILLIAMSBURG — By Friday morning, the old schoolhouse had been laid on steel I-beams and jacked 7 feet in the air. The only thing left to do was turn on the Mack truck's engine and start the journey. More than two hours later, the building arrived at its new...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Surry County Celebrates Restaurant Days
The Surry County Department of Economic Development recently designated the week of February 5 through 11, 2023 as local Dine Out/Take Out Days to encourage citizens and guests of the area to show their support for local restaurants and businesses which offer lunch and dinner items by dining out or by ordering take out.
Why 2023 Pungo Strawberry Festival was canceled
For the fourth straight year, the Pungo Strawberry Festival has been canceled. News 3 is talking with festival organizers and a Virginia Beach city council member about the reason behind the move.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Feb. 10–12
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are celebrating the big game on Sunday or getting ready for Valentine’s Day, Hampton Roads has an event for you. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside District
Mardi Gras is Coming to Norfolk, Virginia!Photo by[@Lynne Mitchell/Canva]. Mardi Gras, the annual celebration of Carnival season, is coming to Waterside District in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. Presented by Vizzy Hard Seltzer, the event promises to be a night of excitement, with street performers, a King Cake eating contest, a specialty Cajun-themed menu, an indoor parade, hurricanes, live music, and of course, beads.
With VB Strawberry Fest cancelled, residents & businesses say that's 'a bummer'
A staple since the 80’s, the Pungo Strawberry Festival has been cancelled. The big announcement about the prominent event was made Tuesday.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
WTKR
VB church teams up with Foodbank of Virginia to provide food to those in need
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and Eastern Shore is partnering with The Revival Center to provide food items to the community with the launch of the "Mobile Market." The "Meet the Need" Project will launch on Feb. and run until March 27. With the goal...
WAVY News 10
Fire on 71st Street in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire on 71st Street Wednesday afternoon. The City of Virginia Beach issued a tweet about the fire just after 3:30 p.m. It was declared out at 3:42 p.m. Atlantic Avenue was impassible at 71st Street in...
WAVY News 10
Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
The shooting five weeks ago at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News echoes a 2000 Michigan incident in which a first-grader killed a classmate. A former prosecutor in that case talks about that case, and has advice for Newport News. Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where …. The shooting...
WAVY News 10
Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex
Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton …. Bill to open up offshore drilling passes House, heads …. The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
Virginia college student vanished 2 weeks ago, mom says
The Norfolk Police Department is asking for help in the search for a missing teenager named Keith Anderson. The 18-year-old was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Norfolk State University.
Hampton Roads maritime industry facing manpower shortage of 10,000 workers
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Finding the shipbuilders of tomorrow is a business model problem for the maritime industry. But it is also a national defense readiness challenge for the military. In short, there simply aren't enough people in the workforce of today, such as shipfitters. "We have 10,000 openings...
1 dead after shooting in Virginia Beach: Police
Police say one person is dead after a shooting in the 1000 block of Mineola Drive. Virginia Beach police say they have a person of interest in custody.
Few passengers and projected losses raise concerns at Newport New-Williamsburg Airport
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Peninsula Airport Commissioners are taking a close look at the performance of Newport News-Williamsburg Airport executive director Michael Giardino, who's been on the job for five years. In the January 26 meeting during a closed session, commissioners discussed Giardino's performance. They followed up with a...
WAVY News 10
Hampton man arrested on burglary charges after attempting to break into home in Illinois
Hampton man arrested on burglary charges after attempting …. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Sentara’s 3D Mammography van brings cancer screening …. A bright...
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing son, former NSU student
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In the fall of 2021, Number 74 made his mother proud at Maury High school with another of what he branded the Let’s Go tackle. After graduation, Keith Anderson decided to enroll at Norfolk State University to stay close to home. Last month, his mother, Mesha Anderson, thought it was academics […]
Comments / 0