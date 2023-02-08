ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koze.com

Lewiston Fire Department Promotes Michael Henrie

LEWISTON, ID – The Lewiston Fire Department has announced the promotion of Michael Henrie to full-time firefighter. “Michael has been a reserve firefighter with the department since May 2020 and has served as a firefighter at Clearwater Paper Fire Department. Michael is being assigned to C Shift and is also completing his paramedic certification later this month,” according to Fire Chief Travis Myklebust.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Temporary Closure of 8th Street Off-Ramp Next Week

LEWISTON, ID – The 8th Street off-ramp for exiting Bryden Canyon Road will be closed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday next week while Lewiston Public Works street crews conduct maintenance for the stormwater ditch. “This important maintenance helps maintain the flow of stormwater drainage...
LEWISTON, ID
KLEWTV

Former Orofino Police Chief dies by suicide

A Facebook post by the Orofino Police Department confirmed this week that former Chief Jeff Wilson died on February 7, 2023. "Jeff was a powerful supporter of the Orofino Community and lived a life in service of others. It is the family and Orofino Police Department’s hope that all our citizens will be respectful as a shocked and hurting community mourns this loss. It is the family's wish that as people mourn over this loss, they will remember the great friend, coach and leader that he was for the community of Orofino.
OROFINO, ID
koze.com

BREAKING: All Tri-State Hospital and Clinic Phone Lines Down

CLARKSTON, WA – At this time, all phone lines connected to Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Tri-State clinics, in both Lewiston and Clarkston, are currently down. “We are unable to receive incoming calls as well as make outgoing calls. Thank you for your [patience] while [we] resolve this issue. As always, if you are experiencing a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1,” officials say in a statement.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Construction Resumes on US-95 South of Moscow

MOSCOW, ID - The Idaho Transportation Department has resumed construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow, ID. The work to expand approximately 6.5 miles of the highway to four lanes is anticipated to be complete by the fall of 2024. The new alignment will tie in at Reisenauer Hill,...
MOSCOW, ID
fox5ny.com

Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal

MOSCOW, Idaho - A court disclosed new court filings in the University of Idaho student slayings case Friday, revealing opposition to an appeal of the judge's gag order. Judge Megan Marshall imposed the order on Jan. 3, limiting what prosecutors, the defense and other authorities can tell the media. Then she expanded it to apply to attorneys for witnesses, the victims and their families.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Deputies end Wednesday Standoff in Clarkston With no Shots Fired

CLARKSTON- Asotin County Deputies were dispatched to a reported domestic dispute in the 1600 block of 9th Ave in Clarkston on Wednesday. Deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the domestic dispute outside the residence. According to a press release, deputies were then advised the male subject was in the residence and armed with an "AR style pistol." Efforts were made to communicate with the male subject, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Christianson of Clarkston.
CLARKSTON, WA
Mia Carlson

BREAKING: Nez Perce County K9 Officer Fired, Files Notice of Tort Claim

LEWISTON, ID - A Nez Perce County Sheriff's K9 Deputy who was fired from the agency in January has filed a tort claim notice against approximately 25 people - including county officials, law enforcement officers (Nez Perce County and Nez Perce Tribal Police), and two Nez Perce Tribal members. A notice must be filed by those wishing to file a claim of damages against any state agency.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Mia Carlson

Federal Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Gritman Medical, Alleges Overprescribing Caused Overdose Death of Woman

SPOKANE, WA - A Whitman County man has filed a federal negligence and wrongful death lawsuit against a Palouse hospital, one of its clinics, and two of its employees for what he claims was the overprescribing of medication for his wife of nearly 27 years. Susan Cox, who was 54 years old at the time of her death last August, allegedly died after being found unconscious following an overdose. (Read the complaint below)
SPOKANE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Bryan Kohberger’s termination letter from WSU

(NewsNation) — Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired from his position as a teaching assistant at Washington State University. Kohberger, 28, a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in their off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
dovercrimsonian.com

Murder In Idaho: Suspect in Custody

The University of Idaho is a land-grant university with a culture of innovation and research. A recent, unfortunate, event has taken place within the university. As many may have heard, there was a homicide that took four students’ lives at the University of Idaho. The four students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle all lived off campus at a nearby residence in Moscow. Moscow is a college town with a population of around 25,800 people. The students lived in a three-floor, six-bedroom apartment with 2 other roommates who also attended the University of Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Crews Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on US12

KAMIAH, ID - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 6:23 p.m., Kamiah Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 55.5. Upon arriving on scene, crews made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who had self-extricated. The...
KAMIAH, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, February 9, 2023

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, February 9, 2023. ----------------------------------------------------------------- RP reporting she watched a man get out of a vehicle. He was looking under the vehicle with a flashlight. Flashlight is still under the vehicle. Male is getting back in the pickup. Officers responded. Report taken.
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Helping Hands Rescue Holds Biggest Fundraiser of the Year Tomorrow

LEWISTON, ID – Helping Hands Rescue will be holding the group’s biggest fundraiser of the year tomorrow afternoon with its 7th Annual Share the Love Spaghetti Feed. The event takes place at the Salvation Army, 1220 21st Street in Lewiston. In addition to a spaghetti dinner, there will be a silent auction, bucket raffles, and a 50/50 game.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Clarkston Man Arrested Following Intense Standoff With Man Who Threatened “Suicide by Cop”

CLARKSTON, WA – Law enforcement officials responded to the 1600 block of 9th Avenue in Clarkston last night just before 8:00 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute involving firearms and threats of “suicide by cop.” According to a press release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, with the assistance of Clarkston Police, contacted the female involved in the incident outside the residence.
CLARKSTON, WA
uwpexponent.com

Idaho Murder Suspect Caught Weeks Later

Six weeks after the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police have arrested Bryan Kohberger, 28. Kohberger was a student at Washington State University and was seeking a PhD in criminology. After intensive detective and forensic science work, Kohberger is the suspected for the murder of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, that occurred on Nov. 13.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Christ Church and Moscow heading to settlement in mask mandate lawsuit

MOSCOW, Idaho – It’s been over two years since three Christ Church members were arrested for resisting arrest after being cited for not wearing masks in Moscow, ID. This all happened during the mask mandate. Since then, the three had filed a lawsuit against the City of Moscow...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy