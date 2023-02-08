Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
koze.com
Lewiston Fire Department Promotes Michael Henrie
LEWISTON, ID – The Lewiston Fire Department has announced the promotion of Michael Henrie to full-time firefighter. “Michael has been a reserve firefighter with the department since May 2020 and has served as a firefighter at Clearwater Paper Fire Department. Michael is being assigned to C Shift and is also completing his paramedic certification later this month,” according to Fire Chief Travis Myklebust.
koze.com
Temporary Closure of 8th Street Off-Ramp Next Week
LEWISTON, ID – The 8th Street off-ramp for exiting Bryden Canyon Road will be closed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday next week while Lewiston Public Works street crews conduct maintenance for the stormwater ditch. “This important maintenance helps maintain the flow of stormwater drainage...
KLEWTV
Former Orofino Police Chief dies by suicide
A Facebook post by the Orofino Police Department confirmed this week that former Chief Jeff Wilson died on February 7, 2023. "Jeff was a powerful supporter of the Orofino Community and lived a life in service of others. It is the family and Orofino Police Department’s hope that all our citizens will be respectful as a shocked and hurting community mourns this loss. It is the family's wish that as people mourn over this loss, they will remember the great friend, coach and leader that he was for the community of Orofino.
koze.com
BREAKING: All Tri-State Hospital and Clinic Phone Lines Down
CLARKSTON, WA – At this time, all phone lines connected to Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Tri-State clinics, in both Lewiston and Clarkston, are currently down. “We are unable to receive incoming calls as well as make outgoing calls. Thank you for your [patience] while [we] resolve this issue. As always, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1,” officials say in a statement.
Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow
MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in the Latah County Magistrate court. Court information in the case, which has been removed from Idaho's online portal for unspecified security concerns, is updated daily in a PDF document...
fox5ny.com
Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal
MOSCOW, Idaho - A court disclosed new court filings in the University of Idaho student slayings case Friday, revealing opposition to an appeal of the judge's gag order. Judge Megan Marshall imposed the order on Jan. 3, limiting what prosecutors, the defense and other authorities can tell the media. Then she expanded it to apply to attorneys for witnesses, the victims and their families.
Deputies end Wednesday Standoff in Clarkston With no Shots Fired
CLARKSTON- Asotin County Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 1600 block of 9th Ave in Clarkston on Wednesday. Deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the domestic dispute outside the residence. According to a press release, deputies were then advised the male subject was in the residence and armed with an "AR style pistol." Efforts were made to communicate with the male subject, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Christianson of Clarkston.
BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim
LEWISTON, ID - A Nez Perce County Sheriff's K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people - including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman
SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's arrest has given cold case investigators a number of details to explore as they seek potential clues in their own cases.
newsnationnow.com
Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU
(NewsNation) — Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.
dovercrimsonian.com
Murder In Idaho: Suspect in Custody
The University of Idaho is a land-grant university with a culture of innovation and research. A recent, unfortunate, event has taken place within the university. As many may have heard, there was a homicide that took four students’ lives at the University of Idaho. The four students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle all lived off campus at a nearby residence in Moscow. Moscow is a college town with a population of around 25,800 people. The students lived in a three-floor, six-bedroom apartment with 2 other roommates who also attended the University of Idaho.
Crews Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on US12
KAMIAH, ID - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 6:23 p.m., Kamiah Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 55.5. Upon arriving on scene, crews made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who had self-extricated. The...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, February 9, 2023
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, February 9, 2023. ----------------------------------------------------------------- RP reporting she watched a man get out of a vehicle. He was looking under the vehicle with a flashlight. Flashlight is still under the vehicle. Male is getting back in the pickup. Officers responded. Report taken.
koze.com
Helping Hands Rescue Holds Biggest Fundraiser of the Year Tomorrow
LEWISTON, ID – Helping Hands Rescue will be holding the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year tomorrow afternoon with its 7th Annual Share the Love Spaghetti Feed. The event takes place at the Salvation Army, 1220 21st Street in Lewiston. In addition to a spaghetti dinner, there will be a silent auction, bucket raffles, and a 50/50 game.
koze.com
Clarkston Man Arrested Following Intense Standoff With Man Who Threatened “Suicide by Cop”
CLARKSTON, WA – Law enforcement officials responded to the 1600 block of 9th Avenue in Clarkston last night just before 8:00 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute involving firearms and threats of “suicide by cop.” According to a press release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the incident outside the residence.
fox29.com
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
uwpexponent.com
Idaho Murder Suspect Caught Weeks Later
Six weeks after the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police have arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28. Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and was seeking a PhD in criminology. After intensive detective and forensic science work, Kohberger is the suspected for the murder of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, that occurred on Nov. 13.
FOX 28 Spokane
Christ Church and Moscow heading to settlement in mask mandate lawsuit
MOSCOW, Idaho – It’s been over two years since three Christ Church members were arrested for resisting arrest after being cited for not wearing masks in Moscow, ID. This all happened during the mask mandate. Since then, the three had filed a lawsuit against the City of Moscow...
